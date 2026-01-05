NASCAR’s Next Big Villain Named as Denny Hamlin Enters Fans’ Good Books

If there’s one thing the NASCAR community has never been shy about, it’s letting its displeasure be heard. Loudly! From relentless boos aimed at the playoff format to frustration over street and road courses replacing beloved ovals, fans have never hesitated to push back. Add rising ticket prices and constant debates over whether the racing still delivers the same edge, and you’ve got a fanbase that treats honesty like a sport of its own.

That honesty doesn’t stop at policies. It follows drivers, too. Every season, certain names walk into grandstands already bracing for noise. And in 2026, NASCAR’s most-booed list looks familiar, proving some reputations never fade.

NASCAR’s long history of villains

Being booed in NASCAR isn’t new. It’s practically a rite of passage. Long before social media polls and viral fan rankings, grandstands made their opinions known the old-fashioned way. And every era seemed to produce its own villain.

In the 1970s and 1980s, that role belonged to Darrell Waltrip. Nicknamed “Jaws,” Waltrip never met a microphone he didn’t like or a rival he wouldn’t needle. His constant trash talk aimed at icons like Richard Petty and Bobby Allison rubbed traditional fans the wrong way. When you pair that mouth with an aggressive driving style, the boos were inevitable.

The 1990s handed the baton to Jeff Gordon. His crime? Winning. Constantly. Gordon’s dominance, combined with his polished image and Hendrick Motorsports backing, made him an easy target for fans who preferred blue-collar grit over clean-cut success. The more trophies he collected, the louder the jeers became.

Then came the 2000s, where Tony Stewart leaned fully into the chaos. “Smoke” didn’t hide his temper, didn’t soften his interviews, and didn’t back down from feuds. On-track run-ins and fiery post-race soundbites made him must-watch TV and a magnet for boos wherever he went.

For much of the 2010s and early 2020s, Denny Hamlin was the modern embodiment of NASCAR’s villain. He didn’t just beat drivers. He reminded fans of it. His infamous Bristol quote, “I beat your favorite driver… all of them,” turned boos into a soundtrack.

But 2025 quietly shifted that narrative. Hamlin’s near-miss at Phoenix, losing the title at the final moment, softened long-standing resentment. Then tragedy struck off the track, with his father passing away in a devastating house fire. Sympathy replaced scorn, and suddenly, one of NASCAR’s most booed figures found himself in fans’ good books.

Which leaves a vacuum. With Hamlin no longer the obvious target, NASCAR fans have crowned a new villain for 2026, and the usual suspects are lining up to take that spot.

NASCAR’s 2026 villain candidates take shape

With Denny Hamlin temporarily crossing over into sympathy territory, fans haven’t stopped booing. They’ve just redirected their energy. And judging by online chatter, the next NASCAR villain isn’t one driver, but a familiar collection of lightning rods.

Ty Gibbs sits right at the top of most fan lists. One comment summed it up bluntly: “I honestly think his first win in Cup will be boo’d mercilessly, especially if he gets it at the expense of others, which is also super likely.” As Joe Gibbs’ grandson, nepotism accusations follow him everywhere, and his aggressive, sometimes reckless driving style hasn’t helped. Ever since entering NASCAR’s top levels, Gibbs has developed a reputation for wrecking others and racing with little patience. This has become fuel for nonstop boos once Victory Lane finally comes.

Joey Logano is another name fans keep circling. One fan admitted, “Joey probably. Denny won over some people after Phoenix. (Not me)… who wants to kick a man while he’s down horrendously.” Logano’s aggression is part of it, but the bigger issue remains his championships earned under a playoff format, many fans feel cheapens a full season’s body of work. As the commenter joked, sympathy only lasts until July. Then the booing resumes.

Then there’s Bubba Wallace, whose inclusion carries a different tone altogether. “Still probably gonna be Bubba, and we all know why…” one comment read. Wallace continues to face criticism rooted less in racing and more in his activism and visibility as a Black driver in NASCAR. Even lighthearted moments, like his sarcastic response to an AI-generated “slop” image involving Connor Zilisch and Shane van Gisbergen, get twisted into backlash debates about media literacy and online culture.

Kyle Busch also lurks in the background. “If Busch can get a win, I… can go back to hating him,” one fan wrote. Busch’s “Rowdy” persona hasn’t disappeared. It’s just been muted by a winless stretch since 2023. A win in 2026 can make him one of the most hated drivers in NASCAR again.

In NASCAR, villains don’t vanish. They just rotate (as seen with Denny Hamlin). And in 2026, the boos are already warming up.