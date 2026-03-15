NASCAR’s San Diego Dream Turns Ugly as Fans Rage Over Organizers’ Bizarre Request

As one of the top motorsports series of the United States, you would expect NASCAR race organizers to pay fairly for any work done. However, their recent request has made fans furious with their policies.

San Diego race organizers are looking for volunteers for organizing its San Diego race at Naval Base Coronado. While some tracks offer volunteers roles as track marshals and other safety roles, it is unheard of for a sport to recruit workers for free. Not only that, fans are questioning the organizer’s intention about free labor.

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These volunteers need to participate on all 3 days of race weekend and attend training. Since it is volunteer work, these participants won’t get paid a single dime for their work. To be eligible, the site states that the participants must:

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Must have government-issued ID or passport

Must be able to pass a criminal background check

Must be 18 years or older

Must be able to lift up to 50 lbs

Must be able to work outside in variable seasonal weather conditions

The idea of making them work without pay is what angers the fans a lot. NASCAR’s San Diego experiment made the race incredibly popular for this season. However, the recent announcement is equally disturbing and ruins the reputation of both NASCAR and the race right before the weekend.

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Although the information is yet to be verified by NASCAR itself, since one of the fans rightly pointed out, “That isn’t a NASCAR website; it’s Sports San Diego, which is San Diego’s sports commission, that’s asking for volunteers.”

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Nonetheless, the omission of payment is giving the fans trust issues about the race and its organization.

NASCAR fans blast San Diego organizers

One of the fans had a blunt but direct question directed at NASCAR. “NASCAR can’t afford to pay?” While the sport is not directly involved in these volunteer efforts, they should try to at least address the concerns of free labor at the race weekend.

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Another user protested against the idea, saying, “For-profit events should not be allowed to have volunteers.” Similarly, one of the users retorted at NASCAR for asking premium prices on tickets and not paying the volunteer workers. “I saw what they were charging for tickets. No way I would agree to free services.”

This decision is causing commotion and making the fans wonder about fairness in NASCAR. “At least NFL teams pay fans to shovel snow in their stadiums.” In the end, one of the users also raised questions about the race organization considering the above situation.

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“Lol. Unbelievable. I wasn’t aware that the San Diego race was a fundraiser being hosted by a non-profit. Anyone who volunteers is a complete a**clown. Shame on NASCAR.”

As of now, there is no information if this recruitment of volunteers has been sanctioned by NASCAR. Nonetheless, it is unfair for those who are actually interested in helping out and want to sign up for this event.

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Considering the dangers that people on track face, making them work for free during a race weekend is not ethical. NASCAR should immediately address these concerns and clarify the doubts of the fans, unless they want another wave of unrest spreading in the community.