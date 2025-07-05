NASCAR’s 4th Manufacturer Strikes Gold with ‘Hemi’ Gamble as V-8 Roars Sales

A couple of weeks ago, the rumors about a fourth manufacturer in NASCAR finally came true. Joining Chevrolet, Ford and Toyota in 2026 will be Ram. The Stelantis brand will be competing in the 2026 Camping World Truck Series. And they’re eyeing a return to the Cup Series as early as 2027. Meanwhile, the Truck Series will act as a launchpad for Ram to create the buzz and the arrival in the NASCAR competition.

So what truck will be fielded alongside the Ford 150, Chevy Silverado and Toyota Tundra? The answer is a 5.7-liter Hemi V-8, and people could not be any more excited. Ahead of the Cup race at Michigan International Speedway, Ram debuted its future Truck, and the NASCAR fans could contain their excitement.

The truck also made an appearance at the Darlington Raceway for a promotional shoot. That was when there were whispers about an eventual return to Cup Series competition. But even before the Hemi V8S could roar back on the racetrack, the commercial engines of the Ram company have seen an uptick in commercial sales.

Recently, reports emerged on how the American public reacted to the announcement, and the results were mind-blowing. Apparently, within 24 hours of the announcement, over 10,000 orders came piling in for a Hemi-powered Ram. All of this happened during the second quarter of 2025, and insiders indicated that there was no stopping there.

Back in 2024, Ram sold a grand total of 373,120 pickup trucks, both light-duty and heavy-duty models. Clearly, that figure was not good enough, but Ram insisted that there were other factors that contributed to the dip. So with that said, is the return of the V-8 engine the lynchpin behind boosting sales once again?

For customers, things are looking pretty lucrative for 2026. As per reports, Dodge has promised a 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty. So, how will the truck stack up against its rivals in terms of pace? According to reports, the 5.7-liter V-8 produces 395 horsepower and 410 pound-feet of torque. Can this development fast-track their entry into the Cup Series? Ideally, the OEMs have to undergo an 18-month observation period, doing wind tunnel testing and getting the clearance from NASCAR.

So what does this mean for NASCAR? Executive vice president and chief racing development officer John Probst said, “I don’t want to jinx ourselves, but I would say that we are very close with one other. Can’t speak for them. Obviously, it’s their decision to make. We would love for them to decide to come into NASCAR, and even with that, there’s one or two others that we’re a little bit earlier in the discussions, but also looking pretty positive. But we all know that an OEM deciding to come into NASCAR, it’s a big commitment for them. It’s not something that they take lightly. It requires a lot of research and approval at the highest levels. We’re confident right now. We like the position we’re in, and think that we’re a pretty good investment for an OEM.”

Which NASCAR team will partner with Ram in 2026?

An announcement doesn’t guarantee an OEM’s arrival in NASCAR. Getting a partner team on board is a big hurdle. The Daytona race is just 6 months away, and in that period, Ram will need to set up the shop and support the teams under their umbrella. Right now, no teams have officially signed up with Ram, but here are a few possible picks.

McAnally Hilgeman Racing is often overlooked when it comes to full-time teams competing in the Truck Series. They have four entries and were one of the best-performing Chevy teams last year. With Chevy growing its program with Spire Motorsports, Ram could convince MHR to join their new project, and it could be a game-changer for both parties involved.

GMS Racing is one of the teams rumored to join Ram. While they closed their operations in 2023, the entry of Ram could fuel a comeback to the Truck Series competition. The team has fielded drivers like Sheldeon Creed, Rajah Caruth, and Zane Smith, and they know how to find their way to victory lane, which is evident from their 45 race wins.

The big development that seemed genuine was Niece Motorsports looking to join the newcomers. Adam Stern from SBJ was the one who broke the news first. The three-truck team owned by AL Niece has been associated with Chevrolet, and they’ve produced drivers like Ross Chastain and Carson Hocevar. Larson and Chastain still make part-time runs with the team, so a loss of a key Chevy partner would sting. But putting an end to the speculation, the Niece Motorsports team publicly confirmed that they are going to remain loyal to Chevy and are not joining Ram.

Well, Ram is on a time clock, and they will need to finalize a team and start preparing for next year’s Daytona race.