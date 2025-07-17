NASCAR’s Tangled Web of Charters Up for Another Twist as Battle With 23XI and FRM Intensifies

The NASCAR lawsuit is no longer just a slow-burning issue; it is on fire. What began as a legal move by 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports has erupted into one of the most consequential disputes in modern motorsport. The courtroom is now dictating team futures, and Michael Jordan’s involvement is drawing national attention; the stakes have never been higher.

This week, the situation got even messier. A flurry of legal filings, including NASCAR’s latest response and more clarity around the fate of the 23XI Racing and FRM charters, has deepened the drama. The racing world is no longer just watching; it is holding its breath.

The NASCAR lawsuit heats up again

Just two days ago, 23XI Racing and FRM submitted a new motion for a temporary restraining order (TRO) and preliminary injunction, just days before their current charter was set to expire. They argue that NASCAR is poised to immediately revoke and market the six charters, putting them at risk of never getting them back and potentially going out of business before the December 1st trial even begins.

In a surprising twist, according to Bob Pockrass on X, “NASCAR filing today also said it won’t sell any of the charters at least until this preliminary injunction request is decided (what would be decided this week is a temporary restraining order prior to hearing/decision on preliminary injunction).” NASCAR’s response doubles down on its claim that the 23 XI Racing and FRM teams excluded themselves from the 2025 charter terms and are now using the courts to regain what they abandoned. In its public filing, NASCAR knows the teams are aware of the consequences but have still failed to provide any competing proposal to settle the dispute.

The league referenced Exhibit 6, accusing the teams of manufacturing evidence, spinning up irrelevant trains, and diminishing their own strengths, all to create a misleading narrative aimed at winning “sympathy.” And NASCAR argues this “baseless litigation” has hurt its reputation and sidelined teams that did sign the 2025 seal.

Denny Hamlin, co-owner of 23XI Racing, who was looking to get a solution on this, had made it clear, saying, ” We hope to have a resolution by the end of the week. We’ve asked for NASCAR’s response to this by tomorrow, though they’ve requested to respond by Wednesday. The process is that each side submits their interpretation of the issue, and then the judge makes a ruling. We submitted our request for a preliminary injunction and a restraining order today. Once NASCAR submits its response midweek, the judge will review both their response and our filing before making a decision.” It looks like NASCAR roared back this time.

NASCAR has sharply rejected pleas for emergency relief, characterizing the claim of harm, like loss of sponsorship or brand value, as speculative, self-inflicted, and inappropriate for a TRO. The filing cites Spacemax Int’ll LLC v. Core Health & Fitness, underscoring that courts generally require monetary damages, not injunctions, when goodwill is at stake. And finally, NASCAR highlighted that neither of the teams is barred from racing; they can still enter events like Dover and Indianapolis through qualifying. Injunction or not, they do retain a legal path to playoff points, even without charter protection.

And if the injunction filed by the two teams doesn’t go through, NASCAR will be forced to go to court with the process to unwind the sale of the Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR) charters to both teams. However, how that process unfolds is still undetermined. It is unclear whether the charters would revert to Gene Haas, be returned to NASCAR, or be placed back on the market.

Moreover, it raises questions like, is Haas expected to run three cars again, or would he need to resell the charters quickly? And more importantly, would the two teams who are at risk of losing millions get refunded for the millions that they have already invested in acquiring them? The questions are endless. But when Bubba Wallace was asked about the NASCAR lawsuit, he had a very different answer.

Bubba Wallace remains blunt with his future at stake

While the legal firestorm rages, Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing’s #23 driver, seems remarkably unfazed. Despite the team’s potential loss of charter status, which would make every race entry uncertain, Wallace remains focused on the asphalt and not on the court transcripts.

In recent comments via Frontstretch, Wallace admitted he isn’t keeping up with the play-by-play updates. When asked if he followed the court ruling, he said, “No, honestly no, obviously you just know the base layer of everything, but opportunities are in front of me. I am going to keep showing up until the doors are locked or whatever, you know? So, for me, I just show up, have fun. Whatever happens, happens.” The 31-year-old understands the gravity of the situation, especially what it could mean for his career if 23 XI were to lose its charter and become financially weaker. Still, he’s not letting it rattle him. Wallace believes that with his talent and performance, new doors will open even if his current ones close.

Just last week, the US Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit denied 23XI Racing and FRM’s request to have the case renewed en banc (by all judges). That decision upheld the earlier reversal of the injunction, leaving both teams in a vulnerable position. Their charter statuses could be revoked as soon as the Dover or Indianapolis race weeks, meaning that the clock is ticking. And, according to Bob Pockrass, both teams have already completed paperwork to race as open teams for the tracks of Dover and Indianapolis.

Now, all we can do is wait and see. Will NASCAR force them to run as open teams even after the TRO? Will 23XI and FRM be able to qualify for every race on speed?