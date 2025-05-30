NASCAR’s Xfinity Champion Looks Back on Emotional Daytona 500 Outing With JR Motorsports

“Where else do you go and barely make the field and cry tears of joy? Nowhere.” It’s safe to say the Daytona 500 is special for Dale Earnhardt Jr. After all, what’s better than a grand opening to the NASCAR season? For Junior and JR Motorsports, it was making it to the race. Driving the No. 40 Chevy with a cheeky nod to Chris Stapleton’s product, Allgaier came to the Daytona Duels with a purpose. Dale and the rest of the team had shown faith in him year after year of failed Xfinity title charges. Starting in 17th place, Allgaier drove his heart out, and with just a few laps to go, he beat out J.J. Yelley for the final spot in the race. Looking back at the occasion, Allgaier reflected on just how important it was.

Going into the race, Justin Allgaier felt the weight of the world on his shoulders. But with the result at the Duels, it was just the start Junior could have hoped for on JR Motorsports’ debut at the highest level.

It was nothing less than a clutch result. Despite the expectations, Justin Allgaier managed to earn his best Daytona 500 result in the 2025 Cup Series opener, driving the No. 40 Traveller Whiskey Chevrolet to ninth place. Making use of his vast experience, the Illinois native avoided a last-lap overtime clash going into Turn 3 and raced past the checkered flag. His best result at the season-opener before this year was 27th in 2014, highlighting just how well he performed at the 2.5-mile oval.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Reflecting on his Daytona 500 result on the ‘Kenny Conversation’ podcast, Justin Allgaier said, “ Running the Daytona 500 this year for Junior Motorsports was a great extension of that, right? It was a big moment, it was a big deal. And it’s something that I don’t take for granted. You know, I’ve started the Daytona 500 before, but never in the capacity like I did this past time around. It was really a big deal and something that, it was pretty awesome.”

Having driven for HScott Motorsports, Allgaier had experience running the race, but the stakes would be pushed to a new high in 2025. Allgaier wasn’t just driving a race. He was JR Motorsports’ Xfinity Champion, and it was the team’s Cup debut. Allgaier’s excitement was clear in the build up to the race. “Saying something and wanting it are one thing, but to see it actually kind of come together, I don’t think our fans realize the amount of time and effort that goes into this happening. Right? It’s an undertaking. And it’s expensive. And it’s all the things you think it would be, it’s all of those, and probably times 10 by a lot of those standards. I think that where this program has been the coolest for me is it gives you kind of a peek under the table, what would it take if this was ever a thing for JR Motorsports?”

Coming into the race, Dale had taken the pressure off his driver. “I told Justin we’re in the race, that’s what I wanted. My next wish is that I see you at the end of the race on Pit Road, that we’ve crossed the finish line, and that we ran all of the laps. I had no goals beyond that. I don’t have any expectations. You drive the car, you use your knowledge and your experience of all your career and what you want to do in every moment. Don’t worry about what anybody else is wanting.” But Allgaier delivered a complete race and more!

Starting 19th, Allgaier knew he had his work cut out for him at Daytona International Speedway. Despite the rain delay, the 38-year-old adopted a patient approach, choosing to race with the park for the majority of the fixture. Being cautious paid off, as the racer managed to avoid most of the frequent crashes, only taking light damage to his vehicle. Allgaier then capitalized towards the end of the race, avoiding the pileup in Turn 3 after the final restart to secure a historic result.

Elated at the outcome, Dale Earnhardt Jr. said afterward, “I would say that we’re very happy with a top-10, really happy that we got to duke it out with them tonight.” Having won the Daytona 500 twice before, the veteran racer knows just how difficult it is to get a result at the season opener. Taking those factors into consideration, he couldn’t have asked for more from a team with virtually no experience in competing at the highest level. That’s probably why Allgaier said in the post-race interview, “I’m really proud of JR Motorsports and everybody on this team.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Dale Jr. reacts to Allgaier ignoring the pit order in Charlotte

Justin Allgaier shot himself in the foot at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Hoping to take advantage of staying out while the majority of the grid went into the pits, the reigning Xfinity Series champ ignored advice from his crew to make a late pit stop. Instead, he attempted to outlast his rivals, a move that backfired and potentially robbed him of what could have been a third win of the season. Naturally, the situation didn’t go down well with Dale Jr.

Sharing his thoughts on the Dale Jr. Download podcast, the JR Motorsports owner said, “A little disappointing. The leader’s in a tough spot at the end of the race, that’s what Justin Allgaier said as he decided not to come to pit road and take tires at the end of the race on the late yellow. He stayed out, and a lot of guys came down pit road and got tires, and that’s what ended up winning the race.” However, Junior also came to his driver’s defense, going on to say, “Justin, I think, is a veteran and a champion now, has earned that opportunity to make those types of decisions.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

In the end, William Byron went on to overtake Allgaier to take the lead, and held on to his position under the checkered flag was waved. While ignoring the pit crew’s instructions is ‘unconventional’ to say the least, it’s a lesson the No. 7 Chevy driver will have learned now. At least, crew chief Jim Pohlman will make sure such a situation never happens again. After all, the 38-year-old will want to be at Phoenix Raceway later this year, defending his title at the season finale.