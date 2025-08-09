NASCAR’s $200B Partner Signs Off on Mega Project as They Vow to Bring Back “Cars” Universe

Pixar’s Cars franchise has long been intertwined with NASCAR’s names and culture. From the beginning, the films leaned heavily on stock car lore, enlisting real-life racing legends to bring its world to life. Richard Petty voiced Strip “The King” Weathers, Dale Earnhardt Jr. played “Junior,” Darrell Waltrip became Darrell Cartrip, Mario Andretti voiced himself, and Humpy Wheeler appeared as Tex Dinoco. Cars 3 deepened the connection, adding Chase Elliott, Ryan Blaney, Daniel Suárez, Bubba Wallace, Jeff Gordon, Ray Evernham, Mike Joy, and Kyle Petty to the voice cast. While NASCAR buzz quieted after the film’s 2017 release, Disney is now signaling a nostalgic yet strategic comeback, part of a broader Disney Junior expansion aimed at introducing racing culture to a new generation.

Disney and NASCAR’s collaboration around Cars 3 was broad and strategic. Pixar even held an industry screening for NASCAR in Kannapolis and coordinated at-track promotion and merchandise tie-ins. NASCAR executives lent their support, and Pixar credited conversations with Jeff Gordon and other drivers when shaping Cars 3’s emotional core. This collaboration made the film a deliberate salute to stock car racing.

But after the last installment, the franchise went quiet in motorsports circles. Now, Disney Junior is preparing a preschool series that will reunite Lightning McQueen and Mater. This will be a move that could once again bring NASCAR-flavored storytelling into millions of homes.

Disney is bringing the Cars movie nostalgia back to television

At the Disney Jr. “Let’s Play!” event, the network unveiled Cars: Lightning Racers, premiering on Disney Junior and later on Disney+. “Owen Wilson and Larry the Cable Guy will both return to reprise their respective roles as Lightning McQueen and Mater,” the announcement confirmed. Produced by Disney Television Animation with Pixar, the series will introduce new characters such as drag car Pipes and monster truck Miles. This will be alongside familiar Radiator Springs favorites. Disney Branded Television President Ayo Davis described Disney Junior as “where preschool magic begins,” framing the project as a flagship addition rather than just a nostalgia play.

Reuniting Wilson and Larry ensures continuity for fans, while Pixar’s involvement promises a faithful racing backdrop. For NASCAR, this revival brings back opportunities for driver cameos, race-day tie-ins, and themed merchandise. By tapping into preschool audiences, the series reopens a cultural entry point where animated racetracks can lead young viewers toward the real NASCAR experience. This will build brand familiarity years before they ever see a live race.

With a 2027 premiere date, Cars: Lightning Racers benefits from Disney’s polished preschool production pipeline and cross-platform reach through Disney+. Disney Junior’s presence in toddler households offers NASCAR a unique pathway to future fans. This is bolstered by potential merchandise lines, STEM-themed content, and family events at race weekends. This is more than a simple reboot. It is a calculated re-entry of NASCAR’s spirit into pop culture, one Ka-Chow at a time.

Bubba Wallace is all set to make a Disney cameo after years

The Cars franchise has driven NASCAR culture into animated fame before. Big names like Bubba Wallace, Chase Elliott, Jeff Gordon, and others starred in Cars 3. But NASCAR’s road to Disney isn’t just a one-way street. This August, Wallace is shifting gears back into Disney. In animated form, he’s prepping for a return to the medium that’s as strategic as it is nostalgic.

In 2017, Wallace voiced Bubba Wheelhouse in Cars 3. He blended racing swagger with Pixar storytelling. In 2025, he spilled the beans via Instagram on a secret collab with Disney. He revealed that he’ll appear in Season 3 of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, debuting on August 6. Now, the NASCAR world is awaiting to see how this latest animation pit stop will play out.

Wallace confirmed the role through social media, calling it a “secret” he’d held onto for too long. He’s set to voice an animated character in the rebooted hit Proud Family: Louder and Prouder. The return to Disney animation comes eight years after his Cars cameo. And this time, the opportunity is steeped in cultural relevance and visibility. Fans and insiders are calling it another crossover worthy of NASCAR headlines.

This isn’t just a cameo. It’s a calculated re-launch. Wallace’s presence in a beloved show rooted in Black culture boosts diversity, amplifies NASCAR’s shift toward inclusivity, and strengthens its pop culture relevance. For NASCAR, Wallace is more than a driver. He’s a bridge to younger audiences and broader platforms.