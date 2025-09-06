NASCAR’s Daytona International Speedway Makes a Glamorous Move With Bold Partnership

Daytona International Speedway isn’t just the birthplace of NASCAR legends; it’s a vibrant cultural hub where speed and artistry collide. In 2025, the Speedway unveiled a partnership with Danny Wimmer Presents to host the renowned rock festival Welcome to Rockville through 2025, transforming the iconic venue into a pulsating arena for music. Additionally, the Speedway’s commitment to community engagement is evident in initiatives like the FPL Electrathon Speedway Series, where high school students race electric vehicles, blending education, innovation, and motorsports. But the fusion of speed and culture doesn’t stop there. Enter the world of pageantry and racing, where elegance meets horsepower.

In recent years, Miss America 2024, Madison Marsh, embraced her role as a bridge between beauty, intellect, and service. Before the Daytona 500, Marsh led the field as the honorary pace car driver, symbolizing leadership and grace. Her presence at the NASCAR Fun Day Festival in Daytona Beach further solidified her commitment to community engagement. In a similar endeavor in 2025, two of America’s most recognizable traditions, motorsports and pageantry, are coming together in another groundbreaking collaboration.

Empowering women at the intersection of NASCAR’s speed and scholarship

The Miss America Organization has announced a multi-year partnership with Daytona International Speedway, home to the world-famous Daytona 500 and Rolex 24 at Daytona. The collaboration unites two cultural institutions that have each defined excellence in their own arenas: Miss America, a century-old tradition that uplifts and empowers women, and Daytona, a global stage for speed, competition, and endurance.

“For more than 104 years, Miss America has been a tradition that inspires women to lead. Daytona International Speedway carries that same spirit of excellence on a global stage,” said Miss America CEO and Owner Robin Fleming. “Bringing our two iconic brands together is an extraordinary opportunity to celebrate what makes American traditions timeless.” Her words frame the partnership as more than just branding; it’s a bridge between heritage and modern opportunity, bringing together fans of both motorsports and cultural events under a shared vision of inspiration.

At the heart of this collaboration is a commitment to education and empowerment. Daytona International Speedway will contribute a $10,000 annual donation to the Miss America Scholarship Foundation (MASF), an investment designed to reinforce Miss America’s mission of supporting academic growth and opportunity for young women. The partnership also ensures that each year’s Miss America will step into the racing spotlight, attending a flagship event such as the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona or the legendary Daytona 500. This symbolic presence connects the prestige of the crown with the roar of engines, adding a fresh dimension to both experiences.

DIS President Frank Kelleher also emphasized the alignment between the two traditions. “Miss America showcases accomplished women who embody talent, intelligence, and leadership, qualities that inspire us all,” Kelleher said. “Just as the DAYTONA 500 is a defining moment in motorsports, Miss America is a defining stage for these remarkable women. I’m honored to serve as a judge in 2026 and proud to celebrate two traditions that represent excellence and opportunity at the highest level.” His upcoming role on the celebrity judging panel underscores the cross-pollination of influence between motorsports and cultural pageantry.

Launching officially with Miss America 2026, this partnership signals a new era of collaboration where entertainment, tradition, and empowerment meet at the crossroads of speed and style. By blending the visibility of Daytona with the legacy of Miss America, both organizations aim to amplify their shared values on a national and international stage.

Tradition meets policy at Daytona’s front door

DIS has always represented more than just racing; it’s a cultural landmark that grew from the sand tracks of the 1930s into NASCAR’s cathedral by 1959. Fans who made the pilgrimage to the “World Center of Racing” often celebrated the little touches, from the dramatic night-race lights to the massive “Daytona Rising” renovation. But among the most cherished symbols were the checkered-flag crosswalks outside the gates, a playful nod to the sport’s heritage. Now, those same crosswalks have been quietly erased, sparking debate over whether tradition is being paved over in the name of policy.

The change came swiftly, with Daytona Beach News-Journal reporting: “By dawn’s first light on Wednesday, Aug. 27, the race-themed design was gone from the crosswalk at the intersection of Bill France and International Speedway boulevards in Daytona Beach, replaced by standard broad white road stripes.” According to officials, the Florida Department of Transportation ordered the removal as part of a broader “statewide standardization of those designs.” City spokesperson Susan Cerbone acknowledged the surprise, saying, “As far as I know, the city hasn’t received any official notification from FDOT, although, I’ve heard the speedway was notified directly about DOT‘s plans to repaint the checkerboard crosswalks.”

Governor Ron DeSantis defended the move during an August 26 press conference in Tampa, stating, “The Florida legislature passed a law that was very clear … we’re not doing the commandeering of the roads to put up messaging.” But advocacy groups like Volusia Pride argued the removal went beyond road safety. For many fans and locals, the disappearance of Daytona’s checkered crosswalks feels like a loss of identity, one that raises questions about how far such policies could reshape the cultural landscape around Florida’s most iconic venues.