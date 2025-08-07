NASCAR World Celebrates as Stewart Friesen Leaves Hospital Days After Wild Crash

Just over a week after a terrifying crash during a Super DIRTcar Series race in Quebec that left him with multiple fractures, Stewart Friesen has been released from the hospital, and the NASCAR community is breathing a collective sigh of relief. The veteran driver’s car flipped violently, caught fire, and was hit by another car, leading to serious injuries that required immediate attention and surgery.

But now news of his homecoming has sparked a wave of relief and support from fans across the sport. While his future behind the wheel remains uncertain, Friesen’s recovery has already become a symbol of resilience, and the NASCAR world is rallying behind him.

Stewart Friesen begins road to recovery as he returns home

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver Stewart Friesen suffered serious injuries during a violent crash in a Super DIRTcar Series event on July 28 at Autodrome Drummond in Quebec, Canada. The 42-year-old was piloting his No. 44 Big Block Modified when the car launched over the cushion at the end of the backstretch, rolled onto its side, and collided with the outside retaining wall. The impact triggered a brutal barrel roll that sent the car airborne, flipping multiple times before erupting in flames. Just as the wreckage came to a rest nearly upside down, it was hit by an oncoming car that couldn’t avoid the scene.

Track officials and EMTs quickly attended to Friesen; according to the series of statements, he was alert and responsive at the scene of the crash. He was initially taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation before being transferred to a larger facility for surgery. The extent of his injuries included multiple fractures, notably a shattered pelvis and broken right leg, which required immediate surgical intervention. The crash occurred just after he delivered a strong performance, setting the fastest time and winning his heat race earlier that evening. However, good news beckons him and his family.

In the latest update provided by his wife, Jessica, she did not hesitate to reveal that Stewart has returned home after being released from the hospital. Thanking the Albany Medical Center and its trauma team for their efforts, the official statement read, “Stewart continues to be in pain as he recovers, but we are very happy to have him at home to recoup we start the physical therapy process.” However, additional injuries came to light as Jessica gave more details on it. The statement continued, “The procedures to reconstruct his shattered pelvis and his right leg tibia and fibula went smoothly. He has some extra plates, screws, rods, and pins as well as a fractured C7 and fractured left hip, but we are thankful to finally be on the other side of these injuries and on the road to recovery.”



Stewart had been riding high before the crash, having claimed his 52nd career Super DIRTcar Series victory at Weedsport Speedway in New York just one day prior. That was part of a busy weekend schedule that had him competing on both July 28 and 29 in Canada. Success on the dirt track paralleled a strong year in the NASCAR Truck Series, where he captured a victory at Michigan International Speedway on June 7, a result that had provisionally secured him a spot in the playoffs.

Unfortunately, those playoff hopes have now been dashed. While recovering from his injuries, the 42-year-old will miss the remainder of the Truck Series season. His absence breaks a consistent streak of full-time participation since 2018, with this weekend’s race at Watkins Glen marking his first missed Truck event since fall 2020 at Kansas Speedway, a race he voluntarily skipped to attend a short track race at Port Royal. With 200 Truck starts and four wins to his name, Stewart’s absence will be felt both by fans and Halmar Friesen Racing.

In his place, Cup Series driver Christopher Bell is set to pilot the No. 52 truck at Watkins Glen, after which young talent Kaden Honeycutt will take over for the remainder of the season. Friesen’s disqualification from his 200th Truck start at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, where he originally finished third because his truck failed post-race inspection, now feels like a somber turning point. As Friesen begins physical therapy and recovery at home, fans and the racing community continue to rally behind him, hoping to see him return to the track stronger than ever.

“Get Well, Stewie”: NASCAR fans flood social media with support

News of Stewart Friesen’s release from the hospital just days after a horrifying crash left fans both stunned and hopeful. Given the severity of the accident, which involved a violent flip, fire, and the secondary impact from another car, many had expected a much longer hospital stay. One fan summed up the general mood by saying, “I am stunned that he’s able to go back home already, glad, but stunned. Not this year, probably not the next, but maybe his racing career actually isn’t over.” That cautious optimism occurred across racing forums and social media, as longtime followers of Friesen grappled with just how miraculous his early recovery already seemed.

Others took a more hopeful tone, expressing their faith in the 42-year-old’s resilience and potential to return to racing, even if far down the line. “Glad to hear he’s back home. I was certain he’d be in the hospital for at least a solid month. Stewart’s definitely got a long road to recovery, but I’ve got a gut feeling we’ll be seeing him on track again, maybe even sooner than we think,” one fan wrote. They added, “If nothing else, it’s crazy that we can even speculate about a comeback. Wasn’t that long ago that something like this would’ve been a sure-fire career-ending injury.” That sense of awe at both medical advancement and Friesen’s toughness was palpable throughout the fan response.

Amid discussions of his potential return to racing, many fans shifted to focus on what truly mattered: Stewart’s survival and his family. One particularly heartfelt comment read, “I don’t care how long it takes him to race again, or if he’s done for good. What I do care is that he’s still with Jessica and their son, and to know he’s still with them both is wonderful.” It was a reminder that in a sport filled with risk, moments like these transcend competition and become deeply human stories about love, family, and gratitude.

There was even a local angle in the outpouring of support. A fan from the area surrounding Albany Medical Center shared a personal observation: “So it was Albany Med… Do we know if he was flown there? The night he was transported, a medical chopper flew right over my house, and it was hauling ass towards Albany Med. Was wondering if it was him, but we didn’t know where he went at that point… Anyways, glad he’s home and the recovery can begin, wishing him the best.” Whether they were watching from afar or close to the action, fans collectively cheered the news of Friesen’s homecoming, rallying behind him for whatever comes next.