NASCAR’s Latino Star Left Emotional as He Reveals His Humble Beginnings

In Monterrey, a young boy raced go-karts for fun and spent his days watching NASCAR superheroes on TV. What he had was, just a passion for driving and a spark in his heart. After one race win, his dad asked if he wanted to become a professional driver, but the kid already believed he was one. That quiet confidence stayed with him as he moved to the U.S., not knowing English, with no friends and barely any resources. He couldn’t even rent an apartment, but he kept chasing the dream. Years later, he made history as the first Latin-American to win the NASCAR Xfinity Series and the first Mexican-born driver to win a Cup Series race. That kid’s name is Daniel Suárez. And now, he’s opened up about the journey, the struggles, the sacrifices, and the belief that carried him through.

Historically, Latin American presence in NASCAR has been sparse. Drivers like Juan Pablo Montoya and Carlos Contreras trailblazed, but few forged consistent careers in the sport. When Daniel Suárez was a boy in Monterrey, the NASCAR grid featured only a handful of Latin-born drivers. This made the path ahead of a young Mexican kid especially daunting.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The journey of NASCAR’s first Mexican-born Cup Series winner

Over the years, the 33-year-old has amassed a list of firsts. The 2016 NASCAR Xfinity Series champion, he was the first Latin-American to do so. In 2022, he was the first Mexican-born winner in the NASCAR Cup Series at Sonoma, followed by a 2024 victory at Atlanta in a photo finish. He has raced for Joe Gibbs Racing, Stewart-Haas, Gaunt Brothers, and now Trackhouse, where he continues to write history. NASCAR voices have taken notice and in a media-day moment, he said, “I like to be under the radar and not to make a lot of noise. Go out there and beat them, but quietly”. As Suárez turned the clock around on his incredible journey, he revealed the true hardships of his road to success.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

In a recent, deeply personal interview, Suarez revisited his earliest spark of ambition. “I saw them (NASCAR drivers) as if they were literally superheroes. … I was doing go-karting just for fun.” That moment led to a defining memory. After winning a kart race, his dad asked if he wanted to be a professional driver. And Suarez replied, saying he already was one. His father laughed, then said, “If you work hard, and you’re disciplined, you will have a little bit of luck.” It was that simple pitch, that encouragement to dream, that turned the notion of NASCAR into something tangible.

But the challenges were very real. Suarez recounted arriving in the U.S. unable to speak English, with no friends, and not even a social security number. He said, “I couldn’t even rent an apartment,” as he referred to his early days in the country. He slowly recounted the next big things on his journey. “They’re like little chapters. NASCAR’s diversity programme. Joe Gibbs Racing. Trackhouse for Cup Series. There have been several groups of people who have been indispensable for me to reach the next level.” His gratitude is palpable, rooted in awareness of how steep the climb has been. Now, as he prepares to exit his team this season, the emotional weight of his story gains further clarity in hindsight.

Daniel Suárez’s journey reads like a story of quiet tenacity. Of a fighter who triumphs not just through raw talent, but through heartfelt determination. As he faces a transition this season and bids farewell to his team, one fact stands clear. If anyone knows how to persevere, dream big, and deliver under pressure, it’s him.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Daniel Suárez ready to leave Trackhouse on a high

It is no news that Daniel Suárez and Trackhouse Racing have decided to part ways at the end of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. This parting signifies the end of a memorable chapter in his career. The split, described as mutual, comes after four impactful seasons during which he helped elevate a fledgling team into a Cup Series contender. Now, with his Trackhouse tenure winding down, one goal drives Suarez above all else.

Suárez has repeatedly made clear that winning is his top priority as he approaches the final races in the No. 99 Chevrolet. After a strong seventh-place finish at Watkins Glen, he told reporters, “I just want to win and end my cycle with Trackhouse on a high,” underscoring his determination to finish strong despite uncertainties ahead. With his low standing, he’ll need a win at Richmond or Daytona to clinch a playoff berth. But for him, victory itself is the true goal.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Despite mixed results this season, including only two career Cup wins for Trackhouse, Suárez refuses to waver. At Watkins Glen, he executed a multi-pit strategy to surge from a mid-pack restart to a top-ten finish. Though the math is tough, he remains bullish. “If we have a car on execution like today, why not?” he said, showcasing the resilient mindset that made him a playoff qualifier in 2022 and 2023.

As he nears his final laps with Trackhouse, Suárez carries not only his own hopes but the weight of transition, for himself and the team. He leaves behind a legacy of pioneering moments for both himself and NASCAR, including being the team’s first driver and delivering its inaugural victories. Though a new chapter awaits, his message remains clear. This farewell isn’t a defeat. It’s an opportunity to go out with a memorable win and the dignity of giving it all one last time.