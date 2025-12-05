NASCAR World Exhales as Star Drops Heartwarming Health Update Following Death-Defying Crash

Motorsports can sometimes be brutal, and it was especially so for NASCAR Truck Series veteran Stewart Friesen after he suffered a major injury racing in the dirt in July this year. After what seemed to be a fatal crash on the track, he was out of the public eye for over four months, undergoing multiple surgeries. However, there is good news, as he was seemingly on the way to recovery from the life-threatening crash. He recently took to social media to share that major update with his fans.

NASCAR Truck Series veteran walks unassisted

It was a difficult night at Autodrome Drummond for Friesen. He was running in the Super DIRTcar Series King and was seemingly having a strong race. However, as he attempted to make an overtake from the outside on a restart, he made contact and was sent into the wall. His car flipped over, bursting into flames as the fuel line was seemingly damaged. Although he landed back on four wheels, it took the crew more than half an hour to take him out of the car.

Stewart Friesen did not suffer from any major burns; however, he did have quite a few complicated fractures. He had a severe pelvic fracture, and a multi-hour surgery saw doctors reconstruct his pelvis, right leg tibia, and fibula. They also had to treat him for a fractured C7 vertebra.

His recovery was expected to take a long time as he continued to walk using crutches. But he recently uploaded a video on his social media, which gained quite some cheerful comments from the fans as he was seen walking without any support for the first time since the crash.

Understandably, Friesen had to miss out on the remaining nine rounds of the NASCAR Truck Series season. Although he did not have a remarkable year in racing, he did gain quite a few accolades from his fans following his partial recovery.

Fans cheer in Stewart Friesen’s support

“Best news of the day. Continued positive vibes for a full recovery,” read one of the many positive comments under Friesen’s post. He has become a fan favorite, having raced in the series for almost a decade.

Friesen also managed to win a race this year at Michigan before his crash, which was the only victory he had in the NASCAR division. But many fans feel that his recovery is the bigger victory here, as one fan wrote, “Best news of the day. Continued positive vibes for a full recovery.”

This recovery was a major celebration for the fans, as he was seemingly in immense pain after the crash. Another fan cleared up their sentiment as they said, “Not bad Brother……Not bad at all.”

At the same time, many are waiting eagerly for Friesen to return to the track: “Waiting for a driving driver! Get well soon,” a fan wrote.

Understandably, it will take him some time to recover completely and make a return to racing. But he recovered just in time to spend some more quality time with his family, as one of the comments highlighted this, saying: “Great to see this Stew! Happy Holidays to you Jess and Parker and the entire family.”

Stewart Friesen’s crash serves as a reminder that motorsports continues to be extremely dangerous. However, his quick recovery also shows that racing is currently at a much safer stage than it used to be.