Noah Gragson was ready to throw a punch in San Diego. A reminder about his job, not his temper, stopped him. That pit-road standoff set the tone for a season where restarts became grudges, cooldown laps drew fines, and one dispute landed in federal court.

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Here is how the year’s worst fallouts rank, according to Eric Estepp on YouTube.

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1. Carson Hocevar vs. Corey Heim

Their feud dates to the 2023 Truck Series finale at Phoenix, where contact wrecked both title hopes. In 2026, it followed them to the Cup Series. Heim spun Hocevar en route to his first Cup win at San Diego, and Hocevar flipped him off after getting stuck behind him during a Brickyard pit cycle.

By November, Spire had parked Carson Hocevar for the finale after repeated brake-checks on Austin Cindric at Martinsville, and NASCAR added a $100,000 fine.

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2. Ryan Blaney vs. Carson Hocevar

Bristol’s Night Race on Sept. 19 delivered one of the sport’s biggest recent fights. Blaney had led a race-high 202 laps when Hocevar’s contact sent him into the wall with 43 to go. After the checkered flag, Blaney grabbed Hocevar on pit road and Hocevar answered with two punches.

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Hocevar finished third, while Ryan Blaney finished 33rd and fell to sixth in the standings. NASCAR issued no penalty, and both later said they were willing to move on.

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3. Joe Gibbs Racing vs. Spire Motorsports

This one left the track entirely. JGR accused former competition director Chris Gabehart of taking proprietary information to Spire, setting off a federal fight over trade secrets and his employment. On Nov. 25, a judge denied JGR’s renewed bid to extend restrictions to Spire, calling the requested relief too broad. The suit is still unresolved.

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4. Shane van Gisbergen vs. Austin Hill

The feud sparked again with a San Diego wreck that also took out van Gisbergen. He later grumbled that Hill had ended his day two weeks running. At Chicagoland, contact sent Hill into the wall and ended his race. Hill believed it was intentional, but NASCAR penalized neither driver.

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5. Zane Smith vs. Carson Hocevar

Smith called Hocevar a coward on a July podcast, and the feud turned physical on the Phoenix cooldown lap on Oct. 18. Angry over earlier contact, Smith rammed the No. 77, ignoring orders from race control. NASCAR fined him $50,000. Hocevar later called the rivalry one-sided and said he did not care to patch it up.

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6. Noah Gragson vs. Kevin Magnussen

Magnussen’s Cup debut in the No. 91 Trackhouse Chevrolet at the inaugural Anduril 250 turned sour fast. The two traded contact on Lap 25, then Magnussen got beneath Gragson in Turn 4 and sent the No. 4 Ford into the wall with race-ending damage.

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Gragson confronted him on pit road, and Magnussen told him to get out of his face. Gragson later said he had planned to punch him but was warned of long-term consequences for his job.

7. William Sawalich vs. Corey Day

Their O’Reilly Series run-ins carried over week to week. At Darlington, contact sent Sawalich into the wall. At Gateway a week later, another collision left both frustrated, and Sawalich retaliated by turning Day into the inside barrier. Anger from one weekend did not wait long to resurface.

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8. Ross Chastain vs. Daniel Suarez

The former Trackhouse teammates clashed at Las Vegas in March. After earlier contact in the race, Ross Chastain hit Suarez on the cooldown lap, and Suarez confronted him on pit road, where shoving followed before they were separated. Suarez said he had tried to settle the first incident before the cooldown hit.

9. Corey Heim vs. Kaden Honeycutt

Teammates at Tricon Garage, they fought for the Michigan Truck win down to the final lap. Heim defended with aggressive blocks and won by 0.065 seconds. Honeycutt was openly angry afterward, while Heim told him to develop thicker skin.

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10. Josh Berry vs. Ryan Blaney

Martinsville’s penultimate Chase race delivered a brake-check NASCAR could not ignore. After contact on Lap 253, Berry slowed abruptly in front of Blaney, wrecking the front of the No. 12 and bringing out a caution. NASCAR fined him $50,000 and docked 25 points. Berry denied it at first, then admitted the brake-check and expressed regret.

From pit-road punches and cooldown-lap retaliation to a federal courtroom battle, NASCAR’s 2026 season had no shortage of bitter rivalries. And with grudges following drivers from one race to the next, some of these feuds may be far from over.