NASCAR’s Blue Collar Fanbase Sees Huge Shakeup as Chicago Helps Spread It’s Wings

NASCAR’s commitment to diversity and inclusion extends beyond individual events like the Chicago Street Race, encompassing various initiatives designed to foster a more inclusive environment within the sport. The Chicago Street Race quickly carved out a unique place in the sport’s history, bringing high-stakes stock car racing to the urban landscape of Grant Park. Initiated as a bold experiment, the event debuted in 2023, transforming the iconic downtown streets into a challenging 2.2-mile, 12-turn circuit. The idea, attract non-NASCAR fans to the sport with street racing.

Right from an international driver in SVG winning the inaugural event to NASCAR fulfilling its commitments for a third straight year, the Chicago story has been a success. Talk about the big picture, not just TV ratings and brand activation, NASCAR has attracted the right attention it sought through this event.

NASCAR paving the way for a diverse future

The 2025 Chicago Street Race has made significant strides in diversifying its fan base, with organizers praising the event’s growing inclusivity since its debut in 2023. NASCAR fans have shared their excitement about the sport’s cultural shift, noting that it is “more diverse than ever.” The growth in diversity has been visible in the stands, with more fans of color now participating in the sport. NASCAR’s Grant Park event continued to focus on broadening its audience, particularly among women and younger people. But despite progress, the event still faces challenges in diversifying the fan base beyond its predominantly white and male audience.

Julie Giese, president of the NASCAR Chicago Street Race, expressed pride in the progress made. “I’m always of the opinion that there’s always more work to do,” said Giese. “I’m really proud of the community engagement work that we’ve done over the last three years. Advice that I got from many people is that we needed to be present, but we needed to be authentic. I don’t think the work is ever done, but I like where we are right now.”

Reports from the event show a rise in female attendance, with 32.9% of female fans in 2024, up from 29.2% the year prior. Additionally, Black and Latino fans accounted for 5% and 8% of attendees, respectively, showing an increase from the previous year. These numbers highlight the gradual but positive shift in the diversity of NASCAR’s audience. Despite the upward trend, a significant portion of the audience remains between the ages of 25 to 34, and while younger attendees (18-24) make up only 5%, the event’s first-time audience in 2023 was notably high. Giese noted that 80% of attendees in 2023 had never attended a NASCAR race before, indicating that the Chicago event successfully attracted newcomers to the sport.

The strategy of hosting the race in a city like Chicago, which has a large, diverse population, has proved effective in reaching out to people who might not traditionally be NASCAR fans. This sentiment is echoed by other attendees, too, who see the inclusion of drivers like Bubba Wallace and Daniel Suarez, both representing underrepresented communities, as a crucial step in broadening NASCAR’s appeal.

The event’s emphasis on diversity was also evident through the participation of Katherine Legge. The 44-year-old star finished 19th in the Grant Park 165, in her third career NASCAR Cup Series start, making her the first woman since Danica Patrick in 2017 to finish in the Top 10 of a Cup race. “I think you have to see it to believe it to a certain extent. Hopefully the more people that can break through that outer shell to be part of it and are tough enough to stick with it to learn and progress, then I think you’ll see times changing,” she said. Chicago Street Race is pushing for a message of inclusivity as this approach continues to shape the future of the event, ensuring that the NASCAR experience becomes accessible to all.

An urban showdown in Chicago, with NASCAR’s future in doubt

After its dramatic debut in 2023, the 2025 at the Chicago Street Circuit showcased thrilling moments, including Shane van Gisbergen’s historic victory, where he led 27 laps in Xfinity and 36 in Cup. Despite its success, questions linger about whether NASCAR will return, as the future of the event in Chicago remains uncertain.

NASCAR has an option for a two-year extension through 2027, but Chicago’s leadership has yet to confirm its commitment. Mayor Brandon Johnson humorously deflected a question about the race’s return, commenting, “Right now, we’re just going to talk with God and make sure we keep the clouds back.” The event, which has drawn large crowds, has also faced criticism from local residents, particularly regarding the disruption of public spaces, road closures, and a general disconnect with stock car racing.

Local editorials also questioned whether NASCAR has truly integrated into the city’s fabric, with some residents feeling alienated by the disruption. With major access points to the lakefront blocked and longstanding local traditions affected, the relationship between the city and the event is increasingly strained. There are talks about potentially changing the date for NASCAR’s return, but without the official announcement, it is hard to speculate what will become of this marquee event.