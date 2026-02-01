NASCAR’s Clash Now at the Mercy of State Officials Amid Dire Travel Advisory

Winter came, and is not wanting to go. Over the past few weeks, North Carolina has been caught in the thick of snowstorms. And a similar predicament has affected Bowman Gray Stadium, located in Winston-Salem. So plans of holding the NASCAR Clash race at the 0.25-mile short track are also affected. Repeated announcements of delay have been made, to the point of local officials taking charge of the excitement around the event.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

A murky cloud over the NASCAR Clash

“The NC Dept of Transportation is imploring people to stay off the roads. It will have influence on NASCAR and when the Clash occurs as it will be the one to tell NASCAR when the roads will be suitable for teams/fans,” journalist Bob Pockrass reported on X recently.

ADVERTISEMENT

This post was in response to a tweet by the North Carolina Department of Transportation. It reported that 750 collisions had already occurred as a result of people not paying heed to travel advisories. This comes at a crucial time in NASCAR’s schedule, when fans and drivers are preparing for the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium.

With snow blanketing the Bowman Gray track, NASCAR postponed the Sunday race to Monday. But the details remain in flux, as project manager for the NASCAR Clash, Justin Swilling, said in a media session on Saturday. Although the sport is trying its best to hold the race, its hands will be tied, in part, due to the nature of the situation with the city and the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Certainly we’ve got to stay in lockstep with the city and the state on what they’re most comfortable with,” Swilling said. “Bowman Gray Stadium is a city-owned venue. And currently, I believe, I know we’re under some warnings. I believe we’re under a state of emergency currently. We’ve got to stay in lockstep with the state, so we’ll do everything we can to host fans and have this event go off as planned.”

Clearly, the situation for the NASCAR Clash seems to be very uncertain at present. While the state officials handle the weather-battered event, let’s look back at the sport’s other frigid races.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Another snow biz several decades ago

With the NASCAR Clash postponed to Monday, the sport looks relatively safe. The high will reach 40 degrees Fahrenheit with a low of 19, and no inclement weather is expected. Nevertheless, the 6 PM race could be run in the coldest temperatures in NASCAR history. The coldest Cup Series race recorded in NASCAR has sofar been a Richmond event held on February 25th, 1990.

“It is a bright, beautiful, sunlit day here at Richmond International Raceway. There’s only one problem – it is cold. Frosty the Snowman would want time-and-a-half for this one,” began Ken Squier as he welcomed viewers to the CBS broadcast

ADVERTISEMENT

36 years ago on that day, it was 31 degrees Fahrenheit at the drop of the green flag, and it only reached a high of 32. In Celsius, that’s a benchmark of between -0.5 °C and 0 °C – exactly where water freezes. Due to the concern around cold tires and a lack of grip, teams had to resort to unusual methods to keep them warm.

Clearly, the 2026 NASCAR Clash will have a precedent to look back upon. For now, let’s wait and see when the exhibition race unfolds.