NASCAR Weather Update Texas: Mother Nature to Force Race Cancellation With Heavy Rainfall?

After a weekend of superspeedway racing at Talladega, NASCAR is now preparing to return to the Texas Motor Speedway, with a packed weekend for the drivers as the Truck Series also returns from a short break. However, the weather looming over Fort Worth reveals a doubtful picture.

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How does the weather for the weekend look?

Showers have continued into Thursday in Fort Worth, and the upcoming forecast doesn’t seem to be the best for the racing-packed weekend on the 1.5-mile speedway.

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Friday, 1 of May

The first day of the weekend looks perhaps the worst. The temperatures are forecasted to drop to 48°, with an 85% chance of precipitation during the day. Further showers are expected in the evening, but with only 24% chances. This would be the time when the track will be the most occupied.

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The CRAFTSMAN Truck Series will open the weekend of racing on Friday with its first practice scheduled for 02:30 p.m. ET. This will shortly be followed by the O’Reilly Auto Parts practice and qualifying sessions after 05:00 p.m., and then the Truck Series race will mark the end of the day.

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Saturday, 2 of May

Saturday appears to be a little calmer compared to the drenched Friday forecast. As per The Weather Channel, Saturday could see the temperatures peak at 77° during the day with minimal cloud cover. This could cause the track to warm up significantly by the time the NOAPS drivers hit the track for the main race at 03:30 p.m. This will also be the day that the Cup drivers make their first mark on the track this weekend, with their practice and qualifying sessions scheduled from 12:30 p.m.

Sunday, 3 of May

The most awaited day of the weekend, Sunday, will feature the main Cup Series race, the Würth 400 presented by LIQUI MOLY, at 03:30 p.m. This might as well be the best day for racing throughout the weekend. Higher temperatures are expected, with the mercury peaking at 82°, but with a partial cloud cover.

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So, while the race times for all three series seem to be safe with the track expected to be dry for racing, Friday could cause some trouble for the qualifying sessions of the Truck Series. And if evening showers persist, the race might have to be delayed. However, most of the weekend is safe, and fans wouldn’t have to worry about a potential cancellation.

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What are the odds for the NASCAR weekend at Texas?

It is not difficult to observe a clear pattern as Toyota seems to be in a dominant form. At the same time, Chevrolet appears to be making a comeback to the top with recent performances from Rick Hendrick’s cars. Heading into the 1.5-mile track for 400 miles of racing action, here are the odds for the weekend.

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Denny Hamlin (+500)

Hamlin and Toyota have created some good memories so far this season; however, for Hamlin, it was through his co-owned Cup operation. Nevertheless, even the #11 driver has been quite competitive. He has already managed to win a race and also led quite a few laps at Talladega earlier last week. Pairing him with the Toyota domination on short tracks, he appears to be in the best shape to win.

Imago Denny Hamlin (11) wins the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Kyle Larson (+550)

Larson happens to be the master of the 1.5-mile track format, and this could be his playground if his Chevy performs well. The 2025 Cup champion hasn’t clinched a victory in the past 34 races, and now would be a good time to break the streak; otherwise, he could be sandwiched by the Toyota(s).

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Tyler Reddick (+550)

Reddick has already managed to win five races this season and sits at the top of the Cup Series table currently. He recently earned a contract extension from 23XI Racing, which makes now a good time to prove that he deserves it.

Although these drivers will have quite a lot to look out for during the race, the one thing they won’t have to worry about is the rain taking away their weekend. The Cup race, at least, looks to be in the clear. With the partially clear sky, it would be easy for Noah Gragson to look out for the moon as well, quite literally.