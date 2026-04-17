NASCAR’s Kansas Weekend Kicks Off With a Massive Weather Disaster for Kyle Larson & Co.

Kansas weekend is usually where things start heating up both on track and in the stands. With the 2026 NASCAR spring weekend at Kansas Speedway set for April 17–19, fans were gearing up for a packed schedule, including the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and the AdventHealth 400. But before engines could even fire properly, Mother Nature had other plans, throwing an early wrench into the buildup. And it’s impacting not just the main show, but one of its biggest side attractions.

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Storms wash out High Limit show ahead of Kansas NASCAR weekend

The much-anticipated Hasty Bake Kansas City Clash at Lakeside Speedway (a quasi-companion event to the NASCAR weekend) was officially canceled after severe storms rolled into the area. The update, first highlighted by motorsports journalist Jeff Gluck on X, confirmed what many feared as weather warnings intensified throughout the day.

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For fans, this wasn’t just another local race getting scrubbed. The High Limit Racing event had quickly become a marquee addition to the Kansas weekend, offering a dirt-track spectacle just miles away from Kansas Speedway. Featuring top-tier names like Kyle Larson and High Limit champion Rico Abreu, the Clash was set to bring together the “High Rollers” in a high-energy crossover between dirt racing and NASCAR’s biggest stars.

But Mother Nature had other plans. With heavy storms forecast across the Kansas City area, organizers were forced into a last-minute cancellation, prioritizing safety over spectacle. And while the decision was understandable, it didn’t make the disappointment any easier to swallow.

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Fan reactions poured in quickly, ranging from frustration over the timing to questions about whether the race could have been called off earlier given the weather forecasts. Some even floated long-term ideas like covered venues, though most acknowledged the unpredictable nature of Midwest spring storms.

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More importantly, the rain doesn’t just stop at Lakeside. It casts an early shadow over the entire NASCAR weekend, raising concerns about whether weather could continue to disrupt track action at Kansas Speedway.

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Kyle Larson returns to Kansas facing unusual drought

“It’s kind of wild to think that, yeah, it’s almost been a year since I’ve won. I don’t feel like we’re that bad. I think ultimately celebrating the championship in Phoenix felt like a win in a lot of ways. But yeah, ultimately, I mean, we want to get back to Victory Lane. We’re working as hard as we ever have worked, I feel like, as a group. We want to win. It’s just gotten really tough for whatever reason. Got some good tracks coming up for us, and hopefully we can do a good job and execute.”

That was Kyle Larson reflecting on a rare dry spell as he heads back to Kansas Speedway, a track that has recently felt like home. Over the last two spring races at Kansas, Larson and the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports team were the ones celebrating in Victory Lane. In fact, his May 2025 win here stands as his most recent Cup Series triumph.

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That’s what makes this return so unusual. He arrives not just as the defending race winner, but also as the reigning Cup Series champion. Yet he is carrying a 32-race winless streak, the longest of his tenure with Hendrick. For most drivers, a stretch like that would barely raise eyebrows. But Larson has built a reputation for relentless winning across disciplines, making this lull feel more pronounced than it actually is.

The speed hasn’t disappeared. The execution, however, hasn’t quite clicked when it matters most. Kansas now represents more than just another race on the calendar. It’s a chance to reset the narrative at a place where he’s dominated before. And after a storm-hit start to the weekend, Kyle Larson will be hoping the skies and his fortunes finally clear at the perfect time.