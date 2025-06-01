National Anthem: Who Is Going to Grace America at NASCAR’S Nashville 2025 Race

Nashville Superspeedway has been a relatively recent yet impactful stop on the NASCAR Cup Series calendar. Before every race, a special artist performs the National Anthem. While last year it was Sierra Ferrell, everyone is excited to know who it will be this time. Since returning to the circuit in 2021, the 1.333-mile concrete oval has developed a reputation for unpredictable finishes and late race drama that leave fans on the edge of their seats. The 2024 edition was a testament to that identity, stretching into a grueling 4-hour showdown that required a record-breaking five overtimes. In the end, it was Joey Logano who outlasted the field, thanks to masterful fuel conservation.

But this year, the spotlight won’t solely be on who wins the race or masters the track’s quirks. As the national anthem is played through the Tennessee air, and drivers strap into their cars, who will have the honor of performing it? This year’s race at Nashville Superspeedway comes with patriotic pride and pageantry, as fans can expect a powerful start before the green flag even drops. We saw Corporal Don Graves grace the race at Texas Motorsports, singing the national anthem on his 100th birthday. It was a nod to the service of the brave armed forces and military, and this theme is going to continue in the Music City.

Nashville Superspeedway gets ready for action in the heart of Country Music

Sgt. Elizabeth Marino of the 2D Marine Aircraft Wing Band will take center stage to deliver the “Star-Spangled Banner”, just moments before engines roar to life. With a race time set for 7:19 p.m. Eastern, Sgt. Marino’s performance at 7:02 p.m. will kick off a night of high-speed drama, just as it did in years past with artists ranging from country stars to operatic talents. This year’s anthem promises to match the emotional weight and energy of the race ahead, a fitting tribute before the competition begins.

Marines frequently participate in NASCAR events to show support for the military and promote awareness about it. Like in the 2025 Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, the event paid a tribute to America’s fallen heroes and active-duty service members on Memorial Day. The race also featured patriotic tributes, including the 600 Miles Remembrance, where each car bore the name of a fallen service member, alongside flyovers, demonstrations, band performances, and Gold Star family events. Pre-race festivities and Mission 600 visits to military bases also underscored NASCAR’s deep commitment to the armed forces and their families.

USA Today via Reuters Jun 20, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson (5) passes the start finish line during the Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Last year, Sierra Ferrell brought a heartfelt dose of Americana to the NASCAR stage, performing the National Anthem ahead of the Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway. The “American Dreaming” singer took the centre stage and delivered a soulful rendition of the Star-Spangled Banner, which struck a chord with both longtime fans and first-time listeners.

While Ferrell earned praise for her stirring performance, her presence also sparked some lighthearted controversy online. People quickly noticed that country superstar Luke Combs was in attendance and questioned why he wasn’t tapped for the anthem. Regardless, Ferrell’s appearance, coming off the heels of her acclaimed album “Trail of Flowers”, proved she is not just one of country’s most distinctive voices, but also a captivating performer fit for any stage.

While fans gear up for an exciting weekend, filled with cheers, music, and thrill, Nashville Superspeedway is also ready to give them what they ask for.

Rain threat clears just in time for Nashville Showdown

As we eagerly anticipate the Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville Superspeedway, following thrilling races from the NASCAR Xfinity Series and Craftsman Truck Series, there have been some warning signs for the Cup Series. With Justin Allgaier and Rajah Caruth already securing victories in their respective divisions, the stage is set for the final weekend race. The race weekend has been filled with anticipation, not just for the action on track but also for the unpredictability of the weather in Middle Tennessee.

The forecast throughout the week has been a rollercoaster, shifting from sunny skies to looming rain and back again. For Sunday’s main event, conditions appear to be stabilizing. According to AccuWeather, there is a 48% chance of rain, with the greatest risk, including thunderstorms, expected around 2 p.m. CT. However, there is promising news for fans and drivers alike. The forecast also states that the chance of rain drops significantly from 2 p.m. rain threat before the race, down from 51% to 16% at green flag time at 6 p.m. That figure dips even further after the race begins, hinting at 11% at 7 p.m. and 0% by 8 p.m.

If the weather holds, it will be a nearly perfect night for racing with temperatures at green flag time hovering around 80 degrees and gradually dipping into the high 60s if the race stretches into the later hours. There is also a 0% chance of rainfall for June 2, ensuring backup conditions are ideal if the race can’t go off as planned on Sunday. Therefore, we can anticipate a weekend full of thrills and clashes.