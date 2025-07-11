NASCAR Weather Update Sonoma: Is Mother Nature Wreaking Havoc at The Golden State

Fresh off the Chicago Street Race, the NASCAR Cup Series is diving into another road course adventure this Sunday at Sonoma Raceway. The 12-turn, 1.99-mile track in California’s Wine Country is set to challenge the sport’s top drivers, but the back-to-back road course schedule has sparked some chatter.

With a total of six road courses on the 2025 calendar, Watkins Glen, Chicago, Sonoma, Circuit of the Americas, the Charlotte Roval, and Mexico City’s Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez—some fans are feeling the shift. A thread on X has been kicked off with a fan arguing that four road courses are the sweet spot, calling six a bit excessive. The sentiment also reflects in recent NASCAR Weather Update discussions, where scheduling and environmental impact are getting more attention.

Traditionalists aren’t thrilled, often seeing any move away from oval racing as a betrayal of NASCAR’s roots. But the sport is evolving, and road courses are gaining traction, especially with younger fans who love the strategic battles and technical demands. Sonoma, with its elevation changes and tight corners, is a perfect stage for this debate, promising a thrilling mix of skill and chaos. The question is, will Mother Nature play nice, or will she throw a curveball at the Toyota/Save Mart 350? Either way, fans are closely following each NASCAR Weather Update as the race weekend approaches.

The NASCAR Weather Update and Sonoma

The forecast for Sonoma’s race weekend, July 11–13th, looks like a win for fans and drivers alike. On Friday, July 11, expect some morning clouds giving way to sunny skies by afternoon, with highs around 90°F and a light south wind at 5 to 10 mph. There’s a 7% chance of rain, and some mist might reduce visibility at times, but it shouldn’t disrupt the ARCA West practice (1:40 p.m. ET), qualifying (3:10 p.m.), or the evening race (6:30 p.m.). For Friday so far, the NASCAR weather update indicates smooth sailing and favorable weather all day. Nighttime should also bring mostly clear skies, with a low of 53°F and southwest winds at 5 to 10 mph; keeping things calm for the Xfinity and Cup Series garage openings.

Saturday, July 12, follows a similar vibe. Morning clouds will clear for a sunny afternoon, with highs hitting 83°F and south-southwest winds at 10 to 15 mph. The 7% rain chance is negligible, so Cup practice (1:30 p.m. ET), qualifying (2:40 p.m.), and the Xfinity race (4:30 p.m.) should go off without a hitch. The latest NASCAR Weather Update also confirms no significant weather threats, making for a packed day of racing action. Clear to partly cloudy skies settle in at night with a low of 52°F and west winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday, July 13, race day, brings partly cloudy skies with a high of 83°F and southwest winds at 10 to 15 mph. The 7% rain chance and clear evening forecast (low 52°F, west winds) mean the Cup race at 3:30 p.m. ET should run smoothly. According to the most recent NASCAR Weather Update, no disruptions are expected, allowing full focus on the on-track battles. Mother Nature seems to be cooperating, setting the stage for a drama-free weekend of racing.

Save Mart 350 Payout: What’s at Stake for the Sonoma Drivers?

The Save Mart 350 isn’t just about the bragging rights; it’s got a hefty paycheck on the line. All 40 Cup Series drivers will be gunning for a piece of the $11,055,250 prize pool at Sonoma Raceway, with the winner expected to pocket between 8 and 10 percent of that total.

That translates to a cool $884,420 to $1,105,525 for the driver who takes the checkered flag on Sunday, July 13. The rest of the purse gets split among the charter teams based on finishing positions, charter status, and other factors, though exact payouts per spot aren’t public since the charter system kicked in.

The weekend’s action starts Saturday with Cup practice at 1:35 p.m. ET and qualifying at 2:40 p.m. ET, both on truTV, setting the stage for the 110-lap main event. With such a massive prize pool, drivers like defending Sonoma winner Kyle Larson and road course ace Shane van Gisbergen will be pushing hard to cash in. The stakes are high, and with the In-Season Challenge adding extra pressure, that payout could be a game-changer for the victor. Weather shouldn’t be a factor either, as every NASCAR Weather Update heading into race day continues to point to ideal track conditions.