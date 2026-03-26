NASCAR Weather Update Martinsville: Mother Nature Turns Her Back as Heavy Rainfall Approaches Race Weekend?

As NASCAR moves to Martinsville for the seventh race of the season, it would want to avoid a rainy history from April 2021. The Xfinity race had to be stopped midway on Friday and then continued on Sunday. This not only created a logistical issue but also delayed the Cup Series race. Although there are chances of rain at the same venue this time around, can it be an issue once again? Let’s find out.

Weather forecast for the Martinsville weekend

Watch What’s Trending Now!

According to the weather report for Martinsville, Virginia, there is a 91 percent chance of precipitation on Friday, March 27. The maximum temperature is expected to be around 82 degrees, and the minimum is 33 degrees.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Saturday, March 28, the weather is sunny, and the data shows no chance of rain as of now. The maximum temperature is expected to be around 55 degrees with a minimum of 29 degrees. Saturday is expected to be colder, with dry winds.

On Sunday, March 29, there is a 4 percent chance of precipitation and a slight improvement in terms of temperature, with a maximum of 64 degrees Fahrenheit and a minimum of 43 degrees. But the weather stays partly cloudy on that day.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a nutshell, one can expect a wintry mix on a rainy Friday night, and a significant temperature drop from the day coming into the night. However, so far, the rainfall seems to be limited to Friday and should hopefully not spill over the rest of the weekend.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even if there is rain or moisture on the track, NASCAR already has plans for it, as it has allotted four wet-weather tire sets, especially for the Cup Series teams. However, as per the weather forecast, chances are less that they could be required after Friday.

How does the schedule look like?

The Martinsville Speedway will host two races this weekend instead of three, as the Craftsman Truck Series will skip and move to Rockingham next week for the Black’s Tire 200 on Friday, April 3 at 4:30 p.m. ET.

ADVERTISEMENT

Friday, the rainy day, will have the O’Reilly practice and qualifying from 4:30 p.m. ET onwards. Other than that, it will also host the Whelen Modified Tour race in the evening at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Saturday will see Cup practice and qualifying from 12:30 p.m. onwards and the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race, the NFPA 250, will go green at 3:30 p.m. ET. It is set to a 250-lap race, to be contested for over 131.5 miles.

ADVERTISEMENT

Finally, on Sunday, March 29, at 3:30 PM ET, the Cup Series race, the Cook Out 400 is set to take place. It will be a race of 400 laps, and the drivers will race for 210.4 miles.