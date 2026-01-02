NASCAR World Mourns as Former Watkins Glen President Michael Printup Passes Away at 60

Watkins Glen has been a seat of stunning feats in NASCAR. From Tony Stewart’s record-setting 5 victories to Shane van Gisbergen’s road win streak in 2025, the 2.454-mile road course has been historic. One of the primary people who carried the weight of this success was Michael Printup, the former track president of Watkins Glen. And now, the racing world goes into mourning for this iconic individual’s passing.

Michael Printup leaves for his heavenly abode

“Racing America is devastated to confirm the sudden passing of Chief Operating Officer Michael Printup. Michael was an icon in motorsports, a great partner, and a friend. His passion for racing and commitment to the industry made a lasting impact on the sport. He will be deeply missed. Racing America sends our thoughts and condolences to Michael’s family, friends, and colleagues,” read a statement issued by Racing America on Thursday evening.

Michael Printup, who spent 30 years working under NASCAR’s umbrella, passed away at the age of 60. He had a 15-year stint as the president of Watkins Glen International, from 2009 to 2023. Following that, he joined Racing America as the President of Sportscar Vintage Racing Association (SVRA). Then he was promoted to Chief Operating Officer in January 2024. Printup’s duties included overseeing the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli and all racing operations.

The native of Hamburg, NY, also served as president of Americrown. Here, Michael Printup oversaw the Levy Food Service contract for 12 NASCAR-owned racetracks. All his professional milestones comprise a legacy in motorsports, and Printup’s passing marks a notable loss for NASCAR fans, especially those who love Watkins Glen racing.

“Michael leaves behind his wife, Stephanie, two boys Brendan (Caitlin) and Matthew, and two granddaughters, Sophia and Vivienne. A memorial service for Michael will be held on Wednesday, January 7, 2026 from 2-4 p.m. at James A. Dyal Funeral Home (303 S. Main Street, Summerville, SC 29483),” Racing America stated.

In these tragic times, the NASCAR community bands together as a whole. May Michael Printup rest in peace.

