Natalie Decker Claps Back at “Disgrace to NASCAR” Claims as She Defends Viral Daytona Moment

A sponsor-heavy sport requires publicity hacks. NASCAR is such a sport where drivers and teams rely on the financial backing of their sponsors, promoting whom is a big task. And that is what Natalie Decker had in mind, along with her happy-go-lucky and playful attitude. But the NASCAR driver’s carefree actions drew a spate of criticism from fellow women drivers, for whom she has a response.

Natalie Decker defends her shirtless action

“They were saying it was inappropriate that I had my shirt off with Bert. And that it’s a disgrace to NASCAR and women in NASCAR,” Natalie Decker said. “But the girl that was talking about it and like, saying these things, was saying the F word every other sentence. Tattoos, face piercings, all of them are okay. I don’t care that she has those things; I don’t care that she swears.”

Driving the No. 35 Joey Gase Motorsports Chevrolet, Natalie Decker raced in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts season-opener in Daytona. But before she strapped into her car, she attracted the public eye for something. Decker stripped down the upper part of her firesuit, posing alongside shirtless comedian Bert Kreischer on the fan deck. All laughs and smiles, she wrote on X that she was promoting her sponsor, T.N. Dickinson.

However, other female drivers thought this promotion went a little over the edge. The backlash stemmed from Taylor Reimer, who competes in the ARCA Menards Series for Pinnacle Racing Group, who emphasized the weight of responsibility that an act of publicity carries. Jade Avedisian, a standout in Toyota Racing Development, who races part-time in ARCA and full-time in the ASA STARS National Tour, agreed. Also part of the backlash was Karsyn Elledge, dirt racer and niece of Dale Earnhardt Jr.

However, Natalie Decker chose to clap back at their claims. She defended her actions by citing her personal attitude, just like the personal preferences of beauty that other drivers had.

“If you’re gonna talk about someone being classy, and that it’s bad that they’re not classy, like maybe be a little classy yourself, then. Like, I’ve never once been like, ‘I’m the classiest lady out there.’ I know that’s not me and my personality. I am very bubbly, I am outgoing. I say what I want to say, and I like to feel hot and wear hot clothes. And take my shirt off when I see Bert. So, I never once called myself classy,” Natalie Decker continued.

This debate may have a mixed audience. Nevertheless, Natalie Decker has a prominent NASCAR veteran by her side.

Pardoning a harmless act

Kenny Wallace, a nine-time NASCAR Xfinity Series race winner, has always been a strong proponent of women drivers. And watching Natalie Decker receiving backlash from other women, he chose to defend a seemingly harmless action. Wallace’s determination to show support was also due to people thrashing Decker for her race – she crashed into Sam Mayer, and finished 33rd.

“Natalie, you’re going to watch this. As my momma would say, this too shall soon pass,” Kenny Wallace stated. “Dust it off and go to Pocono, your next sponsored race. I remember racing you at Marshall Town, and I remember you running 15th, something like that, at Daytona.”

“Shame on all of you. You know, that’s a human being, right?” he continued. “And you know, when she was on her radio, she wasn’t talking to you; she was talking to her team. And as far as pulling her firesuit down, I’m sure she had to take it back; she would. But like I said, if it would have been October for breast cancer awareness month, it would have been just fine.”

Clearly, Natalie Decker has divided the NASCAR world over her Daytona actions. Let’s see when everybody moves on from this and focuses on the rest of the season.