NASCAR’s New Villain Wins Hometown Binder Leaving Jimmie Johnson’s Mentee in the Dust

Carson Hocevar’s 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season has been a rollercoaster of emotions. Just a week after a heartbreaking DNF at the Coca-Cola 600, Hocevar bounced back with a career-best second-place finish at the Cracker Barrel 400 in Nashville. However, the race wasn’t without controversy. An early incident saw Hocevar make contact with Ricky Stenhouse Jr., sending him into the wall and ending his race prematurely. Stenhouse, visibly upset, hinted at potential retaliation in future races.

Despite the on-track drama, Hocevar’s performance showcased his resilience and determination. Finishing just behind Ryan Blaney, who led 139 of the 300 laps, Hocevar proved he’s a force to be reckoned with on the track. But Hocevar didn’t stop there. Returning to his roots, he competed in the Money in the Bank 150 at Berlin Raceway, his home track. Facing off against seasoned drivers, including Jimmie Johnson’s mentee, Hocevar clinched the victory, adding another accolade to his impressive resume.

Carson Hocevar banks $15K with home track triumph at Berlin Raceway

Just days after a career-best second-place finish at the Cracker Barrel 400, Carson Hocevar returned to his roots, dominating the Money in the Bank 150 at Berlin Raceway. The Portage, Michigan, native beat local driver Andrew Scheid to the checkered flag by 2.392 seconds. He also led the most laps on the way to the win. This is Hocevar’s third win in the event. But, the cherry on the top of Carson Hocevar? $15,000 in prize money, up from $10,000 last year!

The 150-lap Super Late Model showdown featured a competitive field, including NASCAR Cup Series driver Erik Jones, who finished fourth. Hocevar outpaced Andrew Scheid, a promising young driver from Sparta, Michigan. Brian Campbell rounded out the podium. However, the victory was particularly notable as he outpaced Erik Jones, who finished fourth. Jones, as we know, is a fellow Michigan native and NASCAR driver who has been mentored by seven-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson.

Moreover, Erik Jones is no stranger to success at the challenging Berlin Raceway himself. He claimed victory in the 2023 Money in the Bank race and secured a third-place finish last year. With multiple Battle of Berlin wins under his belt, Jones has consistently proven he knows how to navigate the tight quarters of his home-state short track. But his efforts fell short this year, thanks to Carson Hocevar.

On the flip side, Hocevar’s familiarity with Berlin Raceway, where he began racing at age 12 and won the track’s Super Late Model championship in 2017, likely contributed to his success. His experience and aggressive driving style have made him a polarizing figure in the racing community. But his recent performances demonstrate his skill and determination.

The Money in the Bank 150 has become a marquee event in the Super Late Model circuit, attracting top talent and offering a significant purse. Hocevar’s third win in this event places him among the race’s most successful competitors. He now joins the ranks of drivers like Bubba Pollard and Brian Campbell. Remember what Carson Hocevar said about his cup series performance after his best-ever 2nd place finish at the Cracker Barrel 400?

“My dream and expectation is to be here, win races, and run up front. You’re disappointed because I feel like if I wasn’t disappointed, I don’t deserve this seat. It’s tough to live by when you’re constantly not winning, but I’m proud of the execution. I don’t think we were better than [Blaney], or anything I could have done differently. You still want to win,” he said. This constant urge to win is keeping him ahead.

As Hocevar continues to make waves in both regional and national racing scenes, his recent victories underscore his potential and resilience. Whether he’s seen as a rising star or a controversial figure, there’s no denying that Hocevar is leaving a significant mark on the sport.

Villain or victor? Carson Hocevar’s chaos is paying off

Carson Hocevar’s aggressive driving style has been a hot topic in the 2025 NASCAR season. In the recent Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville Superspeedway, Hocevar made contact with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. on Lap 106. This sent Stenhouse into the wall and ended his race prematurely. Stenhouse expressed frustration, labeling Hocevar’s move as definitely overaggressive.

But let’s not pretend Nashville was an isolated event. This season, he’s already stirred up dust with veteran drivers at Martinsville, where he tangled with Chris Buescher. Then, at Atlanta, where his driving style against Kyle Busch got the Rowdy so frustrated that he threatened to wreck the entire field, raging, “I’m F—ing Over Him.” Hocevar’s elbows-out approach has ruffled feathers up and down the garage.

Here’s the wild part: despite the controversy, Hocevar is quietly putting together a breakout sophomore season. The Spire Motorsports driver currently sits 17th in the Cup Series standings. That’s right on the playoff bubble. He’s not just causing wrecks; he’s posting numbers. Three top-10 finishes, two top-5s, and his first career pole have put him on the map for more than just post-race scuffles.

It’s the classic motorsport paradox: fans boo him, rivals glare at him, but race by race, Hocevar’s making it count. Every shove, every fender dent, every risk; it’s adding up to a playoff run. And let’s not forget, he’s only 22. Most drivers at that age are just trying to finish races without getting lapped.

So the real question might be this: Is Carson Hocevar just a wrecking ball with a steering wheel, or is he rewriting the playbook on how to succeed in NASCAR? Either way, he’s forcing everyone to pay attention—and that alone might be the biggest win of all.