NASCAR’s Biggest Stars Are Disappearing. Something Unexpected Is Replacing Them

Joey Logano won a NASCAR Cup Series race on September 19, and by Sunday morning almost nobody was talking about it. That should tell you something about where this sport is right now.

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Here’s how Logano’s day went. He won Stage 1, hung around the top ten all night while chaos built up in front of him, then made a bold three-wide pass beneath the leaders with six laps to go to steal the checkered flag for his third win of the year and the 40th of his career. It was a genuinely great piece of driving. And within about six hours, it had been buried by a fistfight on pit road between Carson Hocevar and Ryan Blaney. Blaney had led 202 laps, more than anyone else in the field, and got sent hard into the Turn 1 wall by Hocevar with 43 laps to go, ending his night in 33rd place after a wreck his own team called irreparable.

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He walked over to Hocevar once the race was done, shoved him, and got a fist to the face in return before crew members separated them. ESPN ran it on SportsCenter. It picked up millions of views. And a week later, a research firm named SSRS dropped a number that explained, better than any highlight reel could, exactly why that fight went further than Logano’s win would.

The number nobody in the NASCAR Garage wants to say out loud

Sixty-four percent. That’s the share of NASCAR fans today who, if you asked them point blank, could not name a favorite driver. Chad Menefee, who runs strategic intelligence at SSRS, put it about as plainly as a researcher can. Back in 2009, 31 percent of fans had no favorite. Now it’s twice that. The generation of drivers who used to anchor fan loyalty all walked away within about a five-year window, and nobody who came after them has filled that gap.

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This isn’t a fringe poll cobbled together from a few hundred message-board diehards. SSRS has been running its Sports Poll continuously since 1994, and it surveys more than 24,000 Americans a year with a sample built to actually represent the country. The 2026 numbers come from 6,479 self-identified NASCAR fans. Add up the five most-mentioned favorite drivers from January through August, Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott, Bubba Wallace, and Kyle Busch, and you get a combined 17 percent. Seventeen. That’s what the entire current grid can muster when you stack four of its biggest names together. Nobody has cracked five percent solo since Dale Earnhardt Jr. hit 16 in 2017, and he’d already retired by then.

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Menefee reached back to 1979 to make his point, and it’s a good reference if you know your history. Cale Yarborough and the Allison brothers went at it on national television at the end of that year’s Daytona 500, and that brawl is widely credited with cracking NASCAR open to a broader American audience that had never paid it much attention before. It gave casual viewers real people to root for or against. Menefee’s suggestion, more or less, was that Bristol could do the same thing for this generation. I’d push that a step further. The sport isn’t short on drama right now. What it’s short on is drivers people feel like they own.

Remember when NASCAR basically had Movie Stars?

Go back and look at the numbers from the early 2000s, and it’s almost jarring how different the landscape used to be. Dale Earnhardt held 18 percent of the favorite-driver vote in 2000, climbed to 22 the following year, and after he died at Daytona in February 2001, his son inherited that loyalty almost overnight. Dale Jr. was up to 29 percent by 2004 and was still sitting at 68 percent the year he finally hung it up in 2017. Jeff Gordon ran steady at 18 percent through 2000, 2001, and 2002. By 2007, Sports Business Journal had Gordon and Dale Jr. combining for a staggering 34 percent of every favorite-driver answer in the entire sport. Tony Stewart was pulling eight percent that same year, and Jimmie Johnson was climbing fast on the strength of back-to-back championships.

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It wasn’t just NASCAR diehards who knew these names, either. A Harris Interactive survey from 2000 found that nearly 70 percent of the general American public, people who had never watched a lap of racing in their lives, could still identify Dale Earnhardt by name. Gordon hosted Saturday Night Live in January 2003 and made 15 separate appearances on Live! with Regis and Kelly over the course of his career, even guest-hosting the show nine times. Joyce Julius and Associates, a firm that tracks sponsor exposure value, estimated that single SNL hosting gig generated close to a million dollars in comparable promotional value for DuPont and the other Hendrick Motorsports partners riding along with him.

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None of this was an accident, and it wasn’t complicated, either. Earnhardt sold intimidation. Gordon sold precision and polish. Fans picked a side the same way people pick a side in any good rivalry, and once you picked a side, you tuned in every single week to see whether your guy came out on top. Stewart brought raw, visible emotion to the table. Johnson brought cold, relentless winning. Each one gave a different type of fan a door to walk through. By 2007, the “no favorite” number sat around 31 percent, meaning more than two out of every three fans had a driver they’d call theirs without hesitating.

