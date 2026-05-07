NASCAR Weather Update: Heavy Rain Sparks Calls to Move Watkins Glen on Schedule

It has not been a surprise for the weather to threaten a NASCAR weekend this year, but it didn’t sit very well with the fans when the Watkins Glen weekend was forecasted for the same. This is one of the only times that the race is being held so early during the year, and the threat of rain in the days following up to the race seems to have agitated many.

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NASCAR weather update for Watkins Glen

This will be one of NASCAR’s busiest weekends of the year, but not without any trouble, it seems. Earlier, the entire weekend was forecast for rain. While this would have created problems of its own, it seems that the overall forecast has improved a bit, but only for the racing.

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Friday, May 8

Friday is set to be the busiest day of the weekend. It will feature the ARCA and Truck Series races, along with the rest of the sessions. While the track will mostly remain busy, the weather might not play well. The temperature is expected to stick around 57° during the day with morning showers. The overall threat of rain is around 30%. Towards the night, the chances increase further to 40%.

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Saturday, May 9

Saturday will mark the first appearance of the Cup Series drivers on the track, and will also be the day of the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race. However, the weather is still forecasted to be an overall threat. Current forecast claims the temperatures will be a bit hotter, crossing 60° during the day. There will be a 60% chance of rain, with the humidity at around 75%. Further rain is expected later at night, with the temperature dropping to 50°.

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Sunday, May 10

The Cup Series race day might be a clear day throughout the weekend. The current forecast predicts a partly cloudy day with the temperature staying the same. However, there will be less humidity, and no rain is expected so far.

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While the rains generally do not hamper races on road courses, there is another reason that has got the fans agitated against NASCAR and its scheduling practices.

Fans unhappy with NASCAR’s updated scheduling

“Everyone in the northeast said this was a bad idea to hold this race this early,” a fan wrote, expressing disappointment with NASCAR’s scheduling. There has been more than just racing for such a massive fanbase visiting Watkins Glen International during the race weekend. The track has a tradition of camping, and the organizers provide the facilities.

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Infield camping is usually completely booked for the race, and it’s a perfect weekend getaway for fans in the summer, since that is when the race was held until last year. When the announcement was made to move the race earlier on the calendar, many protested, understanding the situation the rains can create. Now, the camping grounds look in bad condition, as the mud might create a tough situation for the fans.

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“Was beautiful out there last August, whoever makes the schedule is not that bright. Race wasn’t great last year so maybe the rain makes it better this time. Hoping Zilisch can get the job done.” Some fans continue to stay hopeful despite the conditions that might be created on the track. These road courses are the only time when the spectators can watch the cars go out and battle in the rain, and the wet track usually creates more exciting racing.

Connor Zilisch has been an absolute dominant force on the track, winning here on debut and even last year. This season, as he prepares to run all three series over the weekend, it would be interesting to see if he can contend for the win, as many expect him to.

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“In a perfect world, move the damn WG date back to August and put Sonoma in place COTA and just say screw COTA.” One of the main reasons why NASCAR moved the Watkins Glen race up the calendar was to better facilitate a better distribution of the road course on the calendar. But considering COTA can still hold good races on days of rain, and no fans are camping around the track, some suggested making some changes in the calendar for next year.

“People keep sending me Watkins Glen muddy campground pics but some of them are AI. Hard to tell what’s real anymore. Be careful out there.” Insider Jeff Gluck suggested that some of the pictures coming from the track’s camping site were AI-generated. However, some of the locals claimed that the conditions around the track were, in fact, drenched, with real pictures.

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This change in scheduling has created a difficult situation for the fans. “The mud bogging race will be a fun side show in Sunday,” read another comment. It is interesting because the authorities last year claimed that the chances of rain at this time of the year remain low, and now the entire weekend is under threat.

Understandably, this has been a massive disappointment for some of the fans who look forward to this little weekend getaway, and it seems that NASCAR might have to make some changes in their scheduling next year.