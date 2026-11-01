“NASCAR, What Are We Doing?”: Roger Penske’s Star Slams Sanctioning Body Over Carson Hocevar’s Martinsville ‘Mental Breakdown’

Carson Hocevar has spent much of the 2026 NASCAR season walking a fine line between aggressive racing and avoidable controversy. The Spire Motorsports driver has never been shy about throwing his car into a tight gap, but several incidents have left rivals questioning where that aggression ends and recklessness begins. His Bristol clash with Ryan Blaney even spilled into a post-race fight, while the Talladega wreck involving Joey Logano put the spotlight back on his on-track decisions. Now, another heated moment at Martinsville has brought a Team Penske driver to his breaking point, with questions mounting over NASCAR’s response to Hocevar’s conduct.

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“At some point, I mean, NASCAR, what are we doing? Like, we’re just weaponizing cars here. I stack on entry with the guy and he has a mental breakdown.” Austin Cindric did not hold back over the radio after his Martinsville race took a costly turn.

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The Team Penske driver found himself caught up in a confrontation with Hocevar, whose frustration had surfaced earlier in the race. Hocevar had spun on his own in Stage 2 and reported that his No. 77 Chevrolet was “undrivable.” But what followed on the next restart turned a difficult afternoon into a much bigger problem for Cindric, leaving his No. 2 Ford with heavy damage and forcing his crew into extensive repairs.

The incident unfolded on Lap 210, shortly after the restart. Hocevar and Cindric were racing around the tight Martinsville oval when the situation escalated on the frontstretch. According to the race sequence, Hocevar brake-checked Cindric there, repeated the move while exiting Turn 2 and did it a third time, which proved costly for the Penske driver, whose No. 2 car sustained substantial damage to its nose.

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Cindric’s irritation was clear in his radio message, which was directed at NASCAR as the dispute spilled onto the track. His remark about Hocevar reflected how he viewed the repeated brake checks after the two had stacked up entering a corner.

The damage was serious enough that Cindric had to come down pit road, where his crew began working on the front of the car. The hood had to be removed entirely, exposing the damage underneath as the team tried to assess what could be repaired. The work did not end with a quick adjustment and a return to the track. Cindric eventually headed to the garage for lengthy repairs, a major setback for a driver who had started the day looking to put together a solid run.

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The timing made the damage particularly painful. Cindric had entered Martinsville already eliminated from championship contention, as had Hocevar, following the Talladega race. Still, that did not make the incident any less consequential for the No. 2 team. Cindric had shown some promise early in the afternoon, finishing Stage 1 in seventh place and collecting stage points before the confrontation derailed his race.

For Cindric, the issue was not simply about losing positions midrace. His comments raised questions about how NASCAR should respond when on-track disputes escalate into repeated contact. The incident added another chapter to Hocevar’s contentious 2026 season, with Cindric making it clear he believed the situation had crossed a line.