NASCAR Weather Update LVMS: Can Las Vegas Heat Recreate Tire Chaos Like Phoenix?

After a chaotic weekend at Phoenix Raceway, the drivers now prepare to race at one of NASCAR’s hottest venues, the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Historically, the race has remained quite heated (literally), but will it match the scorching heat of the Arizona sun, which caused the tire outbursts last Sunday?

How does the weather look over the Las Vegas Motor Speedway this weekend?

The temperatures over LVMS are set to heat up, and the Cup Series cars will be welcomed with a scorching 89° temperature on Saturday. While the minimum will drop to 61° at night, just a few passing clouds over the track will not provide enough shade to keep the tarmac cool. With many sessions scheduled for that day, the teams will have to choose proper setups, especially the tire pressure, considering the strange turn of events we saw at Phoenix.

ADVERTISEMENT

There is only a 13% peak humidity level expected throughout Saturday, increasing to 18% in the night as the temperatures drop. But the heat on the track will see many in the stands coating themselves with a good amount of sunscreen.

Imago LAS VEGAS, NV – OCTOBER 20: A wide angle view of several billboards during the South Point 400 NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series playoff race on October 20, 2024, at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas, NV. Photo by Christopher Trim/Icon Sportswire AUTO: OCT 20 NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400 EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon241020535

The race day, however, will be relatively cooler. As per the prediction via The Weather Channel, the temperature will peak at 85° with a relatively denser cloud cover than on Saturday. This will be essential to keep the track temperature down, assisting drivers with better tire reliability.

ADVERTISEMENT

Things turned around at Phoenix when the NASCAR teams decided to put less air in the tires. There was enough stress on the rubber because of the increased horsepower. That, paired with the high temperatures, led to multiple flat tire incidents. But will something like that recur at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway?

ADVERTISEMENT

Safe to estimate it might not happen. The temperatures in Phoenix on Sunday peaked at a whopping 89°. While the Las Vegas Motor Speedway will also experience similar numbers on Saturday, race day will be relatively cooler. Moreover, the cloud cover should also keep the asphalt’s heat down.

Can Kyle Larson get back to form at NASCAR’s visit to the LVMS?

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite winning the title last year, Kyle Larson hasn’t exactly left a mark this season in the first four races. Understandably, it was Tyler Reddick who caught the media’s attention with three consecutive race wins, and the next race at Phoenix was given to be Penske’s playground.

But Hendrick Motorsports now has the chance to replicate that. Under the Next-Gen era, HMS has been extremely dominant on the track. Larson alone has won three races, with multiple other top-5 finishes. There is no doubt that this track is his playground, and often, the first time he leaves a strong impression on the field.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago DAYTONA BEACH, FL – FEBRUARY 13: Kyle Larson 5 Hendrick Motorsports HendrickCars.com Chevrolet races into turn 4 during practice for the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series Daytona 500 on February 13, 2026 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach,FL. Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire AUTO: FEB 13 NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2602133326500

The team runs at a decent speed in the overall race simulation, and paired with the genius crew members Rick Hendrick brings to the team, it becomes quite apparent how they dominate on the track.

ADVERTISEMENT

Larson, however, has another story of excelling on such mid-range tracks. His experience in dirt racing, like the Tulsa Shootout, helps him steer through the danger and continue to perform consistently on these tracks.

So, it wouldn’t be wrong to assume that Kyle Larson could finally contend for his first race win of the season. As long as the tires on the #5 Chevy work fine, and his car does not overheat (like at COTA earlier), he has the correct tools to deliver a strong performance on the track.