NASCAR’s Early Daytona Success Leaves Insider Buzzing Weeks Before 2026 Season Opener

NASCAR has been all in for the fans in 2026. From the reintroduction of the Chase Championship Format to rotating the season’s final race, the sport finally seems to be going in the fans’ direction. In fact, the NASCAR-owned IMSA also managed to nail the 24 Hours of Daytona earlier last week.

With a record-breaking attendance in the stands, the Rolex 24 was a huge success. Millions of others also tuned in through the online streaming services, and in the eyes of a former veteran driver, this is a huge win for the sport.

NASCAR started 2026 on the “right foot” with IMSA’s Daytona success

Weeks after the Tulsa Shootout and the Chili Bowl Nationals, fans tune in for the Rolex 24, arguably the first major event at the Daytona International Speedway. Held weeks before the Daytona 500, the event usually gathers a large crowd. But this year was record-breaking, with IMSA and its owner achieving huge commercial success. This is a huge win for insider Kenny Wallace, who has been analyzing the sport for a long time now.

“The Rolex 24 that just ended. NASCAR owns IMSA, and boy, they do a good job with that. And they’re getting ready to have a hell of a year this year,” he said. “NASCAR seems to have started off on the right foot. We looked at the pictures, so this is not hearsay. Why was there a record crowd at the Daytona 24? They showed the pictures. Even race car driver Conor Daly said, never seen a crowd this big at Daytona for the Rolex 24.”

The crowd gathered at the Rolex 24 proves to be a testament to NASCAR in the long run. The sport is aiming to make a comeback this year. The Chase Format for the championship is back, along with some of the most fan-loved tracks returning, including Homestead-Miami as the finale.

Undoubtedly, NASCAR is making things right for the fans with these decisions. In fact, Kenny Wallace earlier also claimed that the change in the Championship format could see Denny Hamlin win the championship. While that is largely speculation, the format will make the season much more interesting, and it is almost a given that more fans will attend the races.

While all of this is exciting, a major threat looms over NASCAR before the Daytona 500.

2026 NASCAR Cook Out Clash: Will the weather disrupt the race?

The NASCAR Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium is highly anticipated by fans. The pre-season event does not count for points, but the drivers’ aggression to win makes it feel like a championship race. With high spirits, fans wait for the race, but a major issue could hamper the event this year.

North Carolina is under a winter storm warning right now. The schools have been closed, and the entire region is experiencing extreme weather. In fact, the Truck and ARCA Series had to postpone their pre-season testing sessions at the Rockingham Raceway. Although the weather is expected to change, will it disrupt the Clash?

NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Elliot 9 and NASCAR Cup Series driver Chris Buescher 17 lead the field during the Clash at Bowman Gray at Bowman Gray Stadium.

Well, the news sounds mostly positive for the fans. As per the forecast, the weather is expected to clear up by the 1st of February, the day of the race. However, the mercury is expected to dip to around 17 degrees at night. This could mean the race will be held in colder conditions, adding another challenge for the drivers.

Although the weather in the region looks harsh right now, it does not appear to affect the most anticipated event after the 2026 Daytona 500. Fans now wait for the race, as NASCAR heads into a new season of racing.