NASCAR’s Broadcast Partner Again Falls Victim to Public Scrutiny After Live “FOX Tier” Fumble

The return of TNT to NASCAR broadcasting in 2025, after a decade-long absence, was met with a mix of anticipation and trepidation from the racing community. In a particularly jarring miscue during a recent race, TNT confused audiences by promoting JJ Yeley rather than Shane van Gisbergen at the Dover Motor Speedway. While the commentators were introducing the drivers during the warmup laps for the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400, the screen showed the picture of Yeley while displaying SVG’s name.

One fan on X posted the picture of their screen displaying the mistake, sarcastically writing, “Ready to watch 400 miles at Dover!” The mounting errors have fueled fan ire, with complaints and criticism that TNT’s coverage feels like Fox with inferior execution. One frustrated viewer said, “TNT really on FOX tier, yikes.”

Another user captured the absurdity succinctly, “JJ Yeley suddenly really awesome on road courses,” they quipped, an obvious nod to the blunder happening on live TV. Even during the Sonoma In-Season Challenge, technical troubles marred the experience, with pixelated visuals, muffled commentary, and abrupt audio shifting plaguing viewers tuning in via TNT and streaming on Max and TruTV. While last week they could hear more cars than commentary, this time it’s the opposite. One fan lamented, “We’re in for another terrible TNT broadcast. You can’t even hear the cars. This is just commentary.”

This is a developing story.