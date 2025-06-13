NASCAR Weather Update: Mexico City Plans in Grave Danger From Mother Nature’s Threatening Rain

NASCAR’s Viva Mexico 250 at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez is a historic leap, but it’s been a logistical gauntlet from the jump. The first trucks of a weeklong convoy rolled across the border Monday, kicking off a 40-hour trek from Michigan to Laredo, Texas, for NASCAR’s first international points race in Cup history. Tom Bryant, NASCAR’s vice president of racing operations and a former Army Ranger, has been orchestrating this for a year, syncing with U.S. Customs and Mexican officials.

With Rock-It Cargo, veterans of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour hauler logistics, NASCAR’s planned every hour from Sunday to Tuesday’s border crossing, aiming to unload in Mexico City by Thursday afternoon. The border plan is intense. Detailed manifests for every hauler’s gear and a giant X-ray machine at the border. But the headaches didn’t stop there.

Plane troubles hit hard; one flight heard a pop before takeoff, grinding to a halt, while another faced unspecified issues. NASCAR scrambled, rerouting industry personnel to new flights to Mexico City. All this chaos, and now a bigger threat looms over the weekend’s race—one that no logistics wizard can outmaneuver: Mother Nature’s brewing storm.

Rain clouds over Mexico City’s historic race

NASCAR’s Mexico City debut is teetering on the edge as weather forecasts paint a grim picture for the Viva Mexico 250. Friday’s outlook is rough: cloudy skies, hazy conditions, and a high of 74°F with a 24% chance of rain during the day. By night, things get dicey and cloudy with an 80% chance of rain, dropping a quarter-inch of rainfall, and dipping to 57°F. With Xfinity practice and qualifying scheduled, teams could face slick tracks and delays, setting a tense tone for the weekend.

Saturday, when Xfinity races and Cup Series practice and qualifying kick off, offers little relief. Expect a high of 73°F under mostly cloudy, hazy skies with a 24% chance of daytime rain. Nighttime stays overcast at 58°F, with a 24% chance of showers. The Cup Series’ first laps at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez could be a wash, forcing teams to lean on simulator data for the 2.429-mile hybrid track. Sunday’s race day looks equally shaky: a high of 72°F with partly to mostly cloudy skies and a 40% chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Night brings a 50% chance of showers at 57°F, threatening the race’s 82-lap showdown.

These conditions spell trouble for NASCAR’s first international points race since 1958. The track’s high altitude at 7,300 feet already complicates engine cooling and tire wear, and rain could turn the sweeping turns into a slip-and-slide. Teams like Toyota, with drivers like Tyler Reddick prepped in hypoxic chambers, might adapt better, but wet conditions could level the field or force a shortened race. The logistics nightmare of haulers, planes, and now rain has teams on edge, with no room for error in this historic gamble.

NASCAR adjusts Mexico schedule after planes grounded

NASCAR shuffled the Viva Mexico 250 schedule after two planes carrying Cup and Xfinity team members were grounded in Charlotte, delaying drivers and crews. The travel chaos started on Thursday when one plane suffered a mechanical issue on takeoff. Xfinity driver Ryan Ellis posted that the “plane attempted takeoff, plane made a small boom, we are headed back.” Austin Green reported “the engine blew up going down the runway,” with some Haas Factory Team members driving to Atlanta for commercial flights and Green catching one from Raleigh. A second plane also faced issues, leaving NASCAR scrambling to reroute personnel.

Xfinity practice, originally set for Friday, moved to Saturday at 11:05 a.m. ET for a 50-minute session, followed by qualifying at 12:10 p.m. ET. Cup practice shifted to Friday afternoon, with 50-minute and 25-minute sessions at 4:05 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. ET, while Cup qualifying slid to 2:05 p.m. ET Saturday. The Xfinity race stays at 4:30 p.m. ET, and Sunday’s Cup race holds firm at 3 p.m. ET on Prime.

The changes aim to preserve practice time on the unfamiliar track, critical for teams facing a unique layout and 7,500-foot altitude. The NASCAR Mexico Series race adjusted too, moving to 1:30 p.m. ET Friday and 7 p.m. ET Saturday. With rain looming, NASCAR’s quick pivot keeps the weekend on track, but the pressure’s on to deliver a historic race.