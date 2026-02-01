NASCAR’s Clash Race Faces New Setback as North Carolina’s Infrastructure Crumbles Under Snow

NASCAR’s 2026 Cook Out Clash race has already been forced into a Monday slot after heavy snow and ice brought Winston-Salem to a standstill. But the postponement is only the beginning of the weekend’s complications. While officials continue working to clear Bowman Gray Stadium in hopes of salvaging the event, a new concern is quickly emerging, which could prove even more disruptive than the weather itself.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Storm-ravaged roads are a bigger issue

Jeff Gluck captured the growing concern with a warning that quickly gained traction across NASCAR circles: “A lot of work needs to be done to get the industry from Charlotte to Winston-Salem tomorrow for the race. That will be the bigger issue now than NASCAR getting the facility ready imo.”

ADVERTISEMENT

His post came as officials across North Carolina sounded alarms about the state’s crippled travel network, which further raised doubts about whether teams, haulers, and officials can even reach Bowman Gray in time for Monday’s rescheduled Clash. After Gluck’s comments, North Carolina Department of Transportation sent an advisory that cautioned drivers to avoid unnecessary travel as snow-blanketed interstates like I-40 and I-540 turned dangerous and, in some areas, impassable.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol added another alarming statistic: 750 collisions reported in a single day. This is a staggering number that highlights just how many drivers ignored the initial warnings and how treacherous the roads have become.

The culprit: a bomb cyclone dumping historic snowfall across the region. Traffic cameras throughout the state have captured near-whiteout conditions, jackknifed vehicles, and long stretches of empty roadway as residents hunker down. Snow totals have reached up to 12 inches in parts of the Carolinas, with bursts of one inch per hour, bringing infrastructure to a standstill.

ADVERTISEMENT

NASCAR, scrambling to salvage its season-opening weekend, shifted the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium to Monday. The revised schedule sets practice for 11 a.m. ET, the Last Chance Qualifier at 4:30 p.m., and the main event at 6 p.m. It the sport’s first weather delay for a national series since 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

But with limited time to clear parking lots, pedestrian areas, and the notoriously tight quarter-mile track itself, the logistical picture still remains uncertain. Even if NASCAR manages to prepare the facility, spectators may face treacherous travel or decide to skip the event altogether.

For now, it’s a race against the clock (and the storm) to see what Monday will bring.

ADVERTISEMENT

Clash betting board shakes up

While the weather has thrown the 2026 Cook Out Clash into chaos, oddsmakers are still laser-focused on the on-track storyline. And three drivers have emerged as the biggest threats to defending winner Chase Elliott.

Ryan Blaney enters as the favorite at +650, a nod to his remarkable charge in last year’s event. Blaney qualified 23rd (last) for the 2025 Clash after a disastrous round of qualifying and heat races, forcing him to rely on the 2024 points provisional. Despite starting from the tail end of the field, he sliced through traffic and clawed his way to a second-place finish, proving he can thrive in Bowman Gray’s tight quarters.

Just behind him sits Denny Hamlin at +700, and there may be no driver more eager to fire the engine. In 2025, of the 29 laps not led by Chase Elliott, Hamlin commanded 28 of them, finishing third and showing elite short-track pace. He’s also the winner of the weather-affected 2024 Clash at the quarter-mile oval inside the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. With momentum, motivation, and a proven résumé on tiny bullrings, Hamlin is expected to make a statement once racing finally begins.

ADVERTISEMENT

At +850, Kyle Larson rounds out the trio. His 2025 road to the main event was a scrappy one: starting 10th in the Last Chance Qualifier, he powered into the top two to lock himself into the show, then won the LCQ outright to start 22nd. Though he finished a modest 17th, he enters 2026 already locked in via the 2025 points provisional, allowing him to focus purely on race setup and not survival.

Still, bettors shouldn’t overlook Chase Elliott, the defending winner. The Hendrick Motorsports star delivered a masterclass in 2025, starting on the pole and leading 171 of 200 laps in the No. 9 Chevrolet. If the Clash ever takes the green flag, he remains the driver to beat until someone proves otherwise.