What Is Jesse Love’s Net Worth in 2025 – Salary With Richard Childress Racing and Career Earnings

Jesse Love has turned heads in NASCAR’s Xfinity Series faster than most young drivers fail to do in a long time. At just 20, the California kid’s already got a Daytona 500 win under his belt and is now looking to win the Xfinity title this season with Richard Childress Racing. But behind his early success is a fast-growing fortune that shows how far he’s come in just a few years.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

What is Jesse Love’s net worth?

Jesse Love‘s net worth is estimated to be $1.5 million as of late 2025. That’s a solid figure for a driver who’s only been full-time in the Xfinity Series for two seasons. This strong net worth is built on race purses, sponsorship cuts, and early career hauls from ARCA dominance in 2020 and 2021. Think of it as the reward for hard work from quarter midgets at age five to title-winning contender now. And he still does not believe in a flashy lifestyle, but only in grinding hard for what’s next.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

His reason for this quick success in terms of money is his successful runs from the early days. ARCA championships padded the base, while Xfinity Rookie of the Year honors in 2024 attracted the bigger checks. And also, one can’t save money if one doesn’t know how to spend it smartly, and that’s where his off-track smarts from his real estate family help, keeping expenses in check in this flashy world.

With back-to-back playoff runs, Love’s financial trajectory points upward only. Let’s break down the deal fueling it.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Jesse Love’s contract breakdown

Love is now locked in with Richard Childress Racing through at least 2026 on a multi-year pact signed in late 2023, covering a full-time Xfinity season in the No. 2 Chevy. It’s a three-year contract from 2024, extended recently amid his strong sophomore season, including a Daytona 500 win and a shot at the title this season. No public dollar figure, but insiders peg it at rising value with performance clauses for bonuses on wins and poles.

AD

Over five years (2024-2028), projections show steady and smooth climbs: his base money was around $250k in year one, jumping to $400k by 2026 with Whelen’s anchor sponsorship locked through then. His future years may hit $600k+ per year if he gets a Cup seat.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

“Jesse is a talented young racer that aligns with Whelen’s core mission and values. He has been a great ambassador for Whelen both on and off the track, and we look forward to achieving more together in 2026,” noted RCR’s president, Mike Verlander, hinting at long-term stability with Love.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

What is Jesse Love’s salary?

Love pulls an estimated $250,000 base salary for 2025 with RCR, typical for a rising young Xfinity star in year two. It breaks down to about $7,500 per start across 33 races, plus crew support and travel perks. This payout is not extraordinary but steady for a 20-year-old who has to work even harder to climb to more success. Bonuses add extra juice to it with $50k for wins like Daytona, $20k per pole (he’s nabbed four this year), and playoff incentives pushing his total salary near $400k.

Sponsorship splits add 10-15% from Whelen and Samsara, covering gear and extras. These earnings stack up from his full career earnings till now. Here’s a quick view:

RCR (Xfinity) 2025 $250,000 $150,000 (wins/poles/playoffs) RCR (Cup, part-time) 2025 $100,000 $50,000 (top-10s)

Jesse Love’s career earnings

Love’s career earnings top $2.5 million through 2025, mostly from ARCA dominance and Xfinity purses in USD. In early ARCA wins, Jesse netted about $500k+ across the 2020-2023 season, with 2023’s 10 victories alone pulling $300k in prize money. Truck stints also added $100k from top-10s like Phoenix’s fourth in 2023.

But his Xfinity runs kicked in big time with 2024’s Talladega win and eighth-place finish that season, earning $800k, while 2025’s Daytona triumph and playoffs push added another $700k so far. Cup cameos, like Bristol’s debut in 2024, bagged him an extra $100k. It’s all hard-earned growth with no silver spoon, just track grit. That path started young, and a closer look shows why.

A look at Jesse Love’s professional career

Love kicked off at five in quarter midgets, racking up championships before 10, then paved his way into pro late models at 13. By 15, he shattered records as NASCAR’s youngest winner in ARCA West at Irwindale, clinching the 2020 title with three wins. That winning performance was carried to earn 2021’s crown and part-time ARCA East runs.

Getty TALLADEGA, ALABAMA – APRIL 20: Jesse Love, driver of the #2 WAT Chevrolet, and RCR team owner and NASCAR Hall of Famer, Richard Childress pose for photos in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega Superspeedway on April 20, 2024 in Talladega, Alabama. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

For Jesse, 2023 was a breakout year. He gets a full ARCA Menards season with Venturini Motorsports, where he nabbed 10 wins in 20 starts and clinched the title at Salem. Now a truck series stint followed, where he got a solid P4 at Phoenix. “From the moment I started watching Jesse race, I knew he had the talent,” RCR’s owner Richard Childress said, sparking his 2024 Xfinity jump.

Now in year two, Love’s Daytona 2025 win and four poles highlight maturity, blending raw speed with strategy amid Cup tests like Bristol’s 31st.

Beyond the wheel, endorsements amplify his profile.

A look at Jesse Love’s brand endorsements

Love’s marketability shines through targeted deals fitting his clean-cut, high-energy vibe. Whelen Engineering anchors as primary on the No. 2 since 2024, extending to 2026 for visibility in safety tech. Samsara also jumped in for the multi-race primary in 2025, starting in Phoenix, boosting fleet tech awareness. C4 Ultimate Energy backs his Cup rides, while coffee and wipes brands add everyday appeal.

These tie into his “Hammer” nickname, a relentless yet approachable one. Here’s the lineup:

Whelen Engineering 2024 Anchor sponsor, Xfinity primary through 2026 Samsara 2025 Multi-race primary, starts Phoenix C4 Ultimate Energy 2025 Cup series, No. 33/62 Death Wish Coffee/Dude Wipes 2024 Personal endorsements

Love’s off-track game strengthens his on-track edge and vice versa.

In the end, Jesse Love blends speed, smarts, and sponsors into a blueprint for NASCAR longevity. At 20, with RCR’s backing and wins piling up, his 2025 finances signal a bright, lucrative road ahead. Keep watching, as this young gun is just warming up. For more updates, tune in to EssentiallySports.com.