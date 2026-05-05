NASCAR’s San Diego Race in Doubt Amid War Tensions as U.S. Military Stays on High Alert: Insiders

The Anduril 250 at Naval Base Coronado, set for June 21 on a freshly constructed 16-turn, 3.4-mile Qualcomm Circuit, was already one of the most ambitious events in the sport’s modern history: the first NASCAR race ever built on a military installation, replacing the Chicago Street Course on the schedule and drawing enormous public interest. Yet the question now hanging over the whole enterprise is a sobering one, per one insider.

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On May 4, Sports Business Journal reporter Adam Stern posted a pointed disclosure on X that cut right through the promotional hype surrounding the event.

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According to Stern, “Some in racing have wondered whether NASCAR might be forced to move the San Diego military base race due to the Iran war, and as part of its normal contingency planning, it does have a backup plan if need be, but it appears to still have the green light.”

The United States and Iran entered a ceasefire on April 8. But as of May 5, things stand on shaky ground. It is not certain if the ceasefire has collapsed, but in any case, all US facilities will be on high alert.

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The Strait of Hormuz standoff has direct implications for Naval Base Coronado because NASNI is an aircraft carrier hub, one of the primary hubs of the Pacific Fleet’s carrier aviation infrastructure. In any escalation scenario, the ships homeported at San Diego, the SEAL training pipelines at NAB Coronado, and the medical facilities on the installation would all be placed on the highest levels of readiness.

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It is worth noting that this is not the first time a major American motorsport event has had to navigate military or geopolitical complications. The Indianapolis 500 itself was cancelled in 1917 and 1918 during World War I, and again from 1942 to 1945 during World War II. What NASCAR is navigating now, though, is something arguably more complicated and laden with uncertainties.

Still, for now, the sport is pressing forward. Construction of the Qualcomm Circuit begins in late May, less than seven weeks away. The track’s design has already been refined since its original October 2025 reveal, with NASCAR adding a small kink at Turn 12 and a chicane prior to Turn 16 to maximize competitive opportunity.

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The circuit features named turns that weave deep into the installation’s history: the Ellyson Start/Finish Line, named for Commander Theodore Ellyson, Naval Aviator Number One; Carrier Corner at Turn 5, positioned between the docking locations of two aircraft carriers; and Runway Road at Turn 14, sitting near the north end of Halsey Field.

The Anduril 250 on June 21 will be broadcast live on Amazon Prime Video and HBO Max, beginning at 4 p.m. EDT, with MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio providing audio coverage.

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While NASCAR enjoys its new partnership with Qualcomm, a San Diego-based semiconductor giant that has been rooted in the region for over 40 years, one of the Cup Series teams has also found itself with a particularly meaningful sponsor for the occasion.

Michael McDowell and Spire Motorsports to run unique San Diego livery

For the inaugural race at San Diego, Spire Motorsports is going to partner with Defense Unicorns. It is a leading provider of airgap-native software delivery and a veteran-founded military defense technology provider. The livery will feature a vibrant paint scheme featuring ‘Doug,’ their mascot. It is a commemorative collaboration, which, according to their CEO, offers gratitude to the American military.

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“Defense Unicorns was built by veterans for the mission, and sponsoring Michael McDowell in the NASCAR Cup Series race at Naval Base Coronado is our way of showing up for the people who make that mission possible and saying thank you,” said Dr. Rob Slaughter, CEO of Defense Unicorns.

“NASCAR is America’s sport, born from grit, built on speed, and beloved by the communities that produce our warfighters. We build alongside our warfighters, and events like this remind us exactly who we’re building for.”

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The company was founded in 2021, and since then, it has secured landmark deals, which include a $300 million GSA contract, a $1 billion Space RCO contract, and a role in the approximately $140 billion Golden Dome initiative. They also have $100 million in ongoing commitments with the US Navy. The driver they have selected for the same is equally pumped for the upcoming event.

Banking on Spire Motorsports’ preparedness for road courses and their results at the Chicago Street Course, Michael McDowell is looking forward to the track. According to him, Spire has already marked San Diego as a potential visit to the victory lane.