NASCAR World Joins Forces With Dale Earnhardt Jr for Great American Cause

NASCAR’s got a big heart, and it’s never shied away from stepping up for those in need. Back in October 2019, Chase Elliott rolled out a bold pink No. 9 Hooters Chevrolet at Dover Speedway for Breast Cancer Awareness Month as part of Hooters’ “Give A Hoot” campaign. The team auctioned off the pink gear afterward, funneling funds to cancer research. Then there was Charlotte Motor Speedway’s “Paint Pit Wall Pink” event. In 2019 and 2023, heavyweights like Jimmie Johnson, Justin Allgaier, Kurt Busch, Bubba Wallace, and Daniel Hemric teamed up with breast cancer survivors, slathering the pit wall in pink paint while rocking pink gloves and shirts in a powerful show of unity. But the giving spirit runs even deeper.

In July 2016, Dale Earnhardt Jr. took it to another level at Kentucky Speedway, racing a No. 88 Chevrolet decked out with butterflies for Nationwide Children’s Hospital. Fans who donated got their names on the hood, making the entire endeavor a personal connection to a worthy cause. And it’s this blend of high-octane racing and heartfelt generosity that keeps NASCAR grounded. Now again, as the Quaker State 400 revs up at EchoPark Speedway this weekend, 70 drivers are set to light up the track with skeleton gloves, led by none other than Dale Jr. himself, for a cause that’s pure Earnhardt.

Dale Jr. Foundation’s “Driven to Give Gloves program

Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s influence stretches way beyond the racetrack, and at 50, the son of legend Dale Earnhardt Sr. is a powerhouse in giving back. His Dale Jr. Foundation, run alongside his wife Amy, is firing on all cylinders at Atlanta’s race weekend with the return of the “Driven to Give Gloves” program.

This initiative is all about raising funds and awareness for Nationwide Children’s Hospital, supporting critical work in pediatric injury research, rehabilitation, and prevention. At EchoPark, 70 drivers will sport Junior’s iconic skeleton-themed gloves, turning the Quaker State 400 into a rolling tribute to a cause that hits close to home.

Big names are jumping in, Kyle Larson, Joey Logano, Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, Brad Keselowski, and Erik Jones, who’s teamed up with the foundation to amplify the effort. Each pair of gloves will be autographed by the driver who wears them, plus Junior’s signature, and come with a certificate of authenticity.

The auction kicks off Thursday, June 26, at 11:30 PM ET and wraps Monday, June 30, at 11:00 PM ET, with bids starting at just $30 a pair. Junior’s love for skeleton gloves goes back to his racing days, a signature style he’s kept alive even after stepping away from the driver’s seat. Just last weekend at Pocono, while serving as Connor Zilisch’s crew chief, he rocked the gloves during practice, as spotted in a post by NASCAR’s Xfinity Series page on X.

The foundation’s work with Nationwide Children’s Hospital has been a game-changer, funding research and care that saves lives. Atlanta’s race weekend, with the Focused Health 250 on Friday and the Quaker State 400 on Saturday, is the perfect stage for Junior to rally the NASCAR world. The gloves, paired with the star power of 70 drivers, are set to make this one of the season’s most heartfelt moments, proving Junior’s legacy is as much about giving as it is about winning. But unfortunately the event wasn’t without its fair share of tongue-wagging.

Steve Letarte defends Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s crew chief stint

When Dale Earnhardt Jr. stepped up as crew chief for Connor Zilisch at Pocono, some folks raised eyebrows, calling it a publicity grab. After all, Junior filled in for Mardy Lindley, who was sidelined for a one-race suspension over loose lugnuts from Nashville. But doubters got schooled when Junior guided Zilisch to an Xfinity Series win, proving he’s more than just a famous name.

On NASCAR: Inside the Race LIVE, veteran crew chief turned broadcaster Steve Letarte had Junior’s back, saying, “I thought it was good for the sport because I don’t think that’s why they did it. I don’t think their goal was to make a story out of it, literally… Mardy was like, ‘Why don’t you do it?’ Dale even said on one of his interviews, ‘There’s 80 people that should have done it before me.’”

But at Pocono, he was all-in, coaching Zilisch through every move. “He’s like, ‘Hey, you need a side draft like this and do this. He’s giving this kid so much information.” Letarte recalled. From restart tips to navigating Pocono’s tricky triangle, Junior’s play-by-play helped Zilisch shine in his first trip to the track.

The CW’s coverage captured the moment perfectly, showing fans why Junior’s still a force, whether he’s in the booth, on the pit box, or leading 70 drivers in skeleton gloves at Atlanta. This weekend’s Focused Health 250 and Quaker State 400 keep the spotlight on Junior’s knack for blending racing with heart.