Then, almost all at once, they left NASCAR

Here’s the part that actually explains the current mess. Between 2015 and 2020, every single one of those four drivers exited the sport. Gordon retired after the 2015 season. Stewart followed after 2016. Dale Jr. stepped away in 2017. Johnson made his final full-time Cup start in 2020. In roughly five years, the entire foundation that had carried fan identification for two decades simply walked out the door, and nobody was standing there ready to replace it.

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Following that mass exodus, the number of fans without a favorite driver crossed the majority threshold, steadily climbing over the next several years until it hit the staggering 64 percent mark we see today.

Some of that is structural, and it’s worth being honest about it instead of just blaming the drivers. Network TV in the 2000s could put one face in front of tens of millions of households at the same time, week after week, and that kind of repetition builds real familiarity. Familiarity, given enough time, turns into loyalty almost on its own.

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Today’s drivers have Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, podcasts, streaming deals, direct-to-consumer merchandise sites, basically every tool imaginable to build a connection with an audience. You’d think more access would mean deeper attachment. Instead, the “no favorite” number rose through the exact stretch when all of that content exploded. More exposure did not translate into more loyalty, and that’s the part that should genuinely worry people running this sport.

Everybody knows their Names. Almost nobody claims them

Here’s where it gets strange, and honestly, a little sad if you think about it too long. Today’s top drivers are not obscure. People search for them constantly. A 2026 analysis from Westgate Events found Denny Hamlin pulling in an average of 172,208 monthly Google searches in the U.S. alone, leading the pack in 25 different states. Kyle Larson wasn’t far behind at 149,833 searches and led in 15 states. Bubba Wallace came in at 146,183, and Chase Elliott logged 139,892. These guys are not invisible. People want information on them constantly.

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And yet Larson, who currently sits at the top of the SSRS favorite-driver rankings, only manages about six percent. Hamlin, the most Googled driver in a quarter of the country, is down around three. Wallace and Elliott land in that same neighborhood. Searching for a name and claiming that name as your guy turn out to be two very different behaviors, and in 2026 they’re drifting further apart by the year.

That gap matters more than it might sound like on paper. A 2015 fan engagement study from Toluna put real commercial weight behind having a favorite driver at all. Fans who named one specific driver consumed seven more hours of NASCAR content every week than fans who didn’t. They showed up to Cup Series races at two and a half times the rate of fans without a favorite. They were also 63 percent more likely to develop brand loyalty to a specific manufacturer. A favorite driver isn’t just a fun personal preference. It’s the hook that drags a casual viewer into a genuinely deep relationship with the sport, the one that shows up in ticket sales, merchandise revenue, and repeat viewership.

Right now, 64 percent of the fanbase doesn’t have that hook. And here’s the part that should confuse casual observers even more: the sport’s business numbers, taken on their own, look great. Admissions were up nine percent year over year heading into the Chase. NASCAR logged eleven Cup Series sellouts this season. Social impressions hit 1.94 billion, a 31 percent jump from 2025. Trackside merchandise sales climbed 26.8 percent, the strongest showing in at least a decade. The regular season generated 550 million video views, and viewers aged 18 to 34 were up 55 percent on The CW’s NASCAR programming compared to last year. People are showing up, watching, and spending money. They’re just doing it, increasingly, without anyone specific making it personal for them.

A Kid from a Backyard Speedway figured out the old Playbook

If there’s a driver actively fighting this trend by instinct rather than by accident, it’s Carson Hocevar, and his backstory explains a lot about why. He grew up at Little Kalamazoo Speedway in Portage, Michigan, a track his own family owned. Before he ever sat in a Cup car, he’d already racked up 15 national quarter-midget championships and 79 national wins. The raw talent was never the question. What took time to develop was everything that happens away from the wheel.

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Tim Horvath, who worked on Hocevar’s branding and racing design early in his career, has talked about coaching him through connecting with fans naturally, because by all accounts the guy who now generates some of the loudest reactions in the garage started out genuinely shy. What he built over the following years was deliberate. Hocevar has said he studied how drivers from older eras carried themselves in public and paid close attention to how fans reacted to them. He grew up watching Dale Earnhardt Jr. pop up on MTV and at events that had absolutely nothing to do with lap times, and that image of what a NASCAR driver could actually be stuck with him.

“I just want to be the race-car driver I would’ve wanted to be a fan of,” he’s said, and honestly, that’s about as clear a mission statement as you’ll find from anyone in that garage.

