NASCAR’s Replacement of Nearly $208 Billion Sponsor Dishes Big Money for Chicago Debut

The stock car racing series is visiting Grant Park for the third straight summer, with an action-packed weekend ahead. With drivers now accustomed to the tricky course, it could be the most competitive race in the event’s short history. Past winners Shane van Gisbergen and Alex Bowman will look to repeat, while stars like Chase Elliott chase their first Windy City win after an impressive performance at Atlanta.

But beyond the drivers, what’s keeping this race alive and buzzing might not even be on the track. With one of the founding partners stepping away after two years, NASCAR has turned to new heavy-hitters to keep the engines roaring downtown. And let’s just say they’ve brought more than just logos. This year, the race’s biggest power plays are happening behind the scenes.

Arby’s steps up as NASCAR Chicago’s newest founding partner

The 2025 NASCAR Chicago Street Race has ushered in a new era of sponsorship, with Arby’s stepping up as a marquee founding partner. The fast-food restaurant change is, ironically, filling the void left by the departure of a previous fast-food restaurant sponsor: McDonald’s. This bold move signals NASCAR’s continued appeal to major brands, even as the series evolves and looks to differentiate itself with unique urban events.

Arby’s foray into NASCAR sponsorship is nothing new. They already have a significant presence as the primary sponsor for Rick Ware Racing’s No. 51 Ford, Cody Ware. Arby’s is now set to make an even bigger splash in Chicago, bringing its signature “We Have the Meats” energy to the heart of Grant Park.

Arby’s activation at the Chicago Street Race is nothing short of ambitious. The fast-food chain is rolling out a high-impact promotional blitz centered around their new $7.59 Angus cheesesteak, making the most of their debut as a key sponsor of the summer spectacle in Grant Park. From the moment the green flag drops, Arby’s branding will be nearly impossible to miss.

The No. 51 car, driven by Cody Ware, will sport a full-on Angus cheesesteak livery. It will have a giant sub plastered across the side. Then, the Arby’s logo will be front and center. The highlight, though, is a cheeky “Follow me for cheesesteak” bumper message. Ware also features in a 15-second TNT ad that mimics in-race radio chatter. It shows the team hyping the new menu item as he zips through Chicago’s tight turns.

The track itself won’t be spared either. Arby’s branding will cover turns 10 through 12 and two pedestrian bridges, reinforcing the company’s full-scale commitment. On top of that, they’ve promised an experiential activation area on-site. The best part, though? Arby’s is giving away 100,000 Angus cheesesteaks to rewards members nationwide.

“Arby’s is thrilled to hit the track as a Founding Partner of the 2025 NASCAR Chicago Street Race,” said Jeff Baker, Chief Marketing Officer at Arby’s. “This marks an exciting moment for our brand in the world of motorsports, with one of the most dynamic and groundbreaking events in racing.” With BlueCross & BlueShield of Illinois and Xumo alongside, the Chicago Street Race is poised to deliver not just high-speed action but a new standard in sponsor engagement and fan experience.

The exit of McDonald’s as the founding partner

McDonald’s departure as a founding partner of NASCAR’s Chicago Street Race after just two years has left many questioning. People were speculating what went wrong and what this means for the future of the event. Well, the Chicago-based fast-food giant was a natural fit for the inaugural street race since 2023. It brought local credibility, substantial financial backing, and widespread visibility through its omnipresent branding around the 2.2-mile Grant Park circuit.

But, despite the promising start, McDonald’s exited its founding sponsorship role earlier this year. The effect? A $2 million annual gap in the event’s funding and raising concerns about the race’s long-term viability. While NASCAR and McDonald’s have not officially disclosed the specific reasons for the termination, several factors likely contributed to the decision.

First, there are indications that the Chicago Street Race did not deliver the expected return on investment. The event, while innovative and high-profile, struggled to match the hype and engagement levels of traditional NASCAR races. This may have prompted McDonald’s to reassess the value of its sponsorship and reallocate marketing resources to other initiatives.

Additionally, McDonald’s remains a major sponsor of 23XI Racing. This suggests that the company has not soured on NASCAR altogether. However, it may be prioritizing partnerships that offer more targeted or visible returns. There is also speculation that broader dynamics within NASCAR, like the ongoing NASCAR lawsuit, may have influenced McDonald’s decision to step away from its event-level sponsorship.

With the future of the Chicago Street Race uncertain beyond 2025, McDonald’s exit serves as a cautionary tale about the risks and rewards of NASCAR’s bold urban experiment. The weekend begins 5th July with the Xfinity practice at 9:30 a.m. CT and culminates with the Cup Series race at 1 p.m. CT.