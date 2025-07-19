NASCAR’s New African American Sensation Confesses His Inspiration in Rick Hendrick’s Prodigy

Hendrick Motorsports has returned to the Xfinity Series with powerful momentum. The organization’s #17 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet has entered 16 races this season, featuring a rotation of Cup Series stars like William Byron, Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott, and Alex Bowman, alongside rising phenom Corey Day under the direction of crew chief Adam Wall. But driving the #71 truck for Spire Motorsports with backing from Rick Hendrick’s car, Rajah Caruth has been one of the most important developing stories this year.

Caruth claimed his second career win at Nashville Superspeedway in the Rackley Roofing 200 in May. He secured his spot in the playoffs, becoming a consistent front-runner despite facing increasing pressure from top contenders Corey Heim and Layne Riggs. His consistency and work ethic have drawn attention, especially considering his simultaneous graduation from college in 2024. But right now, he has become an inspiration for another standout talent molded by Rev Racing, Lavar Scott, who has recently shared his experience of learning lessons from his Xfinity mentors, Caruth and Nick Sanchez.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Lavar Scott steps into the spotlight of the national stage

During a pre-race interview at Dover Motor Speedway, Scott reflected on sharing the national stage with Rajah Caruth and Nick Sanchez, two drivers who, like him, came up through the Rev Racing path. “It’s extremely special,” Scott said, speaking about how remarkable the moment is for him. “Rajah and Nick, when I first came in the program back in 2020, I looked up to them and watched them, and seeing them make their first starts, I think, in 21 and 22.”

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Caruth first joined Rev Racing’s elite youth development program in 2020 as the team’s standout Legend Car driver and eNASCAR Ignite alum. He earned two heat wins in the Bojangles’ Summer Shootout and finished 3rd in the All-American Series with 29 victories and 114 Top-5s across 257 starts. By October that year, Caruth had notched his first Late Model win at Greenville-Pickens Speedway. “The night before, my teammate, Perry Patino, gave me this pep talk, like, ‘Man, you have what it takes… From that point onward, I haven’t really sucked,” Caruth once said. His meteoric climb continued into the ARCA Menards Series East and main ARCA Series, where in 2022 he finished 3rd in points with multiple Top-5s. This performance earned him Truck Series opportunities in 2023 and beyond.

via Imago June 28, 2024, Lebanon, Tn, USA: Rajah Caruth takes to the track to qualify for the Rackley Roofing 200 in Lebanon, TN, USA. Lebanon USA – ZUMAa161 20240628_aaa_a161_003 Copyright: xWalterxG.xArcexSr.x

On the other hand, Sanchez had progressed into Rev Racing’s Driver for Diversity program by 2017, later winning ARCA East pole positions and helping the team transition to full-time ARCA competition in 2021. He claimed his first ARCA win at Kansas in 2021, then compiled 3 victories and the 2022 ARCA Menards Series Championship, finishing ahead of teammate Caruth. In 2023, Sanchez became Rev Racing’s first full-time Truck Series driver, earning Rookie of the Year honors, before scoring two Truck wins in 2024 and landing a spot in the 2025 Xfinity Series.

Therefore, getting tips from experienced drivers and former seniors has been very helpful for Scott. “So, now that it’s my turn, it’s pretty cool,” Scott continued. “Me and Nick just walking together, he was giving me some last-minute tips I can use for practice and qualifying. So, they’re definitely a great support, and it’s really, really cool to share the stage with them today.” This spontaneous mentorship came during trackside prep at Dover, where Sanchez drew on his racing experiences to offer Scott advice that proved invaluable during qualifying runs.

Surrounded by tough competitors but even tougher mentors, Scott has remained energized and motivated towards his path of success. “I mean, like I said, it’s all coming from Rev,” said Scott, defining the numerous opportunities he has had in the team. “They did the job that Rev instilled in them and taught them, and I think I’ve been doing the same path. So, I’ve been looking at Rajah’s won the truck races, Nick’s won the Xfinity races, and they’re both full-time great drivers.” This mentality has carried him through his full-time ARCA season, where he currently sits 3rd in points with six Top-5s, and into his recent Xfinity debut, where balancing preparation between ARCA and NASCAR remains a crucial learning curve.

By observing their achievements, Scott says that he has found a simple guiding principle. “So, it just kind of made me realize that I just do my job and do what the people around me say I do, and that’s right,” continued Scott. “I could be in that position one day, and this is my debut at Xfinity recently. So, I think I’m on the way, but I just got to keep working.” It is a testament to how Rev Racing’s culture of mentorship and consistency has shaped not only his peers’ careers but also his own ascent toward the national stage.

As Scott carves his own path forward, the blueprint laid by those before him continues to evolve with every lap. His journey now stands as a tribute to Rev Racing’s enduring legacy of empowerment.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Rajah Caruth’s road less traveled to Dover

For over 40 years, Rick Hendrick has overseen one of NASCAR’s most dominant teams, with hundreds of wins across the Cup, Xfinity, and Truck Series. While Rajah Caruth isn’t under an HMS contract, his ties run deep, thanks to consistent sponsorship. However, fans were caught off guard when the team handed its coveted Dover Xfinity seat to someone else entirely.

Earlier this season, Caruth piloted his #17 car at Phoenix, finishing a respectable 14th in his Xfinity debut. But when Dover rolled around, Caruth was sidelined in favor of 20-year-old ARCA winner Jake Finch. YouTube NASCAR analyst Eric Estepp voiced what many fans felt: “Some fans, including myself, are a little surprised that it’s not Rajah Caruth in that Hendrick 17… considering he has had Hendrick sponsorship for almost two years now.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Caruth instead joins Jordan Anderson Racing for his Xfinity start, despite his recent Truck success. He led 61 laps en route to a win at Nashville and earned a major milestone with a 2023 Las Vegas victory. Bubba Wallace had high praise for him after Nashville, saying, “What a massive win for the little bro! …Proud is an understatement!” But now, the rising star must recalibrate this route to the top as HMS retools its driver pipeline.