NASCAR Weather Update: Daytona Faces Mother Nature’s Wrath as Lightning Strikes

Since its 1959 debut, Daytona International Speedway has stood as NASCAR’s crown jewel. The inaugural 500 saw Lee Petty declared the winner after a review overturned Johnny Beauchamp’s premature celebration. The weather did not play a role that day, but it soon would. In 1963, rain forced the race to start under caution, and Tiny Lund capitalized with fewer pit stops to claim an unlikely win. That was the first reminder that Daytona’s greatest rival might not always be on the track, but in the skies above. More recently, the weather has once again dictated the show.

The 2025 Daytona 500 was twice halted by storms. These delayed the race for more than three and a half hours. When it finally resumed, William Byron survived late wrecks and overtime chaos to secure his second straight win. In doing so, he gave Hendrick Motorsports its record tenth 500 victory. But these interruptions reflect a larger pattern. At Daytona, weather has so often forced delays or reshaped outcomes that teams and fans arrive expecting sudden shifts in strategy dictated by the radar as much as the stopwatch. And now, Mother Nature hasn’t been kind for this weekend either.

Weather outlook for this week’s Daytona weekend

This weekend carries the same mix of anticipation and uncertainty. Friday’s forecast calls for humid highs in the upper 80s and a better-than-even chance of afternoon storms. Saturday follows a similar path, with thunderstorms and lightning again in play, with a 68% chance of rain. Each passing cloud keeps crews on edge, knowing that even brief delays can ripple through practice, qualifying, and race setups.

Daytona’s Friday slate includes Cup and Xfinity practices, followed by qualifying sessions later in the afternoon and evening. The timing puts both directly in the crosshairs of the forecast, with a strong chance that storms strike during peak track activity. NASCAR’s lightning protocol requires a full evacuation and a 30-minute hold from the last strike within an eight-mile radius, meaning schedules could slide deep into the night or be shuffled altogether. For teams, that may mean lost track time for fans, long waits, and for NASCAR, yet another reminder that in Daytona, the weather always has a seat at the table.

As of now, Daytona International Speedway is under a lightning hold. This could delay the Xfinity Series qualifying session scheduled for 3 p.m. ET today. Track officials have advised fans to implement their personal safety plans due to severe weather in the area. The lightning hold remains in effect, with approximately 22 minutes left on the delay clock. Rain has also been reported in the vicinity of the speedway. This adds uncertainty about when on-track activities will resume.

If the lightning holds, it will force Xfinity Series qualifying into a single round with no breaks. Every lap will carry enormous weight. Drivers and teams would have no chance to adjust setups between runs, making the initial laps decisive. Past instances, such as shortened qualifying sessions earlier this year, showed that a single misstep can cost pole position, turning the session into a high-pressure sprint where precision and timing become paramount.

Daytona schedule ahead of NASCAR weather changes

Saturday’s schedule, for now, features the NASCAR Cup Series race. The Coke Zero Sugar 400 is set to begin at 7:30 p.m. ET. The race is a 160-lap, 400-mile showdown under the lights at Daytona International Speedway. However, the weather forecast predicts a 50% chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms, with highs around 89°F and lows near 76°F. These conditions could lead to delays or interruptions during the race, adding an element of unpredictability to the evening’s events.

Sunday’s schedule includes the NASCAR Xfinity Series race, the Wawa 250 Powered By Coca-Cola, at 7:30 p.m. ET. The weather forecast for Sunday is similar to Saturday, with a 50% chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms, highs around 89°F, and lows near 76°F. As with Saturday, these conditions could lead to delays or interruptions during the race, potentially affecting the outcome and adding to the challenges faced by drivers and teams.

The Wawa 250 Powered By Coca-Cola is set to be a pivotal race in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. With only three races remaining before the playoffs, this event holds significant implications for drivers. The unpredictable nature of superspeedway racing at Daytona adds an extra layer of excitement and uncertainty, as drivers navigate the high-speed draft and potential for late-race incidents. The race is scheduled to be broadcast on The CW, with radio coverage on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

The combination of high stakes and challenging weather conditions sets the stage for a thrilling and unpredictable race. Teams and drivers will need to adapt quickly to changing conditions, making strategic decisions that could determine their fate in the championship hunt. Fans can expect an action-packed evening as the series approaches the final stretch before the playoffs