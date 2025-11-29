NASCAR Whelen All-American Star Grateful as Dale Jr Opportunity Fuels Thanksgiving Classic Comeback

If you follow grassroots racing, then you might be aware that the Thanksgiving Classic is more than just another Late Model race on the calendar. It’s, in fact, a proving ground, a reunion, a reminder about why grassroots racing is still at the heart of NASCAR culture. Year after year, stock-car drivers from across the country roll into Southern National Motorsports Park chasing one thing and one thing only – a chance to shine under the spotlight.

But for one NASCAR Whelen All-American star, the event this year has carried a deeper meaning. For him, after being away from the race, he has found himself again behind the wheel. All thanks to Dale Earnhardt Jr and Co., this second chance has become the emotional anchor of the driver’s long-awaited comeback.

Lee Pulliam fulfills a lifelong ambition

Lee Pulliam couldn’t help but share his gratitude for Dale Jr., Kelley Earnhardt, Miller, and JR Motorsports for providing him an opportunity to drive at the fabled Thanksgiving Classic event.

“Just really proud to be driving the Jerky Boys Beef Jerky Chevrolet for Dale and Kelly and JRM, and it’s just it’s pretty pretty special to be here and be able to do this,” Pulliam said. “It’s always a dream come true when you can drive a race car, so I never try to take out for granted.”

Now, this opportunity marks a significant chapter for one of the most decorated drivers and champions in Late Model Stock car racing. Long-time fans will remember that Pulliam won the 2015 Thanksgiving Classic. He is back again to win another crown, this time piloting a JR Motorsports entry for Sunday’s 250-lap showdown.

His comeback to the event also follows another memorable performance that he showed just months earlier. Yes, we are talking about Pulliam’s runner-up finish in the ValleyStar Credit Union 300 at Martinsville Speedway, the biggest Late Model race in the country.

And despite his pedigree, Pulliam is treating the weekend with humility and focus, admitting, “I’m so appreciative of the opportunity of them allowing me to do this and man, it’s been my passion ever since, you know. I was a little kid, just race cars and to be able to drive them is, you know, that’s a dream, so just thankful to be able to do it.”

The aforementioned Martinsville event was Pulliam’s only fourth Late Model Stock appearance in six years. And despite that, he almost won the thing. Finishing second behind Landon Pembelton in that barnburner reignited something deep within. This led him to an opportunity for this week’s event.

Dale Earnhardt Jr, too, couldn’t help but praise Pulliam’s talent and tenacity.

“Having Lee Pulliam in our car for the Thanksgiving Classic is special for me and our team. He is one of the best drivers and team owners in the sport. His battles with our own Josh Berry years ago were epic. To see him return to Martinsville this fall and nearly win was incredible. I can’t wait to see him in our Chevrolet at Southern National,” Dale Jr said in a team press release.

It will be interesting to see how the event pans out for the NASCAR Whelen All-American star and his team.

Pulliam finds his rhythm

Lee Pulliam kicked off his campaign in a spectacular fashion by posting the fifth-fastest time in Friday’s practice session with a 15.549-second lap. The margin separating him from the very top was a mere 0.109 seconds. For a driver who rarely competes, this kind of pace definitely speaks volumes about his talent.

The quickest man in the practice session was NASCAR star Josh Berry, who set the benchmark with a 15.440-second lap. Just behind Berry came Eloy Falcon, Conner Jones, and Adam Murray, in second, third, and fourth, respectively, with all four drivers stacked tightly on the timing charts. In typical Thanksgiving Classic fashion, the field looks evenly matched, and every fraction of a second matters.

For Pulliam, though, the strong showing reinforces that his instincts haven’t dulled, despite being away from the racetrack. The JRM crew spent the session helping him fine-tune balance and comfort. The team will be looking to improve his practice results in the qualifying session.

“I feel pretty good. I mean, the guys brought a great race car to the racetrack, and we’re just trying to get me comfortable in it,” Pulliam said.

Dale Earnhardt Jr’s driver also knows Sunday afternoon will bring a new set of challenges. Temperatures will be warmer, the track will take more rubber, and the long 250-lap grind will demand patience as much as speed. But Pulliam’s early pace and confidence suggest he’s trending the right way.

As the sun sets on practice and anticipation builds for Sunday’s main event, one thing is clear: Lee Pulliam is back! And the Thanksgiving Classic may witness a comeback story worthy of its own holiday headline.