His 2026 season gave that line some real teeth. He picked up his first career Cup win at Talladega on April 26, using a draft from Alex Bowman to slingshot past Chris Buescher and take it by 0.114 seconds in a wild final three-lap sprint. His crew chief, Luke Lambert, pointed to that closing stretch as genuine proof of maturity behind the wheel. Then came the celebration: Hocevar climbed out onto the window ledge of his car and rode it down the frontstretch waving to the crowd, one hand still somehow on the wheel, before bringing it down to the apron for a burnout and hopping up on the roof. It turned into one of the most shared images of the entire NASCAR season. A week later, he was at the Met Gala. NASCAR itself later admitted the invitation had come together so fast after Talladega that even the organization wasn’t entirely sure how it happened. By July, TIME had put him at its TIME100 Sports Gala standing next to LeBron James and Prince Harry. Motorsport.com’s Matt Weaver was already calling him something close to the face of NASCAR for people who don’t normally watch the sport at all.

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He’d won exactly one Cup race at that point.

He also came with baggage, and a lot of it. Since the start of 2025, Hocevar had been tangled up in driver conflicts during 16 of 63 Cup race weekends, roughly one in every four starts. Corey Heim, Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano, Ryan Blaney, Kyle Busch, he’d rubbed all of them the wrong way at some point. NASCAR’s own read on him is that he charms fans and sponsors while regularly getting under the skin of the people he races against. After Heim beat him to the win at the Brickyard 400 in just his 15th Cup start, Hocevar made a gesture toward him that outlets covering the drama summed up in six words: “Handed him a big fat L.” Hocevar insisted afterward he was simply waving. It didn’t matter. The clip spread anyway.

He’s also stepped well outside NASCAR’s usual media channels in ways that feel almost old-school in reverse. He raced junker cars on a backyard dirt track with WhistlinDiesel, the automotive YouTuber, in a video that had nothing to do with any official NASCAR arrangement. He worked a stint as a pit reporter for FloRacing during a High Limit Racing event, again completely outside the sport’s own structure. Neither appearance came through a NASCAR press office. Both put him directly in front of audiences that live and breathe cars and racing culture without necessarily following stock cars at all.

The commercial payoff has been measurable, and frankly kind of clever. After a run-in with Brad Keselowski, his team ran a merchandise sale at 23 percent off, a nod to the 23 positions Hocevar had gained on Keselowski at Dover earlier that season. Then came a six percent discount for exactly six hours, timed to Keselowski’s car number. NASCAR cited Sports Business Journal reporting that his personal website approached $200,000 in sales in a single 24-hour window. Westgate’s analysis put his Instagram engagement rate at 17.38 percent, compared to 2.02 for Larson, 2.95 for Elliott, and 2.42 for Wallace. His combined social following across Facebook, Instagram, and X grew by 70.6 percent between January and May of this year, nearly 200,000 new followers in five months. And all of that happened before Bristol even entered the picture.

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What actually happened at Bristol, and why it mattered more than the Fight itself

The on-track sequence is worth laying out plainly, because a lot of the online chatter afterward got it half right. With 43 laps to go, Blaney passed Hocevar for second and moved down the track to block Hocevar’s line. Hocevar didn’t lift, contact was made, and Blaney’s car went hard into the Turn 1 wall, ending a night in which he’d led more laps than anyone else in the field. Blaney was blunt about it afterward, saying flatly that Hocevar never lifted. Once he’d been checked out and released from the infield care center, he told reporters something was going to happen between him and Hocevar, and he made good on that after the checkered flag. He walked over, shoved Hocevar, and took a punch to the face for it before throwing one back and getting pulled apart by both crews.

NASCAR CEO Steve O’Donnell later confirmed no penalties would come down for either driver, saying on Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour podcast that the sanctioning body wasn’t going to actively encourage fighting but did want to preserve the passion drivers bring to settling their own disputes. That’s a fairly telling stance from the top of the sport. It suggests NASCAR itself understands that moments like this are doing real work the product on the racetrack alone can’t always manage.

Because here’s the thing a single race result cannot do that a genuine rivalry can. A win is a one-time event. It happens, it gets logged, and by the following week most fans have moved on to whatever’s next. A rivalry carries forward. The next time Hocevar and Blaney find themselves racing in close quarters, and given how the Chase standings shook out, with Hocevar sitting 33 points behind Blaney with seven races to go, that’s going to happen soon, there’s already history between them that every fan watching understands without needing it explained. That kind of continuity is exactly what made Earnhardt versus Gordon function as a fan-engagement engine for the better part of two decades. It gave people something to carry from one Sunday into the next, a reason to tune in even on a week when nothing particularly dramatic was expected to happen.

NASCAR isn’t sitting on its Hands about this

To the sport’s credit, it hasn’t ignored the problem, even if the fixes so far feel more like scattered experiments than a coordinated strategy. The RISING documentary series followed Hocevar, Jesse Love, and Rajah Caruth through their 2025 seasons, debuting on YouTube before eventually landing on FS1, and it had racked up more than 11 million views across five episodes by this past June. A second season is now following Hocevar alongside Connor Zilisch and Brenden “Butterbean” Queen on Xumo Play. The whole point of the series is letting audiences meet the person behind the helmet before they have any real reason to care whether he wins or loses.

