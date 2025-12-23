NASCAR’s $30.71 Billion Partner Finally Settles The Broadcast Tussle With Roger Penske & Co.

When Fox signed on as IndyCar’s exclusive broadcast home, it shaped the motorsport TV hierarchy overnight. Every IndyCar race moving to the main FOX network was a massive win for Roger Penske’s series, but it quietly created friction with NASCAR, FOX’s other crown jewel property. With only so many network windows available, the result was inevitable. NASCAR and IndyCar started stepping on each other’s toes. But with a new deal in place, the war between them seems to end.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Throughout 2025, those clashes became impossible to ignore. On weekends, while schedules overlapped, FOX frequently prioritized IndyCar on its flagship channel, pushing NASCAR races to FS1.

While IndyCar benefited from unprecedented exposure and steady viewership growth, NASCAR paid the price. But not anymore.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to schedule projections, only two IndyCar races are now expected to conflict with NASCAR Cup events, a dramatic reduction from previous seasons. Nashville and Portland remain potential flashpoints; the broader calendar signals compromise.

FOX, NASCAR, and Penske’s IndyCar operation seem to have reached a quieter understanding, with less overlap, fewer forced trade-offs, and fewer fans left choosing between races.

For NASCAR, that shift matters.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some races definitely thrived on FS1, but others dropped sharply when moved off FOX. The 2025 spring NASCAR races on FS1, for instance, drew nearly 30% fewer viewers than the same event on FOX the previous year, highlighting the risks of shifting races from prime network slots.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Meanwhile, IndyCar maintained strong numbers, with many races staying above 700,000 viewers on FOX, signaling that the promoter and FOX valued open-wheel coverage even if it occasionally pushed NASCAR to cable. Being bumped off network television doesn’t just deny ratings; it chips away at visibility, sponsor value, and long-term commitment.

FOX’s $30.71 billion media muscle may still be stretched across multiple properties, but this scheduling reset suggests the broadcast finally recognized that robbing NASCAR to elevate IndyCar wasn’t sustainable.

The broadcast war hasn’t vanished entirely, but for now, the arms appear to be lowering as Penske has bigger things to celebrate next year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Roger Penske gears up for 60th anniversary in motorsports

2026 marks Roger Penske’s 60th anniversary, celebrating six decades of racing dominance from IndyCar to NASCAR and IMSA.

To kick things off, the team is rolling out a bold new 60th anniversary logo and visual identity that appears on cars, uniforms, merchandise, and across digital channels, a fresh look that pays homage to the Penske Legacy while pointing toward the future.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans will get up close with history thanks to a series of special exhibits and events. A major highlight is a dedicated 60th anniversary showcase opening in late spring 2026 at the NASCAR Hall of Fame in Charlotte, featuring historic Penske race cars, championship trophies, and rare artifacts from six decades of competition.

Additional displays are planned at the Penske Gallery at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum and the Penske Racing Museum, giving enthusiasts across the US multiple chances to soak in the team’s storied past.

On track, Penske’s car will stand out with retro liveries inspired by iconic designs from the team’s history, brought back in collaboration with longtime partners, a treat for fans, and a visual celebration of the team’s evolution.

ADVERTISEMENT

There’s also a planned 60th anniversary fan day where supporters can meet current and former drivers, explore partner exhibits, and enjoy behind-the-scenes access, while a new line of commemorative gear rules throughout the season.