NASCAR’s Bubba Wallace Confirms Family Expansion With Baby No. 2 in Personal Update

Bubba Wallace and Amanda Carter Wallace are doubling down on the family fun, announcing baby girl number two is due in March 2026. The 23XI Racing star dropped the news on social media with a sweet snap of the crew, Bubba, Amanda, and big-brother-to-be Becks Hayden, captioned “Baby Wallace #2 coming in March!!”

Watch What’s Trending Now!

It’s the latest lap in a love story that started in high school hallways, paused after graduation, then revved back up in 2015. They tied the knot on New Year’s Eve 2022 in a Charlotte bash that felt like a victory lane celebration, and now the Wallace garage is growing again.

Little Becks stole the show first, arriving September 29, 2024, after the couple spilled the beans with ultrasound pics in April. Bubba’s been all grins talking dad life, calling his son a “grown little man” who’s “super laid back” and needs a fireworks finale to get hyped.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The toddler’s already got trackside swagger, and come spring, he’ll be trading solo laps for sibling tag-teams with a baby sister. The timing’s poetic, just over a year between arrivals, giving the Wallaces a full pit crew before Becks hits the terrible twos.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Off-track, Bubba’s balancing bottles and bumpers like a pro. His 2025 season roared with a landmark win at the Brickyard 400, storming Indianapolis Motor Speedway to become the first Black driver to conquer the 2.5-mile oval in a major Cup race.

It’s the kind of milestone that echoes beyond the grandstands, proof that Wallace’s grind on and off the asphalt keeps rewriting records. With a growing family and a trophy case getting heavier, he’s the dad who’s proving you can chase checkers and change diapers without spinning out.

AD

The Wallace household’s about to get louder, pinker, and twice as fast. March 2026 will bring bows, bottles, and probably a few more “grown little man” moments as Becks preps for big-bro duty. It’s the kind of personal win that laps any podium, a family expansion that’s got fans grinning wider than a Daytona draft.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

While Bubba’s nesting, his 23XI owner Denny Hamlin is laser-focused on Martinsville, calling the Paperclip the ultimate truth serum for who’s got the goods in the 2025 Cup playoffs.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Hamlin’s hot take

On his podcast, the JGR vet broke it down: “It’s a fair indicator of the strength of the team and driver. It’s got a little bit more variability because sometimes the restarts can get outta control.” The half-mile bullring levels the playing field, no superspeedway chaos, no road-course wizardry, just raw car control and crew sync where the cream rises or gets wrecked.

Hamlin doubled down: “It depends on how many of these guys are up front in the first couple rows if we do have a restart inside 20-30 laps. But I think it’s a fair indicator of the strength of the car and driver.”

Late-race restarts turn Martinsville into a bumper-car brawl, especially in Trucks, but the short-track grind exposes who’s dialed in. Larson and Bell duel above the cut, while Blaney and Byron hunt a win to crash the Championship 4 party. Funny enough, every Final 4 contender, Logano, Elliott, Hamlin, and Briscoe, has sniffed victory at Martinsville in the Next Gen era except Briscoe, but his fresh lock-in keeps the No. 19 chill.

Sunday’s green flag drops at 2:00 pm ET on NBC, October 26, 2025, and the Paperclip’s ready to crown its kings. Hamlin’s betting on the track’s honesty to separate the contenders from the pretenders, a classic clash where family men like Wallace watch from home and playoff warriors fight for Phoenix.