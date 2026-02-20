NASCAR’s 4th Manufacturer to Make Bold Cup Series Move in 2027, Claims Industry Insider

NASCAR, Motorsport, USA 2018: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen AUG 05 August 5, 2018: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver Kevin Harvick 4 leads Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson 42 during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen on Sunday, August 5, 2018 at Watkins Glen International in Watkins Glen, New York. Rich Barnes/CSM Watkins Glen New York USA EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20180805_zaf_c04_360.jpg RichxBarnesx csmphototwo415003

NASCAR, Motorsport, USA 2018: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen AUG 05 August 5, 2018: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver Kevin Harvick 4 leads Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson 42 during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen on Sunday, August 5, 2018 at Watkins Glen International in Watkins Glen, New York. Rich Barnes/CSM Watkins Glen New York USA EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20180805_zaf_c04_360.jpg RichxBarnesx csmphototwo415003

Ram has already displayed its penchant for bold moves. The sister OEM of Dodge, which left NASCAR after 2012, made a shining return to the sport in 2026. It joined hands with Kaulig Racing for a star-studded Craftsman Truck Series team, which featured Tony Stewart in last weekend’s Daytona race. However, Ram’s chief is aiming higher in his NASCAR endeavor.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

ADVERTISEMENT

Ram CEO Stays Firm on 2027 NASCAR Cup Series Ambition

“According to the CEO Tim Kuniskis, he’s pretty much the only person left in his orbit that still feels it’s kind of realistic. More and more people are telling him that it’s gonna take till 2028. But he said he wasn’t ready to give up yet. Apparently, it’s still being evaluated,” journalist Adam Stern said in a recent interview with Frontstretch.

Ram CEO Tim Kuniskis announced his return to NASCAR in June 2025, to join Ford, Chevrolet, and Toyota as the 4th manufacturer. Around that time, he also had his long-term goal set – to take Ram to the NASCAR Cup Series. However, he was aware of the hiccups. For an OEM, entering the Craftsman Truck Series is much easier than building a program for the Cup Series, which involves a lengthy development and approval process.

ADVERTISEMENT

To race in the Cup Series, the OEM will have to do more than just develop body panels. This list includes creating an engine program and other team-related infrastructure. Nevertheless, Tim Kuniskis expressed optimism last June while partnering with Kaulig Racing. Now, in February 2026, Kuniskis is sticking to his drive to reach Cup by 2027.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

“According to what he told us this weekend, you know, a lot of people are saying he is insane for considering 2027. The engine development’s probably gonna take till 2028. But he didn’t rule it out yet,” Stern continued.

It would definitely be exciting to see another Stellantis brand, alongside Dodge, come to the Cup Series. Back in 2012, Brad Keselowski won his first and only NASCAR Sprint Cup Series championship driving the No. 2 Miller Lite Dodge Charger for Team Penske. However, losing a top-tier partner in Penske and financial struggles due to the 2008 recession left Dodge with no option but to leave the sport. Some are afraid that rushing the program could leave Ram in a similarly distressed state.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nevertheless, Ram’s head is choosing to dream big. Meanwhile, his Truck program is gearing up for its second weekend.

A big challenge against the NASCAR stars

ADVERTISEMENT

The Craftsman Truck Series is gearing up for Saturday’s FR8 Racing 208 at EchoPark Speedway. And it will feature the cream of the sport – last year’s dominant champion Corey Heim alongside two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch, an 8-time winner in Atlanta. The presence of these stars would present a challenge to the Ram-powered Kaulig Racing team.

This weekend, Kaulig’s All-Star truck entrant this week is NASCAR Cup Series regular Ty Dillon. In Daytona, four-time Cup Series champion Tony Stewart drove the No. 25 truck, his first NASCAR start since 2016. Sadly, his night ended just 39 laps into the 100-lap event due to a crash. Brenden Queen’s seventh-place finish was the best among the five Ram trucks. Rookie and “Race for the Seat” winner Mini Tyrrell finished 19th in his debut.

ADVERTISEMENT

With a well-defined challenge ahead of the team, let’s see how Kaulig Racing performs. At the same time, there is also plenty of curiosity around Ram’s CEO’s Cup Series plans.