Ryan Blaney, for his part, launched his own YouTube series called On The Gas with Ryan Blaney, a four-episode run featuring Keegan-Michael Key, Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson, creator Westen Champlin, and The Stradman. He’s also shown up in Amazon Prime’s NASCAR vs. The Navy and Eli Manning Presents: The Undercovers. NASCAR partnered with the popular sports podcast Bussin’ With The Boys, hosted by Taylor Lewan and Will Compton, to launch a spinoff called Racin’ With The Boys through Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions, and the first episode brought in Blaney and Wallace specifically to reach an audience that already lives and breathes the NFL rather than NASCAR.

On the streaming side, the numbers suggest at least some of this is working. Prime Video’s 2026 NASCAR package pulled a median viewer age of 57.7, compared to 63.1 for the sport’s traditional linear broadcasts. TNT Sports reported 16.6 million cumulative viewers across its five-race package this year, up 43 percent from 2025, and adults 18 to 34 were up 55 percent on TNT’s NASCAR platforms year over year. Younger eyeballs are finding the sport through new doors. Whether they’re walking through those doors with a specific driver they personally care about is exactly the piece the SSRS data can’t yet answer.

There’s also something worth noting about the current rookie class, because it complicates the doom-and-gloom read a little. Hocevar and Corey Heim, both 23 or younger, secured spectacular first career Cup victories this season, with Heim winning in just his 13th start, while Ty Gibbs repeatedly locked up top-five finishes by August to secure a heavy playoff footprint. Hocevar closed out the regular season with five top-five finishes, nine top-tens, and a Chase berth as the 12th seed. The talent pipeline is clearly producing. The open question is whether that talent is generating the kind of personal fan attachment the sport historically relied on, or whether it’s producing skilled, popular, well-known drivers who still can’t crack five percent on a favorite-driver poll.

So what does this 64 Percent actually tell us?

Let’s be clear about what this survey is and isn’t measuring, because I think a lot of the online reaction to it missed the point entirely. It is not a sign that NASCAR is dying or that fans are tuning out. The business numbers flatly contradict that read. Admissions are up, social impressions hit nearly two billion, merchandise sales hit a decade high. People are showing up, watching, and spending real money on this sport in 2026.

What the number actually captures is something narrower and, in some ways, more interesting. It’s measuring whether fans have a personal stake in one specific person on that grid. Historically, that stake is what separated a casual viewer from someone who structures their weekend around a race. The Toluna research tied that stake directly to how much content people consumed, whether they showed up to races in person, and how deep their commercial relationship with the sport ran.

Hamlin’s situation says it best. Most Googled driver in 25 states, and sitting at around three percent as anyone’s favorite. That’s the whole story of 2026 NASCAR fandom compressed into two numbers. Searchability and allegiance used to travel together. Now they’re pulling apart, and nobody running this sport has fully cracked why.

Hocevar’s numbers are smaller in raw scale, tenth among Cup drivers in average monthly searches at 55,767. But his 17.38 percent Instagram engagement absolutely dwarfs Larson’s 2.02, Elliott’s 2.95, and even Wallace’s 2.42. His controversies keep translating into merchandise spikes that are specific, repeatable, and tied to real, dated events rather than vague brand-building. His social following jumped almost 200,000 in five months. He closed the regular season with five top-fives, nine top-tens, and a Chase berth as the 12th seed.

He is not the next Dale Earnhardt Jr., and nothing in this data supports pretending otherwise. Twenty-four percent, the number Junior hit at his peak, is nowhere close to where Hocevar or anyone else on this grid currently sits. But across a full season, he’s demonstrated something worth paying attention to: the path from race car driver to genuine cultural figure doesn’t run exclusively through championships anymore. Winning still matters, obviously. But so does the slow accumulation of rivalries, controversies, and unscripted moments that give a fan something real to feel about the person actually sitting in the car.

The 64 percent figure isn’t a popularity ranking, and it was never meant to be one. It’s a measure of how many fans currently lack a personal connection to anyone racing on Sundays. Right now, nearly two out of every three don’t have one. Bristol proved the sport can still manufacture the raw material for that connection when circumstances line up right. What’s genuinely unclear is whether a new generation of drivers, built through documentary deals, YouTube collaborations, creator crossovers, and the occasional pit road scrap, can actually move that number in a lasting direction, or whether it just keeps drifting upward no matter how many highlight-worthy moments the sport produces. That question, far more than anything happening in the championship standings, is the one worth watching as this season plays out.