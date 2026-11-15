NASCAR’s ‘Tricky Triangle’ Suffers Heartbreaking Loss After Beloved Veteran’s Passing

Pocono Raceway, often referred to as ‘The Tricky Triangle’, is a staple of the NASCAR schedule. But nearing the end of 2026, the track has faced an unexpected loss, with the passing of one of its most dedicated members. The 2.5-mile-long track’s management shared the heartbreaking news with the fans.

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The track recently announced the passing of Donald “Donnie” Swerdon, who had been associated with the facility for nearly 30 years.

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“We are deeply saddened to share the passing of a cherished member of our Pocono Raceway family, Donald “Donnie” Swerdon. For nearly three decades, Donnie was an integral part of our maintenance team, taking great pride in his work and helping ensure our facility was always at its best for our guests,” wrote Pocono Raceway’s management via their official X account.

“His dedication, hard work, and steady presence made a lasting impact on Pocono Raceway. Our thoughts and prayers are with Donnie’s family, friends, and all who had the privilege of knowing him. He will be greatly missed,” they added further, touching on Donnie’s impact as a member of the team at the Long Pond, Pennsylvania facility.

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Swerdon, according to Pocono Raceway’s website, served as the track’s Supervisor of Maintenance. Swerdon helped shape Pocono into a fixture on the NASCAR calendar, with experiences for the fans worthy of the top tier of the sport.

A typical Supervisor of Maintenance at a track that hosts Cup Series races annually has many aspects that he needs to oversee at the facility. From participating in and leading various repair and maintenance activities to prioritizing projects and implementing practical solutions to operational challenges, Swerdon performed these duties at Pocono Raceway.

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He was also in charge of training, scheduling, and managing track maintenance personnel, ensuring Pocono’s facilities always managed to meet NASCAR’s high standards.

The NASCAR community responded, with several social media comments highlighting the impact Donald made. “Facilities always looked and worked great. Very nice classic old-school Northeast track vibe. I know his legacy is bigger than just his job, and I’m wishing the best for his family and loved ones,” wrote one fan in remembrance.

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“Condolences to Donnie’s family & friends on their loss. Condolences also to your staff at Pocono, as this loss must be difficult for you also. May his memory be a blessing,” chimed in another, supporting his family and coworkers.

With the 2026 season behind us and Kyle Larson crowned a three-time NASCAR Cup champion, fans will now get to visit Pocono Raceway once again next year in June for the Great American Getaway 400 presented by VISITPA.

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The 160-lap race will see drivers compete for a total of 400 miles, with Denny Hamlin expected to clinch his ninth win at the venue, the most of any driver in the field.

The 2027 NASCAR Cup season itself is expected to kick off in February with the 69th running of the famed Daytona 500 next year. With the second year of the revamped Chase format, Larson could have serious competition as the reigning champion, as drivers and teams start to catch up to the new points system’s requirements.