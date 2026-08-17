NASCAR’s Rival Series Implosion Consumes Iconic Racing Venue Days After Rockingham Heartbreak

Darryl Cuttell and his bold, ambitious plans to challenge NASCAR have just claimed another victim. After taking over IHRA, he introduced a stock car series aimed at challenging the France family. Then, in July, he abruptly shut the entire series down, asking for time to sort out his rapidly deteriorating financial situation. With no signs of recovery since, things have only continued to spiral.

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The Maple Grove Raceway announced on 17 August that they would be shutting down, with its 2026 race schedule suspended. The reason was revealed to be “for strategic refocusing and regrouping.”

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The IHRA purchased this track from the Koretsky family at the end of 2025. The idea was for them to host multiple races at this venue in Pennsylvania, with Cuttell aggressively marketing a four-way double-header originally scheduled for September. But with that out of the window following the IHRA’s operational nightmares, the track has suffered heavy losses.

This comes three days after Rockingham, a beloved track among the racing community, suffered a similar fate. Cuttell bought this track too, with big plans. But as a direct result of the chaos, Rockingham lost all of its NASCAR National Series dates for the 2027 season.

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The fallout deeply angered North Carolina locals, who had just watched the state spend roughly $9 million in taxpayer funds to bring the iconic track back to life. The investment initially paid off, yielding highly successful NASCAR Truck and ARCA weekends in 2025 and 2026.

Promoters pulled NASCAR for next season due to “overall uncertainty” under Cuttell’s ownership. Cuttell folded his own ventures shortly after. His Outlaw Nitro Drag Racing Series lasted just four events, while his stock car series shut down after a single race at Pulaski.

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But what is the reason for such historical tracks being so vulnerable? Cuttell’s entire business model was over-leveraged from the start. He went on a reckless buying spree, overpaying for venues. For example, he paid $40 million for Kansas’s Heartland Motorsports Park, a facility industry insiders valued closer to $6 million.

Aside from overpaying for the tracks, Cuttell also offered race purses that were far more than what IHRA could ever pay previously.

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To lure the sport’s biggest stars, Cuttell launched the “IHRA Triple Crown,” scheduling three events directly on NHRA off-weekends. He promised $150,000 for a Top Fuel or Funny Car win, more than double the NHRA’s payout. Furthermore, any driver who won all three Triple Crown races would collect an additional $1 million sweep bonus.

However, the IHRA abruptly cancelled the final two legs, leaving racers unpaid for the sole event held and owed massive six-figure sums.

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But instead of accepting blame, he deflected it onto Elon Musk’s company, SpaceXAI, which he claimed owed him more than $500 million.

Cuttell insisted that this was what led to unpaid fees across the board. But the latest is that SpaceXAI is actively suing Darana Hybrid and Cuttell. The lawsuit alleges Cuttell overbilled the tech giant by hundreds of millions of dollars while intentionally selling out his own subcontractors.

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The suit claims Cuttell illegally diverted that corporate money directly into his personal side projects, specifically funding his IHRA empire and racetrack purchases.

But the signs of the disaster had been there from the moment he embarked on the venture.

In February 2026, COO of the IHRA, Scott Woodruff, revealed that when he asked Cuttell about what his backup plan for this whole idea was, the response he got was, “I don’t have one. I don’t fail.” And little has changed in his attitude, as per Richard Freeman.

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In July 2026, Elite Motorsports owner Richard Freeman submitted a formal letter of intent to purchase the IHRA. However, after talking to him and inspecting the equipment, he realized that he had no intention of paying the $200 million he owed to vendors.

Freeman did not want to indulge someone who wasn’t fair to others in the community. Once he realized Cuttell was simply stalling him, Freeman killed the deal altogether, as Drag Illustrated revealed.

Ultimately, Cuttell’s grand ambitions were supposed to elevate Maple Grove and Rockingham. Instead, his collapse leaves both historic tracks dealing with the fallout.

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With Maple Grove suspending its races and Rockingham losing its 2027 NASCAR dates, Cuttell’s mess is now hurting historic tracks and the communities that depend on them.