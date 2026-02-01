NASCAR’s “Abundance of Caution” Exposed as Historic Winter Weather Forces a Hard Clash Call

The 2026 NASCAR Cook Out Clash has been further delayed to Wednesday, February 4th, due to historic weather conditions around the Bowman Gray Stadium. However, with no guarantee of clear weather in the coming days, NASCAR is taking extra caution to make the event safe for the drivers and fans on the next decided date.

NASCAR Clash delayed further

The Clash was initially scheduled on the 1st of February, but the weather conditions initially saw a one-day postponement, which has now turned into three. As of now, there is no clear indication from the authorities, but NASCAR’s Justin Swilling noted that the decision to delay was made to keep competitors and fans safe.

“This decision is made, again, in an abundance of caution for the fans and the competitors that are traveling to the venue. It’s mission critical that we get everyone here safely and all of those different stakeholders, the race car drivers, the teams, and most importantly, the fans.”

The forecast for Wednesday looks promising, with a minimum temperature of almost 25 degrees. This will be one of the warmest days Winston-Salem has had in the entire past week. While the temperature a day before looks even better, NASCAR will seemingly use that time to prepare the track for the Clash.

“So, it made a ton of sense for us to make this move and also give ourselves some additional time early in the week to ensure that all of the wintry mix between snow, ice, and sleet and everything in between was cleared off all areas of the property.”

The warmer temperatures will also help the drivers to extract the most performance out of the cars, due to how differently they react when the track and ambience are cold.

How differently do cars react in cold temperatures?

In temperatures dropping below the optimum operating window, the first issue begins with the tire grips. Cold tracks and tires do not provide enough grip, and it becomes difficult for the drivers to stop quickly. That usually causes a lockup, which can lead to a crash. The same issue also lies with the brakes and the calipers. The braking distance changes drastically in colder temperatures.

At the same time, there is less grip on the track surface. This simply means that the drivers have to slow down further to turn, which already becomes difficult because of the lack of temperature in the brakes and tires.

While the engines provide more power because of the denser air, the throttle can feel a little too ‘snappy’ because the throttle response becomes sharper. If a driver is not very well accustomed to it, this can be an issue. And lastly, the strategy. The tire wear changes drastically, and teams have to go the extra mile to plan the best strategies.

The drivers, however, are capable of battling these issues. NASCAR regularly races in colder temperatures, especially after rain. But has snow ever delayed a race previously?

Has NASCAR observed a snow delay?

Although it might sound rare, this is not the first time a race has been delayed in NASCAR because of snow. Back in 2018, the events at Martinsville had to be postponed till Monday instead of Sunday because of the snow-covered track.

But as mentioned, this is not something that the sport frequently goes through. The most recent, as mentioned, happened in 2018. Prior to this, we will have to travel two decades back to Bristol Motor Speedway: the 2006 Food City 500. There was intense snow on Friday, which canceled the qualifying session, and worse conditions on Saturday brought out the red flag during the Busch Series (now the NOAPS) race. While snow interrupted the rest of the weekend, the Cup Series race on Sunday proceeded without a delay.

Imago Bowman Gray Stadium (via NASCAR.com)

However, these pale in comparison to the delay at Atlanta Motor Speedway in 1993. The race was scheduled for the 14th March; however, an unprecedented snowstorm, much like the 2026 NASCAR Clash, delayed the race, but not for a day or two.

There was nearly three feet of snow around the region, and the race had to be postponed for a week. The next weekend was off and the race was then held.

Of course, the fans don’t want to experience that again with respect to this year’s Clash. Moreover, NASCAR is also taking the right steps to get the track cleared up in time, but until an official announcement, the wait is inevitable.