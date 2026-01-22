NASCAR’s Pay Sheet Paradox Resurfaces as Veteran Driver Reveals How Worse Finishes Paid Better

In the past two months, people got to know more about NASCAR than ever before. The NASCAR lawsuit had a big role to play in this, as it divulged financial information that was in the shadows in the past. From race teams’ jaw-dropping losses to NASCAR’s payout distribution, figures were plenty. Now, a veteran driver whose racing instincts are still strong beyond 70, added to that conversation.

A topsy-turvy bonus structure

“It was a tight, tight budget. 15th, 20th, 25th would always pay a lot more, but you didn’t know where in hell you were running. I mean, you just kind of thought you knew where you were on, top ten, you could be pretty close. But I’m talking mid 80s. We were trying to win races to win. But we were a lot better off 10th, 15th, or 20th,” Ken Schrader said recently on the Herm & Schrader podcast.

In lieu of recently unveiled evidence of NASCAR’s finances, Ken Schrader‘s revelation makes an enlightening addition. A comparison between open and chartered teams was the main focus, but the payouts per race finish also cleared things. A 20th-place finish is 2.479 percent of the $118 million purse, so if an open team ran every race, they would take in $2.9 million, compared to $11-12 million for a chartered team.

Yet Ken Schrader’s information thickens the plot, as racers in the past aimed for specific finishes rather than just the best finish.

NASCAR Xfinity veteran Kenny Wallace seconded Ken Schrader’s revelation. He said, “You know, I always listened to you in the years past. You’re like, hey, I’m running 12th, this doesn’t pay anything, but the sheet said if I run 15th, I get a thousand dollars more. In the day, Kenny Schrader obviously raced for a living, and NASCAR would give us a sheet. Kenny realized that there was what we call bonus money for different spots. Well, 15th would pay more than 13th.”

During Ken Schrader’s heyday, the focus on race finishes and purses was intense. The 70-year-old spent 29 years in NASCAR’s Cup Series. He won four Cup races during that time, all for Hendrick Motorsports. He recorded 23 poles, 65 top-five, and 184-top 10 finishes. Schrader also won two Xfinity, one Truck, and 18 ARCA races.

And Schrader’s streak of racing excellence has not stopped, even at such a senior age.

The NASCAR veteran’s latest trophy

At 70, legendary racer Ken Schrader proved that age and speed are numbers under his control. He recently competed in the X-Modified division during the Wild West Shootout at Central Arizona Raceway. Schrader executed a glamorous performance to claim victory on Saturday night. He started seventh on the grid in the 25-lap feature. Then Schrader ended the night beating 19th starter Jake Smith to the finish line. This only marks the latest milestone in a career of eclectic wins.

Ken Schrader was the 1982 USAC Silver Crown Series Champion and the 1983 USAC Thunder & Lightning Sprint Car Series Champion. He is a 4-Crown Nationals Midget winner, a 4-Crown Nationals Silver Crown Winner, a three-time Copper World Classic Midget Winner, and a two-time Copper World Classic Silver Crown Winner. Schrader was also the 1985 NASCAR Winston Cup Series Rookie of the Year and won the 1988 Talladega DieHard 500.

Clearly, the old flame for competing for race money still burns within Ken Schrader. As he continues to amaze us with his races, he also enlightens us about NASCAR’s history.