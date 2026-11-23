When Dale Earnhardt passed away on the final lap of the 2001 Daytona 500, the tragedy left NASCAR searching for answers and the sport mourning one of its biggest icons. A decade later, Don Coble revisited that darkest day through a series of stories examining the people and lives forever changed by the crash. His reporting earned national recognition, but it was only one chapter in a journalism career that spanned more than five decades. Now, NASCAR is mourning the loss of a veteran reporter who chronicled its history for generations.

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The National Motorsports Press Association announced on X that Don Coble passed away on November 21, 2026, according to his family. He was 68. The association described him as a longtime racing writer who spent more than five decades covering auto racing, ice hockey, college football and basketball.

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“The National Motorsports Press Association is saddened to learn of the passing of longtime racing writer and renowned journalist Don Coble,” the X post read.

Coble began his professional journalism career in 1975 and graduated from the University of Central Florida in 1980. He worked for Florida newspapers, the Morris News Service and online publications, including the Florida Times-Union. From the 1980s onward, he became a familiar presence in NASCAR track media centers, covering the sport through generations of drivers, teams and championship battles.

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His work earned national recognition. The official Associated Press Sports Editors results list Coble first in the Projects category of the 2011 contest and first in Beat Writing in the 75,001-to-175,000 circulation division in 2012. The NMPA linked his 2011 recognition to a Florida Times-Union series marking the 10th anniversary of Dale Earnhardt’s death in the 2001 Daytona 500. The following year’s award recognized his season-long NASCAR coverage.

Coble also won the 2011 Russ Catlin Motorsports Journalism Award for daily writing for “Moment of Impact,” a story about Sterling Marlin and the people affected by Earnhardt’s fatal crash. The judges praised its unusual angle and storytelling, another example of Coble’s ability to tell a defining NASCAR story through the experiences of those left behind.

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His work continued well beyond those award-winning years. After a brief retirement, he returned to journalism in 2025 for Clay Today, covering local news and community issues. The newspaper listed him in that role in September 2025. He also continued contributing NASCAR coverage for Florida Sports Wire, including reports from the 2026 season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

The news of his passing prompted tributes from readers and people who had met him. One fan remembered his enthusiasm and commitment to the profession:

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“Man, that’s brutal. Don was awesome. He loved what he did and did it well. Really sorry to hear this news,” the comment read.

Fellow NASCAR journalist Dustin Albino recalled meeting Coble at several events and appreciated his willingness to share stories from his long career.

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“Sad news,” he wrote. “I had the opportunity to chat with Don multiple times, and he was always willing to share stories and insights from his long career and the many major events he covered in racing and all sports. I was just fortunate enough to see him at Homestead. He’ll be missed. RIP”

Coble’s son announced his father’s passing in a Facebook post on November 21. He remembered him as a man who put others before himself, calling him his hero and expressing hope that they would one day have a catch together in a cornfield in Iowa.

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Other tributes highlighted how Coble’s reporting had become part of the historical record of the sport. One fan described using his articles while researching NASCAR history.

“So sad to hear,” the comment read. ” Don Coble was another of the many journalists whose work has been invaluable during my research. Three of his articles were cited in the Stanley Smith video alone, including Smith’s account of his own accident.”

A fellow member of the sports media also praised the relationships Coble built throughout his career.

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“Saddened by passing of another sports scribe, longtime NASCAR writer Don Coble, who spent good bit of his career at Times-Union and Morris News Service. Most recently the top editor at Clay Today. Never met anybody who knew his beat so well. Built ton of relationships. RIP, Don,” the user said.

Though the user’s take listed him as the top editor most recently, some sources also spoke about how he was the senior editor most recently at Clay Today.

Coble’s awards recognize the quality of his reporting, but the tributes point to a legacy that goes beyond trophies. He spent decades documenting the people and moments that shaped NASCAR, earning the respect of colleagues, fans and the wider sports community. His work will remain part of the record of the sport he covered for more than half a century.