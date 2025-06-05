NASCAR’s Royal Family Raises Over $1,000,000 on Their Annual Trip in NC

When they’re not trading paint at 200 miles an hour, NASCAR’s biggest stars are putting their names—and their wallets—behind something a little quieter but just as powerful. From small-town hospitals to national nonprofits, drivers across the garage have turned philanthropy into a full-time side hustle. Take Dale Earnhardt Jr., for instance. Through the Junior Foundation, he raised over $1.2 million in 2024, supporting more than 91 charitable organizations nationwide, including Blessings in a Backpack and the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Jimmie Johnson, on the other hand, continues to drive change, and his foundation recently garnered over 100,000 dollars to bolster K-12 public schools, adding to the $13.3 million it has contributed since its inception in 2006. Meanwhile, Kevin Harvick’s foundation supports initiatives like the Kevin Harvick athletic scholarship fund and Victory Junction, a camp dedicated to children with chronic illness.

These charitable efforts aren’t new to NASCAR. For nearly three decades, one legendary figure has led an annual motorcycle ride through North Carolina, raising millions for children with serious health conditions. It’s not just a ride—it’s a tradition that blends heart, horsepower, and a legacy of giving that still drives strong today.

Kyle Petty leads the charge again

For the 29th time, Kyle Petty fired up the engine on one of NASCAR’s most heartfelt traditions—the Kyle Petty charity ride across America. Held from May 3-9, 2025. This year’s ride raised over $1.4 million for Victory Junction, a camp in Randleman, North Carolina, dedicated to serving children with chronic and serious medical conditions.

The 2025 ride was dubbed the “Tour of Wonders,” and it lived up to the name. Riders covered more than 1400 miles, starting in Traverse City, Michigan, and finishing in Homestead Resort in Hot Springs, Virginia. Kyle Petty said, “The Ride is something that I look forward to each year, and to have the ability to create memories and lifelong connections with our riders is something that is extra special. This year’s theme was the ‘Tour of Wonders,’ and we hit some incredible wonders along the way.”

The son of Richard ‘The King’ Petty was quick to share the road map too: “From wrapping around the scenic views of Lake Michigan, Lake Erie, and Lake Ontario to the iconic Niagara Falls and finishing the ride through the mountains of Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Virginia, the natural backdrop of this year’s route was breathtaking. We also made time for our writers to explore how many of the places we simply passed by in previous years, such as the Henry Ford museum, Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame, and Corning Museum of Glass.”

And as the miles wrapped up, so did the media buzz—NBC Sports’ Dustin Long spotlighted the event on X, helping fans across the country understand just how far this ride goes to change lives. “#NASCAR … The Kyle Petty Charity Ride Across America raised over $1.4 million after completing its 29th Anniversary Ride in May. Funds benefit Victory Junction, a camp for children with chronic medical illnesses.”

The ride wasn’t short on star power either, along for the journey with NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty, drivers Max Papis, Ken Schrader, and Kenny Wallace, as well as former NFL star and Heisman Trophy winner Herschel Walker. They were joined by Harley-Davidson royalty Bill Davidson and fan favorite TV personalities Rick Allen and Rutledge Wood.

Kyle Petty extended his gratitude towards those who contributed to such a noble cause, saying, “To see so many funds at each of our stops was truly amazing. Their contribution to Victory Junction means the world to all of us and helps send even more kids to camp each year.” And it’s not just feel-good fluff. These donations are directly responsible for sending hundreds more kids to camp every summer—no hospital beds, no bills, just plain enjoyment.

And this is personal. Victory Junction, founded in 2004 by the Petty family in honor of Kyle’s late son Adam, is more than a cause. Built on the dream of creating a safe space where medically vulnerable children could play, explore, and belong, the camp has grown into one of the most respected pediatric programs in the country.

What’s the story behind Victory Junction?

Victory Junction stands as a testament to the Petty family’s enduring legacy, born from both loss and a deep-seated desire to make a difference. The camp’s inception traces back to the tragic loss of Adam Petty, a promising fourth-generation NASCAR driver and son of Kyle Petty, who tragically lost his life at 19 during a practice session at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in 2000. Before his untimely death, Adam had visited Camp Boggy Creek in Florida—a facility for children with serious medical conditions—and was inspired to establish a similar haven in North Carolina.

His family stepped in to carry that dream forward. Kyle and Richard Petty led the way, and in 2004, the Victory Junction officially opened its gates in their hometown of Randleman. Since then, the camp has welcomed thousands of kids from across the country, giving them a chance to ride horses, zip line, sing around the campfire, and do it all in a medically safe, cost-free environment.

For Richard Petty, the camp means just as much as any of his NASCAR wins. In the 20th year of the event, the seven-time Cup Series champion shared a heartfelt thought: “We had a grandson that we loved, but look at the thousands of kids – I think we’ve seen 30,000 kids, and this is our 20th year, and Kyle always says when he sees one of them smile, he sees Adam smile.” It is not easy to lose a child, let alone a grandchild. It’s a humble statement that sums up just how personal this project is to the Petty family.

The camp runs on the power of generosity, funded by donations and big-time fundraising events like the Kyle Petty Charity Ride Across America and the popular Victory Junction fan walk. In December 2024, Richard Petty himself donated 403 acres of land to the organization to cap off yet another successful year. The King had said, “My family and I are dedicated to leaving a legacy. By donating an additional 403 acres, we hope to ensure the camp can continue serving even more children for generations to come.”

Meanwhile, the motorcycle trips began in 1995, long before the camp, but proceeds now go to Victory Junction. Today, more than 136,000 kids have experienced Victory Junction, and the number keeps climbing. Thanks to donations, volunteers, and events like the Kyle Petty charity ride, the camp keeps growing, giving more kids the chance to be just kids, even if life off the track has been anything but easy.