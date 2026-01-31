NASCAR Weather Update: Sunday Race Cancelled at Bowman Gray as Mother Nature Wreaks Havoc in NC

The uncertainty surrounding Sunday’s Clash at Bowman Gray grew by the hour as forecasts warned of five to nine inches of snow, a winter storm warning, and wind chills expected to plunge to -5 degrees. Fans and teams hoped the system might shift, but that optimism evaporated when Bob Pockrass earlier delivered the update everyone dreaded: snow was once again falling over the stadium, right on schedule. With conditions rapidly worsening and no break in sight, the question lingering all morning finally had an answer offered by the Athletic journalist, Jeff Gluck, and it meant Sunday’s race was no longer an option.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

NASCAR race forced to Monday after winter postponement

Jeff Gluck delivered the official word NASCAR fans had been anxiously waiting for and dreading. With conditions continuing to deteriorate around Winston-Salem, NASCAR has announced that it will now attempt to run the Clash on Monday at 6 p.m. The call ends hours of speculation and marks a historic break in what had been an unusually lucky stretch of weather-free race weekends over the years.

ADVERTISEMENT

In fact, this is the first postponement of a NASCAR national series event in two years, dating back to the 2024 Daytona 500, which was bumped from February 18 to Monday, February 19 due to persistent rain. Since then, NASCAR has navigated the rest of 2024 and the entire 2025 without a single weather-driven delay. That was until this weekend’s rare winter storm brought that streak to an abrupt halt.

Justin Swilling, NASCAR’s Senior Director of Marketing Services and the operational point man for the Clash, had previewed the sanctioning body’s mindset earlier this week on the Hauler Talk podcast. He made it clear that despite the unique challenges of snow and ice, NASCAR’s approach would mirror that of a typical rain delay: wait it out, monitor conditions, and run the race the moment the track is safe.

ADVERTISEMENT



“Come hell or high snow, we’re going to be racing,” Swilling vowed. “We’re going to race as soon as that place is ready to roll.”

Those words proved prophetic as forecasts worsened. Severe winter weather with a mix of snow, ice, and sub-zero wind chills had already forced NASCAR to compress the entire Clash weekend into a single-day Sunday schedule, canceling all Saturday activity in anticipation of the storm’s arrival.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

But now, with heavy snow falling and no realistic window to prepare the track, even that condensed plan has unraveled. Ultimately, it has left Monday as NASCAR’s only path forward.