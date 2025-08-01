NBC’s NASCAR Broadcast Roster: Announcers, Pit Reporters, Analysts & Everything Else to Know

As the second half of the NASCAR season kicks into high gear, NBC Sports is once again at the forefront of coverage. They are returning to Iowa Speedway with a lineup that blends familiar faces and fresh energy. Fans tuning in for the Cup Series action can expect a robust broadcast team bringing both legacy and insight. NBC’s 2025 NASCAR coverage debuted at the Iowa Corn 350, following FOX’s handoff of the season. The shift marks a pivotal point in the season, and NBC’s team is ready to deliver.

After a strong start to the season on FOX, NBC now steps into the spotlight with an all-star lineup, taking over coverage through the championship. Iowa will be NBC’s return race, and by the looks of it, it will serve as a launchpad for what they promise will be bold, exciting storytelling. From the booth to pit road, every role has been filled with purpose. NBC is once again leaning into its strengths: experience, chemistry, and strong NASCAR roots.

Familiar NASCAR voices return to the booth

Leigh Diffey is NBC’s lead play-by-play announcer for his first full NASCAR Cup season. He had taken over mid‑way through the 2024 broadcasts. Diffey provides crisp narration and high-energy delivery for every NBC Cup race in 2025.

Joining him in the booth are analysts Jeff Burton, the 21-time Cup winner also known as “The Mayor of NASCAR.” Alongside them will be former crew chief Steve Letarte, renowned for his technical insight and strategic breakdowns. Most notably, he was the crew chief for Dale Earnhardt Jr. The three have built strong chemistry, and they form the core of NBC’s broadcast rhythm.

Reliable pit voices with Kligerman, Coon, and Burns

NBC’s pit lane crew features a rotating group of veterans and drivers. Dave Burns and Kim Coon will be among the lead reporters at Iowa. Alongside them, Parker Kligerman is offering driver insight from the pits. Kligerman continues to race part-time in the Truck Series and brings hands-on knowledge to the broadcast.

Other weekends will see Dillon Welch and Marty Snider step in. Snider, a longtime NBC presence, also leads pre-race coverage and garage interviews. The pit reporters keep fans informed during live tire calls, green-flag stops, and radio chatter from inside the cockpit. Their presence adds urgency and detail to every race segment.

Studio setup, Peacock box, and a new NASCAR look

NBC will continue its studio-based analysis with Dale Jarrett, Steve Letarte, and Marty Snider as regulars. Other names, like Brad Daugherty, Kyle Petty, and even Jimmie Johnson, are set to appear at key races. The Peacock Pit Box returns trackside, delivering real-time updates and visual analysis using upgraded LED displays.

The 2025 season brings a fresh production tone. NBC’s new intro video features Deep Purple’s “Space Truckin’” as its soundtrack and highlights stars like Ryan Blaney, Chase Elliott, and Richard Petty. More feature segments will follow drivers’ preparation routines and behind-the-scenes training, offering fans extra depth between green flags.

Final thoughts

NBC takes over the next 14 races, with ten airing on USA Network and the final four. This includes the championship on NBC and Peacock. Coverage from Iowa begins Sunday at 3 p.m. ET with “Countdown to Green.” Race time is 3:30 p.m. ET, and post-race programming wraps things up at 6:30 p.m. ET.

With Diffey, Burton, and Letarte in the booth, and a sharp supporting crew at the track and in the studio, NBC is aiming for a strong second-half push. A new sound, fresh segments, and reliable storytelling are all in place as the playoff fight begins.