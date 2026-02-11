NASCAR’s Fanbase Branded “Insufferable” as Racing Community Uncharacteristically Backs FOX Revamp

There’s a long history of dissatisfaction among NASCAR fans with the sport’s broadcasting, especially FOX. The fans are extremely bold and never hesitate to criticize them, but very rarely does it happen that the community splits and calls out others for being overly harsh. That’s exactly what happened recently when FOX’s new graphics came out.

FOX revealed its new graphics for the 2026 season

This year, there will be many new looks and graphics that TV viewers are going to witness on FOX and FS1. As of now, they have only revealed the graphics for the Cup Series, not for the Truck Series.

The TV viewers often had complaints regarding the old graphics because the details on the screen were too small to read. Additionally, the cartoon graphics were also not loved by all, and that might change this season.

During the practice session, NASCAR fans noticed that the cartoon graphics were missing from the coverage. Fans are happy that Fox listened. This change was visible from the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray.

However, the new graphics were not revealed during Cook Out Clash, as Fox crew chief analyst Larry McReynolds said, “Fox’s new graphics will not debut until the Daytona 500.” He also sounded confident about their reception: “Everybody is really going to like it,” he said.

Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

And now, fans got a glimpse of it.

Imago via Reddit (Critical_Asparagus_5)

However, a section of fans didn’t like it. Many complained that it looked “too basic.”

But this time, the tables have turned. Unlike the usual, it wasn’t FOX vs fans. Instead, a huge section of the racing community was disappointed with the uncalled criticism on FOX for every little thing.

NASCAR fanbase goes against each other

On Reddit, the NASCAR fans went against each other. A fan posted the photo of the graphic and captioned it, “Jesus Christ, it’s taken basic”. And other NASCAR fans were not happy about the fact that some fans are not appreciating the upgrades and are complaining all the time.

As one fan said, “I don’t get the hate. It’s basic, and it’s simple, which is fine. Keep it simple. No more superhero graphics as well. I’m cool with it.” As above, fans were not happy about the cartoon characters of drivers and wanted them to be removed, and Fox listened. This sentiment radiated that hate sometimes looks forced.

Another fan replied to this comment with “This fan base is insufferable.” FOX has been getting criticized for many years because of not listening to its viewers. Another fan commented, “If you think this is basic, you need to look back at what Fox had in 2018-2021.”

With all the new updates and changes, FOX has visibly improved a lot. They might not be perfect or the best, but they are changing, and in this, every fan’s feedback counts. As another fan added, quoting this sentiment, “ Jesus, this fan base is never satisfied. Always has to look for something to complain about.”

Considering all the changes FOX has made in the aspect of graphics of drivers’ data and info on the TV screen, from removing cartoon graphics to getting the upgrades, but still some fans didn’t stop complaining; a fan commented, “I like it nice and easy to read. Will have to see how it looks during a race. Some people just hate everything Fox does. I mean, they got rid of the cartoons; isn’t that all everyone complained about?”

Regardless of fans’ expectations, FOX is all set to broadcast The Great American Race with its all-new upgrades. Let’s see how it’s ultimately received.