NASCAR’s Late Charlotte Reform Draws Blunt 4-Word Verdict From 68-YO Veteran

NASCAR is giving up an iconic track, or at least a part of it. Charlotte Motor Speedway is one of the most loved tracks; however, one of NASCAR’s experiments, integrating the track’s road course into the playoff races, didn’t sit well with the drivers and fans. After years of criticism, however, the sport has finally decided to give up the ‘Roval,’ and the race will once again be taking place on the oval course at Charlotte. Drivers couldn’t be happier, especially one legend in particular, who was always against this.

Veteran driver reacts to the Roval’s removal

“I hated it when they did it, I hated it while they’re doing it, and I still hate it. I never liked it.” Rick Mast, understandably, loves traditional racing. For stock car drivers, that usually means racing on an oval circuit. Not many love the idea of road courses because of how different the driving style is, and prefer sticking to the ovals. While the sport is now preparing to bid farewell to the track’s original layout, Mast has some strong opinions.

“You got to give them credit, you give NASCAR credit last few years all the stuff they’ve reached out and been doing right. I mean the Roval just goes kind of in line with all this other stuff they’ve been doing,” he said.

The sport has been attempting to widen its approach in recent years, with the addition of new road courses and a race in Mexico. While it is to be appreciated, as Mast said, there comes a point where the drivers are clearly unhappy with the shape the races are taking. The track had its issues, but what made it worse was the race’s placement on the schedule.

The nature of the track gave the drivers very little margin of error. The walls around the corners and the kerbs are a threat to the cars. Considering the race was held in the playoffs, drivers were always under the threat of facing elimination.

Apart from that, it did not suit their racing style. Stock car racing is built around racing at ovals, and when those drivers have to switch back to road courses again and again, it can disrupt their performance on the ovals, which accounts for a much larger part of the season.

While the track was amazing to race on for the likes of Shane van Gisbergen, who dominates all the road courses, the majority were not happy with the race. It also explains why Rick Mast, who raced at a time when NASCAR focused more on ovals, hates the layout.

“I just didn’t like the Roval. I don’t know what else say about that.”

Despite all the hate the track received, it did see some happy moments. Between 2018 and 2025, there were a few repeat winners who seemed to be the only happy people with the layout.

Drivers who mastered the Charlotte Roval

The Charlotte Roval hosted the Bank of America Roval 400. The circuit was longer than the original oval, with the latter being 1.5 miles, and the Roval stood at 2.28 miles. The race was held over a distance of 250 miles, over the course of 109 laps. With 17 corners, the layout was difficult to master, especially considering the narrow margin of error. Yet, there were some drivers who managed to win the race multiple times.

Chase Elliott seemed to be the early master. Although he did not win the race the first time around, he came back in 2019 to clinch a strong victory in his #9 Chevrolet. Soon enough, he won the race a second consecutive time in 2020, reflecting the true master of the road course.

However, it was Ryan Blaney who was the first driver to win at the layout back in 2018. Driving for Penske, he started the race down in ninth place but showcased excellent racecraft throughout the event and clinched a grand victory.

But 2021 spoke a different story. Kyle Larson was on the run for his first title, and his playoff entry was under threat racing at the Roval that year. Having started the race down in 10th place, winning seemed narrow. But he kept his consistency and delivered a strong win that day, also winning his first Cup Series championship later that year.

He won the race once again in 2024, reliving his moment from three years ago. This also made Hendrick Motorsports the most successful team on the layout.

While there were no other repeat winners on the track, Christopher Bell won the race in 2022. The race went into overtime and finished on lap 112. The only time it happened was on the layout. His victory was followed by AJ Allmendinger in 2023, and without a doubt in ‘25, it was Shane van Gisbergen.

The track was special to some. However, the NASCAR veteran’s disdain for it alone seems to be a strong reason not race there again. Now that the Cup Series will race on the oval twice a year once again, it will be interesting to see if the same drivers manage to win, considering the modified championship format.