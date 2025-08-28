NASCAR’s Return to 121-Year-Old Track Clouded by Political Concerns

“Just give NASCAR a chance. Just one night. I think they’d have a lot of fun.” Chase Elliott went on record on August 19th, pitching a Cup Series race at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway. Immediately afterwards, on August 20th, a new coalition called for the speedway’s fate to be decided on a vote. It had the backing of many neighborhood groups and organizations like the Cumberland River Compact and Civic Design Center. However, this racing plan has solid roadblocks.

Nashville Fairgrounds is 121 years old. The track hosted horse racing a century ago, before a dirt course was created for auto racing. The NASCAR Cup Series raced there between 1958 and 1984, hosting legends like Dale Earnhardt and Darrell Waltrip. But retrieving this piece of nostalgia may take longer than presumed.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

NASCAR vs local concerns

Well, any diehard NASCAR fan would choose their beloved sport. With 7-time Most Popular Driver Chase Elliott endorsing the sport’s return to Nashville Fairgrounds, the efforts will be strong. At the same time, however, several local groups are against this return. That is why when former Nashville Mayor John Cooper announced an agreement with Speedway Motorsports to renovate the track back in 2021, it never materialized. As a renewed proposal has sprung forth in recent days, the opposition persists. The influential South Nashville Action People, along with environmental advocates and other community organizations, are lined up against the racetrack plan. The coalition also wants redevelopment on the site to focus on cleaning up the adjacent Brown’s Creek, rather than racing.

That is why NASCAR’s return to Nashville Fairgrounds after 26 years still swims in uncertainty. Although multiple sources indicate that a deal between the mayor and SMI is close to being sealed, a spokesperson clouded hopes for NASCAR fans. Julie Smith said, “There is no deal at this time, and there is no announcement planned or scheduled about the fairgrounds speedway.” The track’s most recent renovation included the construction of Geodis Park and new fair buildings. The prospective deal with SMI includes a plan to add more than 2,000 new parking spaces.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

What is more, NASCAR faces further hiccups. Joh Ingram, Nashville SC (Soccer Club) owner, has continuously opposed the expansion of the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway. This is due to concerns of a clash between the two sports, as the track is adjacent to Ingram’s 30,000-seat soccer stadium. Yet the new proposal has an inclusive clause nonetheless, specifying that races other than NASCAR events must be scheduled to accommodate Nashville SC games and women’s professional soccer.

Also, since unions helped get many council members elected last cycle, the laborers carry clout on the Metro Council. Hence, securing the Metro Council’s approval and laborers’ agreement is crucial for NASCAR’s plans. Under the new agreement, union workers would handle the renovation project.

Therefore, NASCAR has a solid dilemma in its Nashville Fairgrounds ambitions. While Chase Elliott put in a word for the sport, a racing veteran did do so for his playoff scenario.

Dodging Hendrick’s ‘golden boy’

At the end of 2024, Chase Elliott won his 7th consecutive MPD award. Besides riding fans’ expectations, the No. 9 driver also had a spectacular racing resume. He was on a flawless top 20 streak since the 2024 playoffs, carefully navigating his way through every race weekend with precision and balance. Coupled with a victory on his home track, many fans and experts reckon him as a solid championship contender. But not according to Xfinity Series veteran Kenny Wallace, who prefers to focus on his teammate. True, Elliott has been a symbol of consistency, but he broke it in Watkins Glen and encountered his first DNF in Richmond. What is more, having just one victory in the regular season usually does not bode well for the championship.

Hence, Kenny Wallace threw the spotlight on William Byron, instead of his HMS teammate. Besides winning in Daytona and Iowa, Byron has contended for several more victories in the season, which unfortunately slipped from his hands. Wallace said, “I’m going to go with William Byron. And here’s why. Because William was so consistent all year long, and he had a lot more races won than he [actually] won, but got beat like the slide job. I mean, he led that whole Coke 600, William Byron did. And then Ross Chastain got him at like the last handful of laps. So, I’m going to go [with] William Byron.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

With multiple predictions flooding the NASCAR channels, we can only wait for the playoffs to watch the action. While NASCAR prepares to renovate new tracks, let’s see how drivers fare on the existing ones!